Helena-west Helena, AR

Man charged with capital murder after deadly house fire

By Autumn Scott
 4 days ago

MEMPHIS, Tenn. ( WREG ) — A man is facing charges after a 55-year-old man died in a house fire in West Helena, Arkansas.

Police say firefighters responded to the fire on North 12th Street around 6:30 Monday morning. The victim, Darius Holmes, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators later received information that 23-year-old Austin Liston was involved in starting the fire.

    Liston was arrested Tuesday and charged with capital murder and arson. He is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 22.

