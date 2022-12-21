Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Social Security payment increases coming for Illinois residentsR.A. HeimIllinois State
Many Chicago families should get payment for up to $400 around ChristmasR.A. HeimChicago, IL
5 Underrated Places In Chicago That Even Natives Have Never Heard OfLIFE_HACKSChicago, IL
Chicago’s Vegan Soft Serve Shop Vaca’s Creamery to Open Second Location Next YearVegOut MagazineChicago, IL
6 Free Holiday Light Shows in Chicago and Illinois SuburbsThe Bright Side CornerChicago, IL
Thousands of flight cancellations force travelers to scramble
Thousands of Friday flights have already been canceled as holiday travelers try to make their way to their destinations.
Central African traveler busted at O'Hare for carrying over 30 pounds of porcupine and other bush meats
“The officers were able to find 5 pounds of non-human primate meat, 3 pounds of porcupine meat, and 25 pounds of unknown meat products, which were all prohibited under CDC guidelines,” said Steve Bansbach with U.S. Customs and Border Protection.
southwestregionalpublishing.com
Bittersweet days on 63rd Street
For many in Clearing, Garfield Ridge and beyond, it was the worst news they had heard in a long time. After a 55-year run on the Southwest Side, La Petite Pastry Shop is closing at year’s end. Reaction was swift on the shop’s Facebook page. “I am devastated,”...
'An extraordinary scene': Watch as Arctic sea smoke from Lake Michigan blankets Chicago
Conditions created by the Christmas week bomb cyclone caused Arctic sea smoke from Lake Michigan to waft in over Chicago amid bitter cold and snow.
panoramanow.com
How to Prevent Frozen Pipes
Bitter cold is forecast for the Northwest Indiana and Chicago area over the next week with daytime highs in the teens and overnight lows below zero. This means pipes in homes are in danger of freezing and bursting, leading an emergency call to the plumber and expensive water damage in the house.
Winter storm causes delayed flights and cancellation from O’Hare, holiday plans set back
CHICAGO — Some travelers are still struggling to get to their destinations Saturday morning after thousands of flights were cancelled across the country Friday. In addition to flight issues, travelers at O’Hare Internation Airport had trouble getting to their gates because of the airport train systems being down — adding chaos for travelers. The down […]
What is the coldest temperature ever recorded at Chicago and in the world?
GOT A QUESTION FOR TOM? Ask him here! Dear Tom, What is the coldest temperature ever recorded at Chicago and in the world? Keith Jefferies, Chicago Dear Keith, In official temperature records dating from November 1, 1870, to the present, Chicago’s lowest temperature reading stands at -27 degrees on January 20, 1985. The world’s lowest […]
thereporteronline.net
Christmas at Chicago’s Walnut Room marks traditions old and new
One of the most historic restaurants in the city has become beloved for more than its food. “The Walnut Room is best known for its holiday tradition,” says executive chef Brad Saylor, as a 45-foot Christmas tree towers in the middle of his dining room. “We just celebrated our 115th anniversary, so we go back as one of the oldest restaurants in Chicago. I call ourselves the protector of traditions.”
Dreezy Claus stops by WGN Weekend Morning News
CHICAGO — Christmas Eve is a busy time for Santa but Dreezy Claus still made time to stop by WGN Weekend Morning News. Dreezy Claus is taking requests for a Santa visit and pictures online. He said he is a big fan of the Chicago area AND WGN Weekend Morning News!
bestattractions.org
Heartbreaking places to visit in Chicago, Illinois
Chicago is a dynamic city with many things to do and places to visit. These include museums, parks, and other entertainment sites. Located on Lake Michigan, it’s a popular vacation destination. The Art Institute of Chicago features more than 300,000 works in its permanent collection. It also has the...
fox32chicago.com
How to protect your pets as frigid cold weather settles in across Chicago area
CHICAGO - While you're getting bundled up go outside, your pets also need to be prepared to head out in these subzero conditions. Winter can be a dangerous season for our four-legged friends. We're talking dogs and cats, and quick walks are the best in these temperatures. However, it is...
fox32chicago.com
Good to know: Chicago's heat ordinance requires landlords to supply heat to units during winter
CHICAGO - There is a heat ordinance in Chicago that requires landlords to supply heat to units during the winter. Indoor temperatures must be at least 68 degrees during the day, and no less than 66 degrees overnight. You can report any issues to the city by calling 311. Warming...
fox32chicago.com
How to prevent water pipes from freezing during cold snap
CHICAGO - Another hazard in the extreme cold is frozen pipes. This is the last thing you want to happen over the weekend. So, there are some things you should do to try to avoid that. Experts recommend you allow a small trickle of water to run overnight. You can...
Worried About Your Pipes Freezing In the Brutal Cold? Here Are Precautions You Can Take
As Chicagoans deal with extreme cold and wind chills as low as 35 degrees below zero, the brutally cold weather may also stir issues indoors, possibly causing pipes to freeze over. As water expands when it freezes, it creates extra pressure that can make pipes break, regardless if the pipes...
5 Underrated Places In Chicago That Even Natives Have Never Heard Of
Chicago is a city with a rich history and a diverse array of neighborhoods, each with its own unique character and attractions. While the city is well-known for its iconic landmarks and popular tourist destinations, there are also many underrated and lesser-known places that are well worth exploring. Here are five underrated places in Chicago that even natives may not have heard of:
Having Trouble Starting Your Car in the Extreme Cold? Here's What Auto Experts Say To Do
On top of the below-zero temperatures, some drivers may have dealt with another challenge during the latest winter storm: their car not starting. While many people were able to stay home as the Chicago area experienced snow and wind chills as low as 35 degrees below zero, some people, like essential workers, did have to venture out Thursday and Friday. And because the temperatures were so low, drivers may have encountered dead batteries or other vehicle issues.
How Long Does it Take to Get Frostbite?
High wind gusts mixed with dangerous wind chills are creating hazardous conditions outside in the Chicago area as millions of residents prepare for the Christmas holiday. Wind chill values have been hovering between 35 and 40 degrees below zero for much of the day Friday, presenting a serious risk for those who are outdoors.
As Chicago Faces Frigid Cold, Here's What Kind of Salt You Should Use on Driveways, Sidewalks
Thursday’s winter storm caused temperatures in the Chicago area to plummet well-below freezing, and with several days of subzero wind chills and frigid air temps in the forecast, you’ll need to work a bit harder to clear ice and snow from driveways and sidewalks. While you may have...
thereporteronline.net
Christmas Meals To Go: 10 Places to Order From In Chicago
The jolliest day is right around the corner, and we know you have big plans for your Christmas Eve dinner. However, if you plan on cozying up at home, here are 10+ places to order your Christmas meals to go for brunch, dinner, or even dessert in Chicago! After all, it’s cold, it’s snowy, who’d want to leave their house if they don’t have to? I know I’m getting my fluffy blanket and movie marathon queue ready!
3 Chicago-Area Counties Reach ‘High' COVID Alert Level, Masks Recommended
Three Chicago-area counties are at a "high" COVID alert level from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, joining dozens of other counties across Illinois in reaching the highest community level, which dictates that masks are recommended for all public indoor spaces. DuPage and Kendall counties reached the designation in...
