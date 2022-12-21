Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
14news.com
EFD battles freezing temperatures while responding to garage fire
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Fire Department worked through extreme elements early morning Friday. According to a press release, that fire was in the 600 block of West Tennessee Street. EFD says when firefighters arrived they reported a garage fully involved in fire. It took them about 15 minutes...
14news.com
Fire crews called to vacant house in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Fire crews were called to a house on Evansville’s west side. It broke out around 10:50 a.m. Thursday in the 200 block of W. Maryland Street. Fire officials say smoke was coming from the second story when they arrived. They say they were able to...
wamwamfm.com
Vincennes Home Destroyed in Early Morning Fire
A house in Vincennes is a loss following a fire Wednesday morning. Vincennes Fire Chief Brett Bobe, says the call came in at 6:50 a.m. of a house fire in the 900 block of 9th Street in Vincennes. Bobe says the house is considered to be a total loss. No injuries were reported due to the fire. The cause of the fire is undetermined at this time.
14news.com
Dispatch: Crawl space fire on Mary St.
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A fire has broken out in a crawl space in Evansville Friday night. Dispatch confirms the call came in just before 4:45 p.m. where officials were then dispatched to the 1200 block of Mary Street. Officials say the fire was quickly put out and there was...
EFD extinguishes fire on Tennessee Street
(WEHT) - Evansville firefighters were called to a garage fire in the 600 block of W Tennessee Street on Friday morning.
14news.com
Crews respond to overturned truck in Perry Co.
PERRY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Authorities responded to an overturned truck and livestock trailer in Perry County on Friday. According to the Perry County Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook page, the wreck happened at the 74-mile marker of Interstate 64 eastbound. Deputies and Indiana State Police say they have worked...
14news.com
VCSO: 1 dead, multiple injured after two-vehicle crash on I-69
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Several agencies responded to a deadly crash involving two cars in northern Vanderburgh County on Friday. Officials with the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office and Indiana State Police say it happened on Interstate 69 near Boonville-New Harmony Road. We are told a car was traveling southbound...
Fatal crash at I-69 and Boonville New Harmony Road
VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WEHT) – Officials say a crash involving multiple injuries and one death has occurred in Vanderburgh County. The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office (VCSO) says deputies responded to an injury crash at Northbound I-69 near Boonville New Harmony Road. Deputies say upon arrival, deputies found the crash involved two vehicles with multiple injuries […]
14news.com
EPD: 3 people taken to hospital after two cars involved in head-on crash
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials with the Evansville Police Department say multiple people were injured after a crash on Thursday night. Crews were called to the scene of Ohio Street and Ray Becker Parkway for an accident with injuries. EPD officials tell 14 News at least three people were hurt...
14news.com
Evansville man embraces cold weather while repairing his truck
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - For those willing to brave the cold, it can be a daunting challenge, but one Evansville native enjoys the brisk temperatures. On Friday, Patrick Stephens didn’t go to the store, or finish his Christmas shopping, he was fixing a truck. Stephens has lived in Evansville...
14news.com
Honey Moon Coffee announces new location on Evansville’s west side
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A local coffee chain made a special announcement on Friday. In a Facebook post, the Honey Moon Coffee Company announced it entered into an agreement to turn the old Roger’s Academy of Hair into Honey Moon West Side. Owners say this will be their biggest...
WTHI
One shot following Vincennes argument
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - A Thursday night argument in Vincennes ended with one person shot. It happened around 7:45 at a home on the 1500 Block of Joice Street. According to the Vincennes Police Department, when they got to the house they found a male victim with a gunshot wound to the leg.
14news.com
Westbound traffic reopens on State Road 66 after crash in Spencer Co.
SPENCER CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Spencer County Dispatch confirms traffic on parts of State Road 66 was temporarily shut down following a crash on Thursday afternoon. The crash happened on the roadway near State Road 161, which is located near Hatfield. Dispatch says the westbound traffic on State Road 66...
wevv.com
Local fire crews overcome freezing conditions
As winter weather wreaks havoc on the tri-state, local firefighters are having to overcome more than just fires and freezing temperatures this week. Firefighter Shawn Crabtree with the Henderson Fire Department tells 44News that winter storms like the one we are experiencing now, bring a unique set of challenges for firefighters.
14news.com
Traffic resumes following crash on Twin Bridges
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson dispatch confirms a crash temporarily caused traffic to a standstill on the Twin Bridges on Friday afternoon. The crash happened on the southbound lanes. Dispatch says no injuries have been reported. The traffic jam has since cleared up.
WTVW
How are road conditions in the Tri-State?
Utica neighborhood deals with no heat in arctic weather. Utica neighborhood deals with no heat in arctic weather. Evansville Rescue Mission looking to open a women’s …. Evansville Rescue Mission looking to open a women's center. A look from the Storm Tracker on North Green River …. A look...
14news.com
Friday Sunrise Headlines
EPD: 3 people taken to hospital after two cars involved in head-on crash. Vanderburgh Co. Sheriff’s Office hosts groundbreaking for jail improvement project. Vanderburgh Co. Sheriff’s Office hosts groundbreaking for jail improvement project. Tri-State power companies prepare for winter storm. Updated: 16 hours ago. Tri-State power companies prepare...
Bath & Body Works Will Open a New Location in Evansville
If you are a fan of all the scents of candles, lotions, and soaps at Bath & Body Works, you will love this new Evansville news. I'll admit, I am kind of a late bloomer when it comes to Bath & Body Works. I've always walked past it inside Eastland Mall on Evansville's east side, and never thought much about it. That was until someone got me some of their soap. It was the Burbon scent, I believe. From that point on, I was hooked on buying their soaps, body sprays, and cologne. Now, I know Bath & Body Works has much more to offer than just that. One of the most popular items they sell is their Wallflowers, which are plug-ins that give off a specific scent all throughout your home. There are so many different scents to choose from! If you frequent Bath & Body Works, you already know this. That being said, something you might not know about is that they plan on adding a second location here in Evansville.
14news.com
Vincennes police investigating after man shot in leg, one person arrested
VINCENNES, Ind. (WFIE) - One man is in jail after police say he shot another man in the leg. According to a press release, that happened Thursday around 7:43 p.m. in the 1500 block of Joice Street. Officials with Vincennes Police Department say when they arrived on scene they found...
Tri-State residents left without power during dangerous winter storm
(WEHT) - Over 1,000 power outages across the Tri-State were reported during a winter storm Thursday night and early Friday morning.
