Nathan Bill’s hosts Toys for Tots campaign in honor of Gunnery Sgt. Thomas Sullivan

Jack Sarat’s 50-plus years in business have taught him never to forget young people. This year was no exception. The principal dealer of Sarat Ford Lincoln in Agawam, with Ford dealerships in Northampton and Enfield, has donated $5,000 to the Toy for Joy campaign that will make Christmas a happy time for children in need throughout Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin counties.

HAMPDEN COUNTY, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO