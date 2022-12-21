ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC Chicago

Congress Ends COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate for US Troops

U.S. military forces around the world will no longer be required to get the COVID-19 vaccine, after the mandate was lifted under an $858 billion defense spending bill passed by Congress and signed into law Friday by President Joe Biden. The department has 30 days to work out the details...
The Independent

Russia Ukraine news – live: Ten killed and 58 injured by Russian shelling in Kherson

At least 10 people have been killed and 58 are injured after Russian shelling in the recently liberated city of Kherson, described by Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky as an act of “terror”.“This is not a war according to the rules defined,” he wrote in a Telegram post on 24 December. “It is terror, it is killing for the sake of intimidation and pleasure. The world must see and understand what absolute evil we are fighting against.”It comes after he warned of a new wave of Russian attacks over Christmas. In his nightly address on Friday, after returning from the...
