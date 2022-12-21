ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minot, ND





Bills in Bismarck, Minot are bigger than the national average

BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — If you feel like you might be paying more than expected for your utility bills, you might just be right. Recent numbers show that in some North Dakota cities, the price of utility bills can hurt, especially when compared to the national average. A study performed by Doxo Insights examined how […]
BISMARCK, ND


Delivery for Seniors

MINOT, N.D (KMOT) - Two local gymnastics teams visited a Minot retirement home to deliver gifts. Minot High Gymnastics and Rebel Athletics have been gifting complete strangers the past three years by becoming surprise Santas for residents in Somerset Court. All four groups of gymnasts combined to visit around 80 guests.
MINOT, ND


Home Sweet Home auctioned off to Minot locals

MINOT, N.D (KMOT) – The city of Minot has auctioned off the former Minot gift shop, Home Sweet Home for $500. It was sold to locals Jacob and Amy Jenkins. The building used to be a gift shop, and when it shut down in 2018, the city purchased the house.
MINOT, ND


Minot man resentenced to life without parole for father’s killing

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – The courts have resentenced a Minot man convicted of killing his father in 2019 to life in prison without the possibility of parole. The Ward County Clerk of Court’s office confirmed the sentencing with Your News Leader. A jury found Christopher guilty in Dec....
MINOT, ND



