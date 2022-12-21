Read full article on original website
spectrumnews1.com
Cold weather tips: How to protect yourself in below-zero wind chills
WISCONSIN — With subzero temperatures settling over Wisconsin, now is a good time to review how to stay safe when outdoors. A winter storm system will move through the state through early Saturday morning, which is expected to bring snow, high winds and frigid temperatures across the state. “Even...
nbc15.com
Major Winter Storm Update
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - We continue to feel the impacts from a major winter storm that is now slipping off to the northeast. Strong and gusty wind is expected to continue overnight and into Saturday morning. By afternoon the wind will begin to diminish. Dangerously cold wind chills and blowing and drifting snow will be experienced leading up to Christmas day.
wearegreenbay.com
WPS reminding of snow drifts, pipe blockage ahead of major winter storm
(WFRV) – With the winter storm, the snow drifts are only half of the concern, but the other half has to do with strong winds. Windy conditions could impact the power supply and even bring down some electrical lines in the area. Local 5 News was able to catch...
This Cozy Cabin in Wisconsin is One of the Coolest Places to Spend a Night this Winter
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for a great way to spend a night in Wisconsin this winter, you should definitely consider adding this cabin to your list.
wtmj.com
We Energies calls in reinforcements for Winter Storm Elliott + 8 tips to keep safe in the cold
MILWAUKEE — Just as the public prepares for Winter Storm Elliott by stocking up and staying inside, We Energies is staying ready for power outages by calling in reinforcements from other utility companies in case power lines are knocked down. According to We Energies, reinforcements are already on standby...
Numerous crashes, slide-offs reported across area as winter storm moves in
MADISON, Wis. — First responders across southern Wisconsin have been busy responding to numerous crashes and slide-offs as a winter storm brings heavy winds, bitter cold and snow to the region. According to the Wisconsin State Patrol Thursday night, crews statewide responded to 143 motorist assist calls since 7 a.m., as well as 87 vehicle runoffs and 75 crashes. Between...
WBAY Green Bay
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS: Major winter storm arrives with snow, wind, and bitter cold
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A major winter storm has arrived with snow and gusty winds, and very cold air. We could experience a blizzard on Friday. The National Weather Service has issued Winter Storm Warnings for much of the Action 2 News viewing area. This weather could make Christmas...
Road conditions worsen as winter storm moves through Northeast Wisconsin
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV)-Strong winds, bitter cold temperatures, and snow made travel difficult on Thursday as a winter storm rolled through Northeast Wisconsin. Thursday morning, the Outagamie County Sheriff’s Department issued a tow ban on Highways 41 and 441. “We want to make sure that all lanes are clear, so if a tow truck is […]
Don’t travel Friday unless absolutely necessary, Wisconsin DOT says
With possible whiteout or blizzard conditions and dangerous wind chills in store later this week, Wisconsin transportation officials are urging people not to travel Friday.
Is the state of Wisconsin advising people not to travel Friday — one of the busiest travel days of the year?
Wisconsin Watch is partnering with Gigafact to produce fact briefs — bite-sized fact checks of trending claims. Wisconsin Watch is a nonprofit newsroom that focuses on government integrity and quality of life issues. Sign up for our newsletter for more stories straight to your inbox. Yes. The Wisconsin Department...
Winter storm, high winds impact truckers making holiday deliveries
As truck drivers traverse across the state of Wisconsin and rush to meet holiday delivery deadlines, winter weather is forcing them to hit the breaks.
fox47.com
LIST: Snow emergencies declared ahead of winter storm
Municipalities across southern Wisconsin are declaring snow emergencies ahead of an impending winter storm. Blue Mounds – snow emergency beginning at 8 p.m. Wednesday and lasting until 1 p.m. Friday. No street parking is allowed during the emergency. Beloit – snow emergency goes into effect 8 a.m. Thursday and...
How to prevent and treat frostbite amid extreme cold
MADISON, Wis. — With wind chills bringing temperatures around southern Wisconsin well into the negative 20s on Friday, health experts are warning area residents of an increased risk for frostbite. Frostbite, as UW Health’s Dr. Jeff Pothof explained, sets in when moisture in your tissues starts to freeze. When that happens, jagged ice crystals can rub against and into the...
Weather officials: Blizzard threat increases for central Wisconsin
The threat for a blizzard in the Wausau and central Wisconsin area is increasing as a major winter storm sweeps through the area. The U.S. National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning that remains in effect until 6 a.m. Saturday. Up to 7 inches of snow with strong winds gusting as high as 45 mph Thursday into Friday night will result in widespread blowing and drifting. Portions of central, east central, north central and northeast Wisconsin will feel the impacts, with travel conditions worsening through Friday night.
Washington Examiner
Wis-DOT issues stay at home warning for Friday
(The Center Square) -- The state of Wisconsin is telling folks to stay at home Friday, if they can. Wisconsin’s Department of Transportation on Wednesday urged people not to travel during the worst of Friday’s winter weather. “Travel may not be advised in some parts of the state...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Power outages in southeast Wisconsin; We Energies tracking closely
MILWAUKEE - We Energies and its dozens of crews are tracking power outages throughout southeast Wisconsin on Friday, Dec. 23. As of 4 p.m., the We Energies Outage Map shows there were outages affecting 2,626 customers. Report outages. If your power is out, you should avoid any downed wires. We...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wisconsin bitter cold; furnaces, boilers being pushed to limit
MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - With temperatures plummeting below zero, Friday, Dec. 23 was a busy day for HVAC companies in southeast Wisconsin. After spending time out in the cold and wind, some people came back inside wondering if the heat was even on. With furnaces on the fritz or boilers that won't budge the mercury, calls for service go up.
WISN
Winter Storm Warning: Dangerous blast of cold, gusts of wind and snow
A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for Southeast Wisconsin from 9 a.m. Thursday until 6 a.m. Saturday. Snow accumulation is not the only concern. it is also the fierce wind gusts to 50 mph and bitter cold. Expect blowing snow, strong winds and low visibility. Interactive Radar | Weather...
WBAY Green Bay
Experts urge caution adjusting child safety seats for winter coats
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - During the holiday season, many Wisconsinites will find themselves on the road traveling to spend time with family or friends. Safe Kids Worldwide and U.W. Kids offered these safety tips to optimize your family trips:. To prevent carbon monoxide poisoning, make sure your vehicle is...
WSAW
How to prepare for a winter power outage
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Power outages, no matter what time of year can be frustrating, but they can be more challenging in the winter if you are left without a heating source. In central Wisconsin, there is a potential for locations to see whiteout or blizzard conditions. Power outages could also occur Friday through Saturday; this would be caused by strong winds causing tree damage.
