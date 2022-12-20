Read full article on original website
H-E-B's Feast of Sharing provides hot meals for 10,000 San Antonians
SAN ANTONIO - Feeding the hungry during the holidays is an annual tradition for H-E-B. No one left the Convention Center hungry or without a friendly greeting today. The company's festive Feast of Sharing holiday party attracted 10,000 people who might struggle with food insecurity or finding companionship this time of year.
Fugitive Crips gang member captured here in San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO - Two of Texas' ten most wanted fugitives are back in custody. One right here in San Antonio. Members of the U.S. Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force here in San Antonio have captured 37-year-old Izeal Sullivan, who they say is affiliated with the Crips. He was wanted for more than a year on a parole violation, following stretches in prison for burglary and firearm charges dating back to 2008.
Warming centers (and free rides on VIA) available in San Antonio during freezing weather
SAN ANTONIO - The city of San Antonio and Bexar County will be opening up warming centers for those that need a place to escape the cold. Beginning Thursday at 3 p.m., the centers can be used as a short-term emergency shelter for anyone needing to keep warm. Pets are also welcome to the centers and kennels are provided in a separate area.
Need a place to stay warm? Check out the warming centers available
SAN ANTONIO - The city and Bexar County will continue to keep warming centers open around the city. VIA is offering free rides to warming shelters as long as they stay open over the next few days. All you have to do is let the driver know when you board or by calling 311 to request a non-emergency trip.
Family escapes house fire caused by space heater before Christmas Eve
SAN ANTONIO - A family of five escaped a house fire and one adult suffered possible smoke inhalation on the scene, according to the San Antonio Fire Department. The fire happened near the 100 block of Meadow Trail Drive around 11:00 p.m. on the West Side. Two adults and three...
Deadly West Side shooting caught on camera
SAN ANTONIO - Surveillance video captured a deadly West Side shooting Thursday just before noon. The shooting happened on the 2400-block of Southwest Loop 410. When police arrived, they found a man killed by multiple gunshots. A woman was also on scene with a gunshot wound to her hand. The...
Bexar County will discontinue the emergency relief operation on Christmas morning
SAN ANTONIO – The U.S. National Weather Service advised the hard freeze warning will remain in effect until Christmas Day at 10 a.m. The Bexar County with its Office of Emergency Management and partner organizations will continue its cold weather relief until Sunday morning at 9 a.m. The Bexar...
Freeze triggers rolling outages in Bandera County
BANDERA COUNTY, Texas - Rolling outages throughout Bandera county are affecting about 17% of customers Friday morning. The Bandera Electric Cooperative (BEC) has reported rolling outages in Bandera, Pipe Creek, and Wharton's Dock areas. They are attempting to keep outages to 30 minutes due to the high energy demands and maintenance of the electric grid.
Intoxication a possible factor in deadly West Side accident
SAN ANTONIO – One person was killed in a major crash on the West Side at North General McMullen and West Commerce. Police tell us there were four passengers in a car that smashed into a telephone pole. There were two children and two adults in the car, but police could not say who the deceased was. All passengers were taken to the hospital.
Stay indoors as temperatures will feel like 16 degrees
SAN ANTONIO - We are 2 days away from Christmas! It will feel like the mid-20s this afternoon. Only 2 hours above freezing today. Track the storms with our Interactive Radar CLICK HERE. AFTERNOON/TONIGHT/OVERNIGHT. The afternoon will be sunny but it will feel like the mid-20s this afternoon. Not a...
Flames shoot from roof of home leaving one person homeless
LEON VALLEY, Texas - Flames were caught shooting from the rear roof of a home when police arrived on San Antonio's West Side. According to the Leon Valley Fire Department, the fire happened near the 7000 block of Settlers Ridge around 12:50 a.m. Friday. When authorities arrived, there were heavy...
Seven chickens die in Northeast Side fire, property 'total loss'
SAN ANTONIO - Seven chickens died in a fire on the Northeast Side Wednesday night, according to police. It happened along Briarcrest near Bulverde Road around 11:30 p.m. Fire officials believe the fire began in a chicken coop from an overheated "brooder light" which is used to keep the chickens warm.
House catches fire after man uses tool to thaw frozen pipes
SAN ANTONIO - A homeowner suffered about $50,000 in damages to his home after thawing his outside pipes with an unknown heat source, according to the San Antonio Fire Department. The fire occurred Saturday morning around 10:50 a.m. near the 5500 block of Mountain Vista Drive on the north side.
Police rewarding $5k for information on suspects that robbed Kohl's store
SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Police Department is asking the public for help in finding a suspect that was involved in an aggravated robbery of a West Side Kohl's store. The robbery happened on December 21st at 10838 Potranco when two suspects walked into the retail outlet during business hours.
Police say driver was intoxicated after 8-year-old girl died in deadly wreck
SAN ANTONIO - An 8-year-old girl was killed in a deadly crash on the city’s west side that sent five people to the hospital, Thursday. Police say the driver is now facing charges of intoxication manslaughter. The little girl who was in the back seat of a blue Dodge...
Woman caught in the crossfire after two vehicles were shooting at each other
SAN ANTONIO – A woman was at the wrong place at the wrong time after her vehicle was hit by bullets as she was driving on the West side. The shooting happened at around 4:26 p.m. at the 400 block of Harriman Place near Frio City Road. Police say...
Greyhound bus lines offering free tickets for runaway youth
SAN ANTONIO - The Greyhound Bus lines are once again offering free rides to help people in need this holiday season. Greyhound has helped runaways, homeless persons, and youth reunite with their families for 35 years. The 'Homefree' program offers a free bus ticket home and service communities nationwide. Since...
Man takes Uber after argument at bar, both driver and victim shot
SAN ANTONIO - A man is behind bars after following an Uber and shooting at both the driver and a man he argued with at a local bar. On December 10, the 26-year-old victim overheard Candido Salazar III, 22, being disrespectful to a security guard at a local bar called "Bombshells" on San Antonio's West Side. He confronted Salazar and his friends about how they were acting and started an argument. The group was separated by security and the victim's Uber driver arrived and was escorted out. Salazar then drove up to the Uber driver's car and asked where they were going and the Uber driver declined to answer. Salazar left the bar shortly after that.
With cold weather settling in San Antonio experts warn about dangers of carbon monoxide
SAN ANTONIO — You may be tempted to save money by using alternative heating sources like a gas-powered stove-top, or even your oven. But local health leaders say it's not worth the risk. Those appliances can cause deadly carbon monoxide build-up in your home. "The scariest thing about carbon...
Firefighters worked quickly to extinguish fire after reports of two people still inside
SAN ANTONIO – Firefighters worked quickly to extinguish a fire after reports that two people were still inside a West side home. Firefighters were dispatched to a structure fire at the 1300 block of Rivas Street at around 7 p.m. Fire crews say that they received reports that there...
