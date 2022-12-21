Read full article on original website
Related
Texas Plans Charging Stations For EVs Every 50 Miles Starting With Interstates
Texas is going to make it easier for us to purchase electric vehicles by putting charging stations every 50 miles beginning with interstates that are in Texas. According to the Texas Tribune, the state has $408 million in federal funds from the Biden Administration and the state of Texas wants to build enough charging stations to support over a million electric vehicles.
8 Items You Should Take Out Of Your Car Before The Texas Freeze!
The TEXAS freeze is on its way. Temps across the Lone Star State are going to drop below freezing. Houston will have a low of 18 degrees. Dallas will see a low of 12 degrees. Midland will see a low of 12 degrees. And, while we know to have our FAUCETS dripping and of course, to bring in our PETS, you may not know that there are things that you should TAKE OUT OF YOUR CAR during a freeze. According to click2 Houston.com....these items should NOT be left in your vehicle.
Texas Man Has Made Six Figures Suing Telemarketers Over Robocalls
Everybody hates those robocalls you get daily. Well, a Texas man has made over $100,000 suing telemarketers and tells you how simple it is for you to do the same. According to the Midland Reporter-Telegram, Dan Graham is a financial accounting consultant based right here in Texas. After screaming at a telemarketer last year over the phone, Graham decided that was not a healthy thing to do.
Railroad Commission Arrives in West Texas After Epic 5.4 Earthquake Friday
The Texas Railroad Commission has arrived in West Texas after the record 5.4 earthquake rattled the area last Friday. According to NBC DFW, the commission is in the area since it oversees the oil and gas industry and already directed producers to decrease injection volumes last month. "RRC inspectors will...
7 Things You Will Only See In Texas At Christmas Time!
Only in Texas during the holiday season. I saw this the other night and thought to myself, no one outside of Texas gets to experience the beauty of this sight! A beautifully decorated, completely lit-up pump jack. How Texas is this? Is Texas in a league of our own when it comes to Christmas decor, weather and all the holiday things?
Electric Vehicles On The Rise in Midland/Odessa? Yes, Even in the Middle of the Oilfield
Even in the middle of the oilfield electric vehicles are on the rise, and not only here but all over Texas EVs are the vehicle to get. According to the Midland Reporter-Telegram, how many EVs are registered in Texas overall? It is not a huge number but for the beginning of the EV revolution, it is more than most Texans might think.
What is The Favorite Holiday Cocktail in Texas? I Had Never Heard of it
Christmastime is here and holiday traditions loom large, egg nog is flowing with whatever alcohol you want to spike it with (Malibu is my fave), but the favorite cocktail in Texas may surprise you. According to Yummly, they ranked the favorite cocktails in all 50 states plus the District of...
Warning! You Won’t Be Able To Buy Alcohol On These Days Here In Texas During The Holidays
You have been warned! Don't get caught with any empty bottle or nothing to drink, if you plan on partaking in libations this holiday season. As you know it is illegal to sell liquor on Sundays in the state of Texas. You may not know that it is illegal to sell liquor on Thanksgiving, Christmas Day, and New Year's Day.
Driving With No FRONT License Plate Here In Texas? Is That Illegal?
So the other day my neighbor realized that his front license plate was NOT on the front of his truck. It had fallen off. He realized he's been driving with no front license plates. He didn't know if it is illegal for him to drive without a front license plate here in Texas?
Fox Sports 1510 KMND
Midland, TX
4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
997K+
Views
ABOUT
Fox Sports 1510 KMND has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Odessa, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://foxsports1510.com
Comments / 2