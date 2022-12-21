Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two men dead following murder-suicide at Phoenix gas stationEdy ZooPhoenix, AZ
Popular Toy Store Closing Due To InflationLocal GuyScottsdale, AZ
Scottsdale 3-year-old girl found unconscious and unresponsive in swimming poolEdy ZooScottsdale, AZ
Peoria cracks down on short-term rentals with new rulesEdy ZooPeoria, AZ
Houston Based Restaurant Opening New Location in TownGreyson FChandler, AZ
Related
BoxingNews24.com
Devin Haney on Tank Davis vs. Hector Garcia: “I kicked him [Hector] out of camp because he couldn’t keep up”
By Allan Fox: Devin Haney says Hector Luis Garcia is a tune-up-level opponent for Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis’ next fight on January 7th and not a threat to beating him. According to Haney, Haney he used the unbeaten Hector Garcia (16-0, 10 KOs) as one of his sparring partners before his fight against Joseph ‘Jojo’ Diaz in December 2021, and he was forced to kick him out of camp because the Dominican couldn’t keep up with him.
BoxingNews24.com
Floyd Mayweather reacts to Tank Davis leaving Mayweather Promotions
By Allan Fox: Floyd Mayweather Jr had a positive message about his only star in his Mayweather Promotions stable, Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis, choosing to leave his company recently. Mayweather gave himself credit for helping Tank Davis (27-0, 25 KOs) become a “multi-millionaire” when he was under his guidance...
BoxingNews24.com
Crawford reacts to Jermell Charlo & Errol Spence freezing him out
By Sam Volz: Terence Crawford slammed Jermell Charlo on social media on Friday in reaction to being frozen out by him. Terence is letting Jermell know that Errol Spence Jr is calling the shots for him by blocking the fight. Crawford (39-0, 30 KOs) wants to fight the undisputed junior...
BoxingNews24.com
Frank Martin warned by Gervonta Davis he’ll get “hurt bad”
By Sam Volz: Frank ‘The Ghost’ Martin was warned by Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis on Wednesday’s media workout that he’ll be “hurt bad” if they tangle. Gervonta (27-0, 25 KOs) told the reporters that he’d like to fight the unbeaten Martin, but that he would get “hurt” if it goes down. Martin sparred with Tank Davis in the past, and from what the champion is saying, it didn’t go well for ‘The Ghost.’
BoxingNews24.com
Tim Tszyu says Jermell Charlo won’t go 12 rounds with him
By Brian Webber: WBO 154-lb mandatory Tim Tszyu predicts undisputed junior middleweight champion Jermell Charlo won’t see the 12th round on January 28th when the two meet in the main event live on Showtime at the Michelob Ultra Arena, Paradise, Nevada. Tszyu (21-0, 15 KOs) is going to go...
BoxingNews24.com
Will Dmitry Bivol give Canelo Alvarez a rematch he needs in 2023?
By Sean Jones: Dmitry Bivol said last week that he no longer cares about a second bout with the former four-division world champion Canelo Alvarez in 2023. Canelo has seemingly annoyed Bivol by skipping the rematch with him twice in favor of easier fights against Gennadiy Golovkin and now the unheralded John Ryder.
BoxingNews24.com
Should Ryan Garcia have taken tune-up for Tank Davis match?
By Brian Webber: More and more boxing fans feel that Ryan Garcia should have stuck with his original idea of taking a tune-up fight against Mercito Gesta on January 28th to get ready for the biggest fight of his career against Gervonta ‘Tank Davis on April 15th. Ryan (23-0,...
BoxingNews24.com
Devin Haney “too strong” for Lomachenko says Jamaine Ortiz
By Jake Tiernan: Jamaine ‘The Technician’ Ortiz is predicting that Devin Haney will be “too strong” for Vasyl Lomachenko when they battle it out in early 2023 for Devin’s undisputed lightweight championship. In an interview this week, Ortiz said that Lomachenko is “too small” for...
BoxingNews24.com
Bob Arum says Tyson Fury vs. Anthony Joshua still a “massive fight down the road”
By Charles Brun: Tyson Fury’s promoter Bob Arum still has hopes of making a fight between Tyson and Anthony Joshua down the road if everything goes well for the Gyspy King in 2023 in an undisputed clash against IBF/WBA/WBO heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk. Arum didn’t say whether he would...
BoxingNews24.com
Artur Beterbiev Has Mandatory And Undisputed Bouts On His 2023 Agenda
By Vince Dwriter: In the sport of boxing, the road to achieving the ultimate goal was to become a prospect, elevate to the contender level, and then reach the pinnacle of success by winning a world title, but recently the new trend for the elite has transitioned from winning world titles in multiple divisions to becoming the undisputed champion of a division.
BoxingNews24.com
Teofimo Lopez will get hurt by Prograis & Ramirez says Devin Haney
By Brian Webber: Devin Haney says Teofimo Lopez will get hurt when or if he faces WBC light welterweight champion Regis Prograis or former WBC/WBO champion Jose Ramirez. (Photo credit: Naoki Fakuda) Haney saw Teofimo’s last fight against Sandor Martin on December 10th, and like many boxing fans, he feels...
BoxingNews24.com
Josh Taylor & Jack Catterall have signed for rematch in Glasgow, Scotland
By Barry Holbrook: Promoter Ben Shalom reports that the rematch between WBO light welterweight champion Josh Taylor & challenger Jack Catterall is signed for the first quarter of 2023 in March to take place in Glasgow, Scotland. According to Shalom, the announcement for the Taylor-Catterall rematch will be next week,...
BoxingNews24.com
Tim Tszyu fight postponed, Jermell Charlo suffers broken hand
By Craig Daly: Tim Tszyu will need to wait a little longer to challenge undisputed junior middleweight champion Jermell Charlo, as the newly crowned four-belt champ has suffered a broken hand while preparing for their now postponed January 28th fight on Showtime at the Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas.
BoxingNews24.com
Jose Ramirez wants $1 million minimum for Prograis fight
By Dan Ambrose: Jose Ramirez says he’s still interested in facing WBC light welterweight champion Regis Prograis next in their WBC-ordered fight, as long as his purse is $1 million minimum. Ramirez (27-1, 17 KOs) already rejected the fight this week, unhappy with the 65-35 split and wanting a...
BoxingNews24.com
Chris Eubank Jr to Conor Benn: “An apology is all you need to give”
By Barry Holbrook: Chris Eubank Jr took to social media to send a message to Conor Benn, saying that he needs to apologize to the fans after his two positive tests for the banned substance clomifene. It doesn’t appear that Benn is planning on apologizing to anyone for his positive...
BoxingNews24.com
Demetrius Andrade on Janibek Alimkhanuly: “I’m not wasting my time”
By Sam Volz: Demetrius Andrade took a shot at Janibek Alimkhanuly this week, saying that the WBO middleweight champion couldn’t “carry my bags to the gym.”. Andrade says he’s not interested in fights that waste his time, as he wants the more prominent names, like Jermall Charlo, Canelo Alvarez, Gennadiy Golovkin, David Benavidez, and Caleb Plant.
BoxingNews24.com
Plant wants Benavidez fight “locked in” for first quarter 2023
By Dan Ambrose: Caleb ‘Sweethands’ Plant says he’s hoping to get a fight against David Benavidez “locked in” for early 2023. Plant (22-1, 13 KOs) is in a situation where he can potentially get a rematch with now undisputed super middleweight champion Canelo Alvarez if he defeats WBC interim 168-lb champion Benavidez (26-0, 23 KOs) in a WBC-ordered title eliminator.
BoxingNews24.com
Tim Tszyu picking Oleksandr Usyk to defeat Tyson Fury
By Charles Brun: Tim Tszyu is picking Oleksandr Usyk to defeat Tyson Fury in their undisputed heavyweight championship early next year. Tszyu says IBF, WBA & WBC champion Usyk (20-0, 13 KOs) has the “style” to give anyone issues, particularly the 6’9″ Fury, whose game has become utterly predictable.
BoxingNews24.com
Canelo Alvarez needs big year in 2023 to prove he’s not washed up
By Sean Jones: Canelo Alvarez needs a big year in 2023 to show the boxing world that he’s not the fading fighter many believe him to be after his two substandard performances against Dmitry Bivol & Gennadiy Golovkin in 2023. Canelo is supposed to come back in 2023 against...
BoxingNews24.com
Anthony Joshua doesn’t need major adjustments says Buddy McGirt
By Charles Brun: Trainer James ‘Buddy’ McGirt insists that the struggling Anthony Joshua doesn’t need major adjustments to his game despite his three defeats in his last five fights. McGirt states that for any coach to say that the 33-year-old former two-time heavyweight champion Joshua (24-3, 22...
Comments / 0