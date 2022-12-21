Read full article on original website
City of Louisville looking for company to deal with contamination issues at old plant in Park Hill
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville is looking for a company to deal with contamination issues at the site of an old plant in the Park Hill neighborhood. The lot on South 11th Street is where Rhodia used to be. The chemical company left in 1994 and the space has been vacant ever since.
State moves to permanently remove children from Brooklawn facility following child's death
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The state of Kentucky will permanently remove children from the Uspiritus-Brooklawn facility in Louisville amid an investigation into the death of a 7-year-old boy. Ja'Ceon Terry died July 17 while in the care of the Child and Family Services center, which serves as a psychiatric residential...
At least 4 Clarksville residents hospitalized for experiencing 'dangerous carbon monoxide issue'
Frigid temperatures aren't really going anywhere through Christmas Day. Yes, it will technic…
Indiana State Police, Louisville Metro Police report few accidents, as drivers avoided roads
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Roadways in southern Indiana were covered in a layer of ice and snow Friday morning, and officials said with the sub-zero temperatures, it's a challenge for drivers. But Indiana State Police Sgt. Carey Huls said there haven't been a lot of accidents reported. He told WDRB...
Black Market KY closes after car crashes into building, leaving hole that needs repaired
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Black Market KY in Louisville's Russell neighborhood is closed after a car slid off the road and crashed into it. The store said it happened during the winter storm Thursday night and left a hole in the side of the building with the mural, at 23rd and West Market streets.
Zoneton firefighters battle single digit temps fighting 3 early morning fires near Okolona
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Zoneton Firefighters spent hours in single digital temperatures battling three different fires early Christmas Eve. “No sooner than we got to the mop up stage with one fire, we’d be dispatched to another working fire. And the same happened again with a third fire.” said Deputy Chief/Fire Marshal Tracey Key.
Jefferson County Coroner's Office reports 516 overdose deaths in 2022, expects more
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jefferson County has recorded 516 drug overdose deaths this year. With a week left in 2022, the Jefferson County Coroner's Office released the numbers Thursday. The office said there are still about 100 pending lab tests, and the number of deaths is expected to rise. In...
City officials in Kentuckiana advise anyone to stay home as road conditions remain hazardous
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- With frigid temperatures across the area, the main thing most officials said Friday was to just stay home for the next few days, make some Christmas cookies with the family and snuggle up with your loved ones. "Our drivers are having to be extremely careful and...
LMPD: 1 dead after early morning shooting near Valley Station
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One man was shot and killed early Friday morning near Valley Station. Louisville Metro Police spokeswoman Alicia Smiley said 3rd Division officers were called just before 1 a.m. to the 6800 block of John Adams Way, which is in a neighborhood off Watson Lane and Dixie Highway.
Some Clarksville and New Albany residents wake to 'dangerous carbon monoxide issue' on Saturday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Christmas Eve started with a "dangerous carbon monoxide issue affecting southern Indiana." The Clarksville Fire Department said at least four people were taken to the hospital Saturday morning after experiencing the effects of carbon monoxide in Clarksville. Officials in New Albany said it had also responded...
Interstate 71 reopens in Gallatin County, Ky. after 2 days of icy roads and stranded motorists
GALLATIN COUNTY, Ky. (WDRB) – An icy stretch of Interstate 71 in Gallatin County, Kentucky has reopened after two days of icy conditions and stranded motorists. State officials made the announcement just before 5 p.m. on Christmas Eve. "At this time due to a collective effort by the Kentucky...
Wayside Christian Mission hosts holiday party with help of 2 local nurses
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Christmas celebration was held at Wayside Christian Mission on Thursday, including special gifts from two local nurses. Stacy Burks and Cristal Pollak helped with the holiday party. Throughout the year, they collected coats, hats, gloves and more to give to people in need. On top...
Louisville nonprofit puts together essential kits for homeless outreach organizations
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Workers at Louisville nonprofit SOS spent their Thursday morning putting together care kits for the homeless. There was everything from socks to toothpaste as they worked to make sure those on the street have the essentials. Louisville and the surrounding area is expected to get hit...
Dream Hotel project designed to benefit downtown Louisville, surrounding residents
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Another new hotel gets the green light for construction in downtown Louisville. There will be a tax incentive for the developer, but there's also an agreement that extends benefits to the neighbors. "The Dream Hotel is a great one to go out on. It's a $100...
NAMI Louisville hopes more teens will join Youth Advisory Council to increase mental health awareness
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville group focused on mental health hopes more teens will step up to speak their mind. Abby Pearce started to struggle with her mental health a couple of years ago when the pandemic led to virtual school and a lot of isolation. "It cased a...
'Stay off the roads' | Gov. Beshear sends strong message about bitter cold gripping the state
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear set a strong message Friday morning about the bitter cold weather gripping the commonwealth. "Stay inside. Stay off the roads," he said at a 10 a.m. news conference from Frankfort. "The last-minute shopping is not worth it if it would cost you your life."
Louisville doctor weighs in on health risks of dangerously cold weather
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville health experts are warning about potential health risks to look out for as dangerously cold temperatures descend upon the area. Frigid weather increases the risks of hypothermia, frostbite, heart attacks and strokes. Cold weather can put more stress on your heart and increase blood pressure, which can increase the risk of heart attack and stroke, especially when working outside or shoveling snow in extreme conditions.
Operation White Flag in effect at Louisville homeless shelters during dangerous cold
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Dangerously cold temperatures make Louisville's homeless population vulnerable. Operation White Flag goes into effect when the temperature or the wind chill is below 35 degrees. That means anyone needing shelter can stay at the participating shelters while weather conditions persist. At a city news conference Thursday,...
Emergency shelter at Broadbent Arena brings 'heartwarming' reprieve amid dangerous cold
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Scattered throughout Broadbent Arena at the Kentucky Exposition Center, homeless people are using the emergency shelter to keep out of the cold weather. The arena has become a safe haven in the frigid air for those who don't have a home of their own. "It's heartwarming....
Shelters and warming centers opening in Louisville, Kentucky and southern Indiana
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Bitter cold weather brings dangerous temperatures to Kentucky and southern Indiana for Christmas weekend. Gov. Andy Beshear has asked all counties to open at least one warming center, but many areas will have multiple resources. Kentucky Emergency Management said to find the nearest warming center, contact...
