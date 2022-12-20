Freshman Ward leads Swampscott to victory

The Swampscott girls basketball team went on the road and defeated Essex Tech 33-23 on Tuesday evening. Sam Ward led all scorers with 13 points while swiping five steals. Junior Victoria Quagrello contributed an all-around performance with six points, four assists, and five steals, while senior Lilian Gosselin recorded six points and 10 rebounds. The Big Blue take on Manchester-Essex next Wednesday, Dec. 28 at 2 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Fenwick 44, Masco 37

Picking up its second win of the season, the Bishop Fenwick girls basketball team defeated Masconomet 44-37 on Tuesday. Junior captain Cecilia Kay led the way with 13 points, 11 rebounds, and five blocks, racking up yet another all-around showing. Two freshmen, Caitlin Boyle (eight points, 11 rebounds), and Celia Nielson (six points, five assists) also played well. Junior Tess Keenan chipped in with four points and three steals. Fenwick hosts Pentucket on Friday with tip-off set for 6:30 p.m.

Classical 56, Revere 35

Classical’s girls basketball team continued its roll on Tuesday, besting Revere at home to improve to 4-0. If there was one theme of the game, it’d be veteran leadership as three seniors led the Rams in scoring. The leading scorer was Lauren Henessey with 19 points, followed by Ava Thurman with 12 and Akiyah Brown with 10. Classical plays Tuesday in the Walter Boverini tournament.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Revere 43, Classical 22

The Rams’ boys basketball team took on Revere, losing 43-22. After a 2-0 start, chalk this one up as Classical’s first loss of the season. The Green and Gold were led by Marvin Avery Jr. who scored 15 points as the freshman continued to impress.

St. Mary’s 65, St. Cloud 35

In the Rumble at the Ridge in Florida, the Spartans’ boys basketball team defeated St. Cloud in blowout fashion 65-35. Omri Merryman led the way with 23 points and seven boards as the Spartans grabbed their first win of the year to even their record to 1-1.

TRACK

(Boys) St. Mary’s 60, Archbishop Williams 30

First place finishers for the Spartans included Ernie Panias (55m, 6.78), Kyle Kwiatek (600m, 1:32.5; 2 mile, 10:27.98), Brett O’Brien (high jump, 5’8″), Dylan Moroney (long jump, 20′ 2.25″), and Peyton Mahn (55m hurdles, 10.62).

(Girls) Archbishop Williams 54, St. Mary’s 37

First place finishers included Kaelyn Jennings (55m hurdles, 10.81), Anna Fringuelli (high jump, 4’6″; 300 meters, 47.71), and Lory Suriel (shot put, 34′). Both teams continue their seasons on Tuesday, January 3 at the Catholic Central League Middle School for the freshman/sophomore meet, and varsity relay meet at the Reggie Lewis Track.

SWIMMING AND DIVING

Somerville 81, Classical 62

Despite Classical’s loss in swimming and diving, there were several positives to take away. In the 200 freestyle, Amanda Hughes swam to a second place finish. Also, the Rams went 1-2 in the 50 freestyle with Gianna Fortes placing first and Brynn Willey following in second. In the 100 freestyle, Alex Moya placed third, and the 100 yard backstroke saw Ava Anderson finishing first in highlight-reel fashion. The Rams swept the 100 breaststroke event with Hughes finishing first, followed by Fortes and Gianah Cowan. The diving event had Anderson placing first and recording her second qualifying score for the girls North sectionals. Classical takes on Malden on Thursday at Lynn Tech with a starting time of 5 p.m.

The post Freshman Ward leads Swampscott to victory appeared first on Itemlive .