How South Carolina Locked Down The Home State In 2023
South Carolina ensured they would sign some of the Palmetto State's top players in 2023, and they did just that.
WFAE.org
Trailblazer on and in the court, South Carolina Judge Casey Manning retires
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Hundreds of South Carolinians, including the governor and former state Supreme Court chief justices, on Thursday honored the vast career of Judge Casey Manning, who helped break the color barrier in college athletics and was known for bringing a sense of humor to the bench. The...
travelyouman.com
12 Best Liveaboard Marinas South Carolina (Parking, Facilities, And Times)
A liveaboard marina provides a distinctive boat living experience, whether you’re retiring, downsizing, or simply giving it a try. South Carolina is home to a number of liveaboard marinas. All you have to do to enjoy an amazing experience is choose the best. South Carolina has more than 5,000...
Columbia Star
24 Hour Pickleball acquires first land site for largest indoor pickleball facility in South Carolina
24 Hour Pickleball has announced the recent purchase of its first land site located at 4590 Augusta Road in Lexington. The site will be home to the largest indoor facility in the state dedicated to pickleball. This inaugural location of the 24 Hour Pickleball Club will consist of 12 pickleball...
South Carolina was 3rd-fastest growing state in 2022, Census data shows
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — South Carolina was the third-fastest growing state in 2022, according to data from the U.S. Census Bureau. South Carolina’s population grew 1.7% from 2021 to 2022, behind only Florida and Idaho, according to the data. On July 1, South Carolina’s population was estimated at 5,282,634, which is 89,368 more residents […]
This Is The Biggest House In South Carolina
Family Handyman compiled a list of the largest houses across America, including this massive home in South Carolina.
disruptmagazine.com
Event Promoter and Entrepreneur El Princii Set the Stage in the Carolina Music Scene
Planning a successful event or show in the music industry is never easy. The process can be lengthy and arduous, often a little bumpy as plans are transformed into action to balance attendee must-haves, brand and sponsor interests and other high-value integrations. This process can quickly become tiresome for an inexperienced individual, resulting in avoidable mistakes and unsatisfactory events. Fortunately, professional event promoter El Princii is adept in planning and organizing successful events, with a fun-filled stage for artists and fans to have the best experience.
wpde.com
People bundling up across Pee Dee as temperatures drop
WPDE — People across the Pee Dee are bundling up and dressing in layers as temperatures drop. Dennis Rawls said he's a native of New York but now lives in Darlington. Rawls said he never expected it to get this cold so soon in South Carolina. NEW: Conway mom...
NBC Los Angeles
A Fond Farewell to TV News Icon Chuck Henry
One of Southern California’s most recognized and respected journalists is saying goodbye to the viewers he served for generations. Chuck Henry is signing off from KNBC-TV one last time Thursday. Since he started in television news more than 50 years ago, his reporting has taken him around the world....
This Is The Best Expensive Restaurant In South Carolina
Eat This, Not That! found the best expensive restaurants around the country.
The Best South Carolina Restaurant Featured On 'Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives'
Mashed found 50 of Guy Fieri's favorite spots featured on his hit show.
How long will $1 million last you in South Carolina?
Exactly how far does a dollar — or rather a million of them — go in South Carolina?
Thousands without power in Grand Strand, Pee Dee
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Thousands of customers were without power Friday morning in the Grand Strand and Pee Dee as the area is impacted by winds and cold weather. About 2,400 Horry Electric customers in the area of Highway 90 and Highway 22 were without power Friday morning, according to the company outage map. […]
Santee Cooper, Duke Energy finish rotating outages due to cold temperatures in South Carolina
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Santee Cooper and Duke Energy implemented temporary power outages across their systems Saturday in the Carolinas due to extreme cold weather conditions. Duke Energy announced that rotating power outages have ended in the Carolinas, according to the company’s Twitter. Customers are still encouraged to conserve their electricity usage. The rolling […]
WMBF
Vehicle collides with building in Carolina Forest area
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - No one was hurt after a vehicle collided with a building in the Carolina Forest area on Wednesday. Horry County Fire Rescue said the wreck happened on the 1000 block of Glenforest Road. Officials also shared a photo from the scene, showing damage from inside...
abccolumbia.com
Historic SC house, mansion open for guided holiday tours
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— You can visit the historic Robert Mills House and the Hampton-Preston Mansion for a guided holiday tour. Guests will see holiday decorations from the 19th century. Tours will be offered on certain days through Friday, December 30. Tickets are $18 for adults, and $15 for kids.
Christmas weekend events across the Pee Dee
Wintry weather has arrived across the country, including the Pee Dee region of South Carolina. That won’t stop the festivities to celebrate the Christmas season!. Fantasy of Lights at Swan Lake Iris Gardens offers a beautiful, free Christmas display through Dec. 31 in Sumter.Photo bySwan Lake Iris Gardens.
Hearing aids could soon be covered by insurance in South Carolina
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Sen. Greg Hembree (R-District 28) has proposed a bill that would require insurance companies in South Carolina to cover hearing aids. The proposed bill would also include replacements for hearing aids every three years. “Hearing aids, which you know are very common, and lots of people like me and others […]
wpde.com
Saturday Weather Update: Thousands across Carolinas wake up with no power on Christmas Eve
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Thousands across the Carolinas woke up with no power on Christmas Eve, mostly due to downed and damaged powerlines from high winds spawned by a bone-chilling arctic blast moving across the country. As of 4:30 p.m., Duke Energy's power outage map showed there were 2,477...
How to prepare for cold temperatures this weekend in Grand Strand, Pee Dee
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — With Myrtle Beach temperatures forecast to nosedive heading into the Christmas weekend, the New Directions homeless shelter will have space available for those who need a warm place to stay, officials said. “It’s a ‘Code Blue’ weekend at New Directions in Myrtle Beach,” the city said Wednesday in a Facebook […]
