Wisconsin State

spectrumnews1.com

Cold weather tips: How to protect yourself in below-zero wind chills

WISCONSIN — With subzero temperatures settling over Wisconsin, now is a good time to review how to stay safe when outdoors. A winter storm system will move through the state through early Saturday morning, which is expected to bring snow, high winds and frigid temperatures across the state. “Even...
WISCONSIN STATE
nbc15.com

Major Winter Storm Update

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - We continue to feel the impacts from a major winter storm that is now slipping off to the northeast. Strong and gusty wind is expected to continue overnight and into Saturday morning. By afternoon the wind will begin to diminish. Dangerously cold wind chills and blowing and drifting snow will be experienced leading up to Christmas day.
WISCONSIN STATE
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Numerous crashes, slide-offs reported across area as winter storm moves in

MADISON, Wis. — First responders across southern Wisconsin have been busy responding to numerous crashes and slide-offs as a winter storm brings heavy winds, bitter cold and snow to the region. According to the Wisconsin State Patrol Thursday night, crews statewide responded to 143 motorist assist calls since 7 a.m., as well as 87 vehicle runoffs and 75 crashes. Between...
WISCONSIN STATE
fox47.com

LIST: Snow emergencies declared ahead of winter storm

Municipalities across southern Wisconsin are declaring snow emergencies ahead of an impending winter storm. Blue Mounds – snow emergency beginning at 8 p.m. Wednesday and lasting until 1 p.m. Friday. No street parking is allowed during the emergency. Beloit – snow emergency goes into effect 8 a.m. Thursday and...
WISCONSIN STATE
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

How to prevent and treat frostbite amid extreme cold

MADISON, Wis. — With wind chills bringing temperatures around southern Wisconsin well into the negative 20s on Friday, health experts are warning area residents of an increased risk for frostbite. Frostbite, as UW Health’s Dr. Jeff Pothof explained, sets in when moisture in your tissues starts to freeze. When that happens, jagged ice crystals can rub against and into the...
WISCONSIN STATE
WausauPilot

Weather officials: Blizzard threat increases for central Wisconsin

The threat for a blizzard in the Wausau and central Wisconsin area is increasing as a major winter storm sweeps through the area. The U.S. National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning that remains in effect until 6 a.m. Saturday. Up to 7 inches of snow with strong winds gusting as high as 45 mph Thursday into Friday night will result in widespread blowing and drifting. Portions of central, east central, north central and northeast Wisconsin will feel the impacts, with travel conditions worsening through Friday night.
WAUSAU, WI
Washington Examiner

Wis-DOT issues stay at home warning for Friday

(The Center Square) -- The state of Wisconsin is telling folks to stay at home Friday, if they can. Wisconsin’s Department of Transportation on Wednesday urged people not to travel during the worst of Friday’s winter weather. “Travel may not be advised in some parts of the state...
WISCONSIN STATE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Power outages in southeast Wisconsin; We Energies tracking closely

MILWAUKEE - We Energies and its dozens of crews are tracking power outages throughout southeast Wisconsin on Friday, Dec. 23. As of 4 p.m., the We Energies Outage Map shows there were outages affecting 2,626 customers. Report outages. If your power is out, you should avoid any downed wires. We...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Wisconsin bitter cold; furnaces, boilers being pushed to limit

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - With temperatures plummeting below zero, Friday, Dec. 23 was a busy day for HVAC companies in southeast Wisconsin. After spending time out in the cold and wind, some people came back inside wondering if the heat was even on. With furnaces on the fritz or boilers that won't budge the mercury, calls for service go up.
MENOMONEE FALLS, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Experts urge caution adjusting child safety seats for winter coats

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - During the holiday season, many Wisconsinites will find themselves on the road traveling to spend time with family or friends. Safe Kids Worldwide and U.W. Kids offered these safety tips to optimize your family trips:. To prevent carbon monoxide poisoning, make sure your vehicle is...
WISCONSIN STATE
WSAW

How to prepare for a winter power outage

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Power outages, no matter what time of year can be frustrating, but they can be more challenging in the winter if you are left without a heating source. In central Wisconsin, there is a potential for locations to see whiteout or blizzard conditions. Power outages could also occur Friday through Saturday; this would be caused by strong winds causing tree damage.
WISCONSIN STATE

