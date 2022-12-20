Team of the Week – Lynn English Bulldogs (boys basketball)

You know what I’ve been thinking? When a team beats its first three opponents 86-42 (Chelsea), 80-41 (Malden), and 88-44 (Medford), you better watch out. That’s exactly what the Lynn English boys basketball team (3-0) did this past week. I know it’s early in the season, but Warren Keel Jr. and Tyrese Melo García should cause trouble for every team on English’s schedule. Keel Jr. does it all – he can finish around the rim, shoot from distance, and facilitate with ease. He had 35 points, eight assists, and seven steals in English’s win over Medford on Tuesday. Josh St. Jean had 18 points and 15 rebounds. Also, not that this necessarily wins games, but English is doing things in highlight-reel fashion which has been a joy to watch. When I saw the Maroon and Grey defeat Malden last Thursday, I witnessed some crazy finishes around the rim, several spot-up threes, and a thunderous dunk early on. On top of that, head coach Alvin Abreu has done a great job orchestrating the defensive press. Adding his players need to hustle and be in shape to be a part of his pressing strategy, he was pleased with its effectiveness last week and credited his players for making it happen. Bulldogs, good week.

