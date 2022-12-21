Read full article on original website
Related
Bills in Bismarck, Minot are bigger than the national average
BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — If you feel like you might be paying more than expected for your utility bills, you might just be right. Recent numbers show that in some North Dakota cities, the price of utility bills can hurt, especially when compared to the national average. A study performed by Doxo Insights examined how […]
KFYR-TV
Delivery for Seniors
MINOT, N.D (KMOT) - Two local gymnastics teams visited a Minot retirement home to deliver gifts. Minot High Gymnastics and Rebel Athletics have been gifting complete strangers the past three years by becoming surprise Santas for residents in Somerset Court. All four groups of gymnasts combined to visit around 80 guests.
New pickleball courts coming to the Magic City
The tennis courts at Roosevelt Park will be converted into eight pickleball courts.
KFYR-TV
Home Sweet Home auctioned off to Minot locals
MINOT, N.D (KMOT) – The city of Minot has auctioned off the former Minot gift shop, Home Sweet Home for $500. It was sold to locals Jacob and Amy Jenkins. The building used to be a gift shop, and when it shut down in 2018, the city purchased the house.
Berthold police still looking for two attempted toy drive scammers
Schmidt continued by saying that Ring then gave false information claiming to be the father of one of Thomas' aliases, but Schmidt said fortunately, none of the donated gifts fell into the wrong hands.
Christmas came early for Jim Hill students thanks to Power of the Purse
And in addition to providing and wrapping presents, the organization also donated money towards the Mystic cupboard, a food program at the school.
KFYR-TV
Stranded Minot State students treated to pizza party while waiting out snow
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - Some students at Minot State University who couldn’t get their holiday break started just yet due to the winter storm found themselves stuck on campus Friday. Roughly 75 students were waiting in the Beaver Dam at the MSU Student Center for conditions to improve for...
KFYR-TV
Minot man resentenced to life without parole for father’s killing
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – The courts have resentenced a Minot man convicted of killing his father in 2019 to life in prison without the possibility of parole. The Ward County Clerk of Court’s office confirmed the sentencing with Your News Leader. A jury found Christopher guilty in Dec....
Two people accused of trying to scam Berthold Police toy, food and clothing drive
A post on the Berthold Police Department Facebook page indicates two people are being accused by police of attempting to scam the annual toy, food and clothing drive by the department.
Comments / 1