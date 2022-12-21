Read full article on original website
More migrants dropped outside vice president's home in freezing weather on Christmas Eve
Several busloads of migrants were dropped off in front of Vice President Kamala Harris' residence in Washington, DC, on Christmas Eve in 18 degree weather late Saturday.
NBC Chicago
Airlines Cancel 10,000 Flights During Severe Winter Storms and Scramble to Rebook Holiday Travelers
Airlines struggled to find empty seats for travelers because flights were so full and schedules limited. Snow, high winds and bitter cold hit much of the U.S. in the days leading up to Christmas. Cancellations began to ease on Saturday as weather improved. U.S. flight cancellations eased on Saturday but...
TikTok Banned on Government Devices Under Spending Bill Passed by Congress
Congress passed a large spending package that includes a bill banning TikTok from being used on government devices. The package also includes new filing fees for mergers to raise money for the antitrust agencies and a bill requiring online platforms to deter counterfeits by vetting sellers. Congress failed to pass...
Congress Ends COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate for US Troops
U.S. military forces around the world will no longer be required to get the COVID-19 vaccine, after the mandate was lifted under an $858 billion defense spending bill passed by Congress and signed into law Friday by President Joe Biden. The department has 30 days to work out the details...
Kari Lake Loses Lawsuit Over Her Defeat in Arizona Governor's Race
A judge has thrown out Republican Kari Lake’s challenge of her defeat in the Arizona governor’s race to Democrat Katie Hobbs, rejecting her claim that problems with ballot printers at some polling places on Election Day were the result of intentional misconduct. In a decision Saturday, Maricopa County...
Jan. 6 Participant Arrested in California After Hours-Long Standoff With the FBI
A man who carried what appeared to be a hammer at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 got into a standoff Thursday with the FBI for hours before he was arrested by special agents for his role in the riot, law enforcement officials told NBC News. Eric Christie was arrested...
Russia Ukraine news – live: Ten killed and 58 injured by Russian shelling in Kherson
At least 10 people have been killed and 58 are injured after Russian shelling in the recently liberated city of Kherson, described by Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky as an act of “terror”.“This is not a war according to the rules defined,” he wrote in a Telegram post on 24 December. “It is terror, it is killing for the sake of intimidation and pleasure. The world must see and understand what absolute evil we are fighting against.”It comes after he warned of a new wave of Russian attacks over Christmas. In his nightly address on Friday, after returning from the...
