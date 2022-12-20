ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynn, MA

Team of the Week – Lynn English Bulldogs (boys basketball)

By Joey Barrett
Itemlive.com
Itemlive.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qQVkp_0jpY9wdb00

You know what I’ve been thinking? When a team beats its first three opponents 86-42 (Chelsea), 80-41 (Malden), and 88-44 (Medford), you better watch out. That’s exactly what the Lynn English boys basketball team (3-0) did this past week. I know it’s early in the season, but Warren Keel Jr. and Tyrese Melo García should cause trouble for every team on English’s schedule. Keel Jr. does it all – he can finish around the rim, shoot from distance, and facilitate with ease. He had 35 points, eight assists, and seven steals in English’s win over Medford on Tuesday. Josh St. Jean had 18 points and 15 rebounds. Also, not that this necessarily wins games, but English is doing things in highlight-reel fashion which has been a joy to watch. When I saw the Maroon and Grey defeat Malden last Thursday, I witnessed some crazy finishes around the rim, several spot-up threes, and a thunderous dunk early on. On top of that, head coach Alvin Abreu has done a great job orchestrating the defensive press. Adding his players need to hustle and be in shape to be a part of his pressing strategy, he was pleased with its effectiveness last week and credited his players for making it happen. Bulldogs, good week.

The post Team of the Week – Lynn English Bulldogs (boys basketball) appeared first on Itemlive .

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

North High boys' basketball comes out strong, rolls to victory at St. John's

SHREWSBURY — The North High boys’ basketball team is headed to Florida, the day after Christmas to compete in an Orlando-area holiday tournament that is stacked with ultra-talented entries from coast to coast. But before they headed south, the Polar Bears continued their torrid start to the season by racing to a 13-0 lead and maintaining complete control the rest of the way, thanks to a lockdown defense and an unselfish offense as they defeated St. John’s,...
SHREWSBURY, MA
Seacoast Current

New England Confirmed to Host 2026 FIFA World Cup Games

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. It's only been a few days since the 2022 World Cup wrapped up, with Argentina taking home the trophy on Sunday night after beating France. But World Cup Fever is still alive and well, especially with the announcement just dropped by FIFA about the 2026 World Cup.
BOSTON, MA
gotodestinations.com

The Best Pizza Spots in Boston – (With Cheesy Photos)

È l’ora della pizza! Are you looking for a pizza spot in Boston that will send you on a journey through time and space? Ok, that is a bit dramatic, but we all cherish a slice of pie that delivers the goods. Read on fellow pizza traveler and...
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

List of school closings and delays

Some schools have announced closings and delays for Friday due to a major storm that’s bringing damaging wind gusts and heavy rain. Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts. Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW. ©2022 Cox...
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Storm Knocks Out Power for Tens of Thousands in New England Ahead of Cold Snap

The storm bringing downpours and strong wind to the Boston area and across New England is knocking out power for thousands of people Friday morning. There were more than 70,000 customers without power across the Bay State as of 8:40 a.m., according to the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency. That exceeded Eversource's pre-storm estimate.
BOSTON, MA
msonewsports.com

Storm Photos: Lynch Park in Beverly – Utility Crews Come to Massachusetts to Assist with Power Outages

NORTH SHORE (Photos) Marty Smith – Lynch Park & Utility support crews come to Massachusetts. PEABODYl – A team of line workers from Heart Utilities of Jacksonville, FL met at the North Shore Mall on Friday ahead of the storm. According to Jason Gambill of Heart Utilities, this team is one of 8 crews in New England from Heart Utilities. There are 172 workers spread out among the crews, brought in by National Grid to assist local crews in damage repair and service restoration. Gambill noted that the next nearest crew to the North Shore was staged in Seekonk, MA. Gambill provides safety support to the crews ensuring that they have all of the equipment needed to complete the jobs successfully and safely. He said that they are used to being on the road throughout storms in any season, but he did admit to not being used to the cold yet.
BEVERLY, MA
homenewshere.com

Arlington man killed in fatal crash on Cambridge Road

WOBURN - A horrific two-car accident on Cambridge Road in Woburn at the Winchester line has left one person dead, an Arlington man, 73, while injuring another at about 3:15 p.m. on Thursday as hurried shoppers made their along the busy four-lane roadway in front of the Horn Pond Plaza.
WOBURN, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston police locate 15-year-old girl last seen playing in basketball game

BOSTON — Boston police have cancelled the missing person alert for the 15-year-old girl who was last seen playing in a basketball game on Wednesday night. Jeyla Priscilla Monteiro, of Roxbury, was not seen since she appeared in a game at the Community Academy of Science and Health at 11 Charles Street in the Fields Corner area of Dorchester around 6 p.m., according to the Boston Police Department.
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

Tracking the Timing and Impact of Friday's Storm in Boston

The storm brewing late this week has everyone’s attention, but there's lots of quiet in the forecast until then. We’re seeing tons of sun in the next two days, along with light winds and seasonable temperatures. OK, that’s enough about that. Headlines in other parts of the...
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

WEEI announces programming shuffle

If Boston sports radio sounds a bit different to you in 2023, you’re not hearing things. WEEI recently announced that the Audacy-owned station will be shuffling and rotating its radio hosts in 2023. Starting in January, current afternoon host Christian Fauria will flip to middays with Andy Gresh to anchor a 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. show.
BOSTON, MA
bostonusa.com

Your Guide to the Best Italian Restaurants in Boston’s North End

One of Boston's most iconic foodie neighborhoods, the North End is a staple for visitors and locals alike. Whether you're searching for the best chicken parmesan, the city's best espresso martini, or cooking that reminds you of your Nonna while away from home, this neighborhood is a must-visit for some of the best Italian restaurants in Boston. Perfect for a cozy night in cooler weather, an intimate date night with someone special, European-like energy in the summer with outdoor dining, or just an amazing meal – we've gathered your guide to Italian Restaurants in Boston's North End:
BOSTON, MA
Boston Globe

The holiday family drama is REAL 🙄

Plus: Brace for blackouts. 🤔 Maybe it’s just me, but have you ever wondered where you can actually get good Boston cream pie in the Boston area (that isn’t in Dunkin’ doughnut form)? Well, Boston.com answered my prayers and released this extensive list of the best places to get the local classics.
BOSTON, MA
Itemlive.com

Itemlive.com

Lynn, MA
6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
994K+
Views
ABOUT

Itemlive.com is the online home of The Daily Item, founded in 1877, covers Lynn, Lynnfield, Nahant, Peabody, Saugus, Swampscott, Marblehead, and Revere with a team of local reporters that know our communities. We publish six days a week.

 https://www.itemlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy