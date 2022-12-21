ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

southwestregionalpublishing.com

Bittersweet days on 63rd Street

For many in Clearing, Garfield Ridge and beyond, it was the worst news they had heard in a long time. After a 55-year run on the Southwest Side, La Petite Pastry Shop is closing at year’s end. Reaction was swift on the shop’s Facebook page. “I am devastated,”...
CHICAGO, IL
panoramanow.com

How to Prevent Frozen Pipes

Bitter cold is forecast for the Northwest Indiana and Chicago area over the next week with daytime highs in the teens and overnight lows below zero. This means pipes in homes are in danger of freezing and bursting, leading an emergency call to the plumber and expensive water damage in the house.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Winter storm causes delayed flights and cancellation from O’Hare, holiday plans set back

CHICAGO — Some travelers are still struggling to get to their destinations Saturday morning after thousands of flights were cancelled across the country Friday. In addition to flight issues, travelers at O’Hare Internation Airport had trouble getting to their gates because of the airport train systems being down — adding chaos for travelers. The down […]
CHICAGO, IL
thereporteronline.net

Christmas at Chicago’s Walnut Room marks traditions old and new

One of the most historic restaurants in the city has become beloved for more than its food. “The Walnut Room is best known for its holiday tradition,” says executive chef Brad Saylor, as a 45-foot Christmas tree towers in the middle of his dining room. “We just celebrated our 115th anniversary, so we go back as one of the oldest restaurants in Chicago. I call ourselves the protector of traditions.”
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Dreezy Claus stops by WGN Weekend Morning News

CHICAGO — Christmas Eve is a busy time for Santa but Dreezy Claus still made time to stop by WGN Weekend Morning News. Dreezy Claus is taking requests for a Santa visit and pictures online. He said he is a big fan of the Chicago area AND WGN Weekend Morning News!
CHICAGO, IL
bestattractions.org

Heartbreaking places to visit in Chicago, Illinois

Chicago is a dynamic city with many things to do and places to visit. These include museums, parks, and other entertainment sites. Located on Lake Michigan, it’s a popular vacation destination. The Art Institute of Chicago features more than 300,000 works in its permanent collection. It also has the...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

How to prevent water pipes from freezing during cold snap

CHICAGO - Another hazard in the extreme cold is frozen pipes. This is the last thing you want to happen over the weekend. So, there are some things you should do to try to avoid that. Experts recommend you allow a small trickle of water to run overnight. You can...
CHICAGO, IL
LIFE_HACKS

5 Underrated Places In Chicago That Even Natives Have Never Heard Of

Chicago is a city with a rich history and a diverse array of neighborhoods, each with its own unique character and attractions. While the city is well-known for its iconic landmarks and popular tourist destinations, there are also many underrated and lesser-known places that are well worth exploring. Here are five underrated places in Chicago that even natives may not have heard of:
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Having Trouble Starting Your Car in the Extreme Cold? Here's What Auto Experts Say To Do

On top of the below-zero temperatures, some drivers may have dealt with another challenge during the latest winter storm: their car not starting. While many people were able to stay home as the Chicago area experienced snow and wind chills as low as 35 degrees below zero, some people, like essential workers, did have to venture out Thursday and Friday. And because the temperatures were so low, drivers may have encountered dead batteries or other vehicle issues.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

How Long Does it Take to Get Frostbite?

High wind gusts mixed with dangerous wind chills are creating hazardous conditions outside in the Chicago area as millions of residents prepare for the Christmas holiday. Wind chill values have been hovering between 35 and 40 degrees below zero for much of the day Friday, presenting a serious risk for those who are outdoors.
CHICAGO, IL
thereporteronline.net

Christmas Meals To Go: 10 Places to Order From In Chicago

The jolliest day is right around the corner, and we know you have big plans for your Christmas Eve dinner. However, if you plan on cozying up at home, here are 10+ places to order your Christmas meals to go for brunch, dinner, or even dessert in Chicago! After all, it’s cold, it’s snowy, who’d want to leave their house if they don’t have to? I know I’m getting my fluffy blanket and movie marathon queue ready!
CHICAGO, IL
