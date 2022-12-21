ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michael Bublé Despises Diaper Duty in Viral TikTok Trend

By Sammi Burke
 4 days ago
Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images

Add Michael Bublé's name to the list of celebrities that are better at TikTok than the rest of us.

The Christmas music staple and his wife, Luisana Lopilato, welcomed their fourth child this summer: a daughter named Cielo Yoli Rose. Earlier this month he got the tyke's name tatted on his forearm—joining the rest of his children in a place of honor—but these days he's struggling with some of the, shall we say, messier aspects of parenthood.

"And the award for “Best Diaper Changer” goes to……. ME . 🏆 #diapergenie #homefortheholidays #livingmybestlife #mytalent," he captioned the relatable video, which found him sitting on the floor in front of his baby, whose changing table mattress sat on the ground on top of a roadway rug.

He set the clip to audio from A24's film X, in which Mia Goth's character is pulled off stage as she cries, "Please, I'm a star!"

"When I go from sold out arenas to diaper duty," text across Bublé's video read. He mouthed the words, looking around frantically the first time before Goth's voice screeches, "No, I'm a star!" a second time, which he lipsyncs directly to baby Cielo.

Lil Nas X has also joined in on the trend in regards to not being well known in Japan, as have numerous other creators, offering creative takes like how the sun feels being called a planet and how we feel when we're caught looking a little too casual, but Bublé is the clear winner in our books, managing to poke fun at his celebrity status and be an entirely relatable parent all at once.

"This is GOLD😂🥰," High School Musical's KayCee Stroh commented on the video, which has racked up over half a million likes.

"You won this trend," another comment read.

"Michael You’ve had plenty practice 😂😂😂😂😂😂," someone joked.

"once again, you remind me why you are my fav celebrity," said another, loving Bublé's sense of humor and self-awareness.

