wdrb.com

LMPD: 1 dead after early morning shooting near Valley Station

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One man was shot and killed early Friday morning near Valley Station. Louisville Metro Police spokeswoman Alicia Smiley said 3rd Division officers were called just before 1 a.m. to the 6800 block of John Adams Way, which is in a neighborhood off Watson Lane and Dixie Highway.
wdrb.com

Louisville doctor weighs in on health risks of dangerously cold weather

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville health experts are warning about potential health risks to look out for as dangerously cold temperatures descend upon the area. Frigid weather increases the risks of hypothermia, frostbite, heart attacks and strokes. Cold weather can put more stress on your heart and increase blood pressure, which can increase the risk of heart attack and stroke, especially when working outside or shoveling snow in extreme conditions.
