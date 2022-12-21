Nathan Bill’s hosts Toys for Tots campaign in honor of Gunnery Sgt. Thomas Sullivan

Read full article on original website
westernmassnews.com
Town by Town: December 23
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Western Mass News is going Town by Town!. In Springfield, a toy and coat drive took place on Worthington Street at the 11636 North Restaurant. Owner Jaiceon Desir said the restaurant is lending a helping hand to families that need a little extra assistance for Christmas. In...
westernmassnews.com
Pop-up warming shelter on Hamilton St. in Holyoke
HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -One local organization is opening their doors this Christmas Eve to help out those in need by offering them a warm bed and a hot meal. “We open up our doors to bring our homeless community, friends, and neighbors in for a restful and safe night sleep,” said executive director Jennie Adamczyk.
Toy for Joy 2022: Sarat Ford shows giving spirit, Hampden County inmates continue tradition of support
Jack Sarat’s 50-plus years in business have taught him never to forget young people. This year was no exception. The principal dealer of Sarat Ford Lincoln in Agawam, with Ford dealerships in Northampton and Enfield, has donated $5,000 to the Toy for Joy campaign that will make Christmas a happy time for children in need throughout Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin counties.
Tree fell on Springfield house; 1 injured, 4 forced from home
One person was injured and four people are without a place to live after a tree came down on their Springfield home Friday morning.
westernmassnews.com
Springfield crews respond to kitchen fire on Berkshire Ave.
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - On Saturday, Springfield Fire crews responded to a kitchen fire on Berkshire Ave. No reported injuries and no one has been displaced. The Springfield Arson and Bomb Squad is investigating the cause. Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.
westernmassnews.com
Crews respond to fire on Notre Dame Street in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield crews responded to Notre Dame Street Saturday morning for reports of a structure fire. According to Springfield Fire officials, one person was sent to the hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries. The Springfield Arson and Bomb Squad determined that the cause of the...
westernmassnews.com
Two-alarm fire on Bay Street in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield crews respond to a 2-alarm fire on Bay Street. No reports on the cause or injuries at this time. Western Mass News will continue to bring you the latest updates. Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.
westernmassnews.com
Holiday party, toy giveaway celebrated at Lyman Terrace
HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -The Lyman Terrace Association worked together to make sure kids in the complex get gifts for Christmas. The organization held a party at 17 Hampden Street in Holyoke Thursday night. Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.
Springfield awards $4.9 million in ARPA funds in eighth round of distributions
SPRINGFIELD — Christmas came early for Donald Mitchell, director of DM Renaissance Development, who received a $2.1 million Build Back Springfield grant from the city. “This is one of the best Christmas gifts I’ve got in a long time,” Mitchell said on Wednesday. This funding will allow...
westernmassnews.com
Shoppers rush to stores for last-minute gifts, visits to Santa
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - On Christmas Eve, shoppers were out and about looking for some last minute gifts to stuff under the tree. Western Mass News stopped by the Eastfield Mall in Springfield to see how holiday shoppers were dealing with the Christmas rush. ‘Twas the night before Christmas and...
MassLive VP of content placed on leave following East Longmeadow charges
MassLive’s Vice President of Content Ed Kubosiak Jr. was suspended by the company this week following an arrest and charges of domestic assault and battery. According to court records, Kubosiak got into an argument with an adult household member at a home in East Longmeadow on Dec. 17 following a party earlier in the night.
westernmassnews.com
Saturday morning news update
In this update, severe winter weather caused disruptions for many folks throughout western Massachusetts on Friday, Bright Nights in Forest Park had to close early yesterday due to a power outage over in Springfield, and emergency crews in Holyoke responded to a crash at the intersection of Easthampton Road and Southampton Road. Plus, Meteorologist Zack Duhaime has your latest forecast.
westernmassnews.com
3 people displaced after tree falls on Springfield house
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - On Friday morning, a tree landed on a house on Emerson Street due to storm conditions. Crews from the Springfield Fire Department responded to the scene and reported there were no injuries but the home took heavy structural damage. The 3 residents have been displaced by...
westernmassnews.com
Holyoke pop-up warming shelter open for Christmas Eve
HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Holyoke will be opening a pop-up warming shelter Saturday night as a result of the predicted freezing temperatures. According to Holyoke Fire officials, the shelter will be held at Providence Ministries at 51 Hamilton Street and offer warm beds, meals, snacks, showers, dry clothes, and other assistance.
communityadvocate.com
Nicholas Michaels Spa owners retire after 40 years
NORTHBOROUGH – For more than 40 years, Nicholas Olivieri and Michael Abdella have been blessed to be in an industry that has allowed them to do what they loved most – offering their guests the most up-to-date salon and spa services in the MetroWest area. “It’s harder to...
Who serves the best pie in western Massachusetts?
One spot that you may want to stop in for pie or dessert before heading home for the holidays.
westernmassnews.com
Holyoke crews respond to crash at intersection of Southampton and Easthampton Roads
HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Emergency crews in Holyoke responded to a crash at the intersection of Easthampton Road and Southampton Road early Saturday morning. Drivers have been asked to avoid the area until further notice. There has been no word on any injuries or what caused the crash at this...
westernmassnews.com
Holyoke girl helps spreads kindness, combat bullying with shoe drive
HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A little girl in Holyoke is working to make a difference after a classmate was getting bullied for her shoes. Days before Christmas, Autumn Starks, age 9, is putting her best foot forward. “One of my classmates was getting bullied about her shoes and I felt...
Shooting in Hadley Walmart bathroom resolved with Chicopee and Springfield men to time behind bars
HADLEY – The final defendant involved in a shooting in a Walmart bathroom 16 months ago has been sentenced to a year in the house of corrections, resolving the 2021 crime that left two people with serious gunshot wounds and a third arrested for firing the weapon. Northwestern District...
westernmassnews.com
Chicopee crews respond to apartment fire on Chicopee Street
CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews in Chicopee responded to the 700-block of Chicopee Street Saturday afternoon for reports of a structure fire. According to Chicopee Fire, they received the call just after 12 p.m. Saturday. Officials said that fire was coming out of the building’s windows when crews arrived on...
