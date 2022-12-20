ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
foxsanantonio.com

H-E-B's Feast of Sharing provides hot meals for 10,000 San Antonians

SAN ANTONIO - Feeding the hungry during the holidays is an annual tradition for H-E-B. No one left the Convention Center hungry or without a friendly greeting today. The company's festive Feast of Sharing holiday party attracted 10,000 people who might struggle with food insecurity or finding companionship this time of year.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Fugitive Crips gang member captured here in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO - Two of Texas' ten most wanted fugitives are back in custody. One right here in San Antonio. Members of the U.S. Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force here in San Antonio have captured 37-year-old Izeal Sullivan, who they say is affiliated with the Crips. He was wanted for more than a year on a parole violation, following stretches in prison for burglary and firearm charges dating back to 2008.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Need a place to stay warm? Check out the warming centers available

SAN ANTONIO - The city and Bexar County will continue to keep warming centers open around the city. VIA is offering free rides to warming shelters as long as they stay open over the next few days. All you have to do is let the driver know when you board or by calling 311 to request a non-emergency trip.
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Deadly West Side shooting caught on camera

SAN ANTONIO - Surveillance video captured a deadly West Side shooting Thursday just before noon. The shooting happened on the 2400-block of Southwest Loop 410. When police arrived, they found a man killed by multiple gunshots. A woman was also on scene with a gunshot wound to her hand. The...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Freeze triggers rolling outages in Bandera County

BANDERA COUNTY, Texas - Rolling outages throughout Bandera county are affecting about 17% of customers Friday morning. The Bandera Electric Cooperative (BEC) has reported rolling outages in Bandera, Pipe Creek, and Wharton's Dock areas. They are attempting to keep outages to 30 minutes due to the high energy demands and maintenance of the electric grid.
BANDERA COUNTY, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Intoxication a possible factor in deadly West Side accident

SAN ANTONIO – One person was killed in a major crash on the West Side at North General McMullen and West Commerce. Police tell us there were four passengers in a car that smashed into a telephone pole. There were two children and two adults in the car, but police could not say who the deceased was. All passengers were taken to the hospital.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Stay indoors as temperatures will feel like 16 degrees

SAN ANTONIO - We are 2 days away from Christmas! It will feel like the mid-20s this afternoon. Only 2 hours above freezing today. Track the storms with our Interactive Radar CLICK HERE. AFTERNOON/TONIGHT/OVERNIGHT. The afternoon will be sunny but it will feel like the mid-20s this afternoon. Not a...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Flames shoot from roof of home leaving one person homeless

LEON VALLEY, Texas - Flames were caught shooting from the rear roof of a home when police arrived on San Antonio's West Side. According to the Leon Valley Fire Department, the fire happened near the 7000 block of Settlers Ridge around 12:50 a.m. Friday. When authorities arrived, there were heavy...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Seven chickens die in Northeast Side fire, property 'total loss'

SAN ANTONIO - Seven chickens died in a fire on the Northeast Side Wednesday night, according to police. It happened along Briarcrest near Bulverde Road around 11:30 p.m. Fire officials believe the fire began in a chicken coop from an overheated "brooder light" which is used to keep the chickens warm.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

House catches fire after man uses tool to thaw frozen pipes

SAN ANTONIO - A homeowner suffered about $50,000 in damages to his home after thawing his outside pipes with an unknown heat source, according to the San Antonio Fire Department. The fire occurred Saturday morning around 10:50 a.m. near the 5500 block of Mountain Vista Drive on the north side.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Greyhound bus lines offering free tickets for runaway youth

SAN ANTONIO - The Greyhound Bus lines are once again offering free rides to help people in need this holiday season. Greyhound has helped runaways, homeless persons, and youth reunite with their families for 35 years. The 'Homefree' program offers a free bus ticket home and service communities nationwide. Since...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Man takes Uber after argument at bar, both driver and victim shot

SAN ANTONIO - A man is behind bars after following an Uber and shooting at both the driver and a man he argued with at a local bar. On December 10, the 26-year-old victim overheard Candido Salazar III, 22, being disrespectful to a security guard at a local bar called "Bombshells" on San Antonio's West Side. He confronted Salazar and his friends about how they were acting and started an argument. The group was separated by security and the victim's Uber driver arrived and was escorted out. Salazar then drove up to the Uber driver's car and asked where they were going and the Uber driver declined to answer. Salazar left the bar shortly after that.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy