ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Carolina State

Comments / 0

Related
disruptmagazine.com

Event Promoter and Entrepreneur El Princii Set the Stage in the Carolina Music Scene

Planning a successful event or show in the music industry is never easy. The process can be lengthy and arduous, often a little bumpy as plans are transformed into action to balance attendee must-haves, brand and sponsor interests and other high-value integrations. This process can quickly become tiresome for an inexperienced individual, resulting in avoidable mistakes and unsatisfactory events. Fortunately, professional event promoter El Princii is adept in planning and organizing successful events, with a fun-filled stage for artists and fans to have the best experience.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
wpde.com

People bundling up across Pee Dee as temperatures drop

WPDE — People across the Pee Dee are bundling up and dressing in layers as temperatures drop. Dennis Rawls said he's a native of New York but now lives in Darlington. Rawls said he never expected it to get this cold so soon in South Carolina. NEW: Conway mom...
DARLINGTON, SC
NBC Los Angeles

A Fond Farewell to TV News Icon Chuck Henry

One of Southern California’s most recognized and respected journalists is saying goodbye to the viewers he served for generations. Chuck Henry is signing off from KNBC-TV one last time Thursday. Since he started in television news more than 50 years ago, his reporting has taken him around the world....
HAWAII STATE
WBTW News13

Thousands without power in Grand Strand, Pee Dee

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Thousands of customers were without power Friday morning in the Grand Strand and Pee Dee as the area is impacted by winds and cold weather. About 2,400 Horry Electric customers in the area of Highway 90 and Highway 22 were without power Friday morning, according to the company outage map. […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

Santee Cooper, Duke Energy finish rotating outages due to cold temperatures in South Carolina

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Santee Cooper and Duke Energy implemented temporary power outages across their systems Saturday in the Carolinas due to extreme cold weather conditions. Duke Energy announced that rotating power outages have ended in the Carolinas, according to the company’s Twitter. Customers are still encouraged to conserve their electricity usage. The rolling […]
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
WMBF

Vehicle collides with building in Carolina Forest area

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - No one was hurt after a vehicle collided with a building in the Carolina Forest area on Wednesday. Horry County Fire Rescue said the wreck happened on the 1000 block of Glenforest Road. Officials also shared a photo from the scene, showing damage from inside...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
abccolumbia.com

Historic SC house, mansion open for guided holiday tours

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— You can visit the historic Robert Mills House and the Hampton-Preston Mansion for a guided holiday tour. Guests will see holiday decorations from the 19th century. Tours will be offered on certain days through Friday, December 30. Tickets are $18 for adults, and $15 for kids.
COLUMBIA, SC
Pee Dee News - Lisa Bailey

Christmas weekend events across the Pee Dee

Wintry weather has arrived across the country, including the Pee Dee region of South Carolina. That won’t stop the festivities to celebrate the Christmas season!. Fantasy of Lights at Swan Lake Iris Gardens offers a beautiful, free Christmas display through Dec. 31 in Sumter.Photo bySwan Lake Iris Gardens.
SUMTER, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy