Social Security payment increases coming for Illinois residentsR.A. HeimIllinois State
Many Chicago families should get payment for up to $400 around ChristmasR.A. HeimChicago, IL
5 Underrated Places In Chicago That Even Natives Have Never Heard OfLIFE_HACKSChicago, IL
Chicago’s Vegan Soft Serve Shop Vaca’s Creamery to Open Second Location Next YearVegOut MagazineChicago, IL
6 Free Holiday Light Shows in Chicago and Illinois SuburbsThe Bright Side CornerChicago, IL
Signs of Frostbite to Watch for Amid Dangerous Cold in Chicago Area
With Chicago-area temperatures dropping below zero, bringing dangerous wind chills near -40 degrees, frostbite can happen within minutes, but what are the signs you should be watching for?. "If it’s very below zero when you go outside, it can be a matter of minutes before you get frostbite on your...
Here's Where Masks Are Recommended in the Chicago Area
While face coverings aren't currently recommended in the entirety of the Chicago area, masks are being advised in some portions following an uptick in COVID-19 metrics. Nationwide, metrics have risen since Thanksgiving, data showed, and could potentially climb higher following gatherings around Christmas. According to an update of the CDC's county-by-county community levels map, nearly 11% of U.S. counties are at high community level status, while 41% are listed at medium.
3 Chicago-Area Counties Reach ‘High' COVID Alert Level, Masks Recommended
Three Chicago-area counties are at a "high" COVID alert level from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, joining dozens of other counties across Illinois in reaching the highest community level, which dictates that masks are recommended for all public indoor spaces. DuPage and Kendall counties reached the designation in...
3,225 new Illinois COVID cases, 18 new deaths reported
Illinois reported 3,225 new COVID-19 cases and 18 new deaths Thursday.
Friday to Be Most ‘Brutal' Day of Storm With -35 Wind Chills, ‘Life and Death' Travel Conditions
A winter storm warning remains in effect until 6 a.m. Saturday for the entire Chicago area as brutally cold wind chill temperatures of between 35 and 40 degrees below zero and strong, sustained winds gusting up to 45 miles-per-hour continue to create treacherous, icy and potentially "life-threatening" travel conditions as the storm continues to blow from west to east.
Chicago Weather Alert: Blowing snow, negative wind chills
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Staying cold with blowing snow this morning. Then a dramatic warm-up begins.For today, Partly cloudy. Blowing snow. Very cold. High 10. Wind chills -5 to -15. Winter Storm Warnings and Blizzard Warnings continue, but many expire this morning. They may be replaced with various Wind Chill advisories or other warnings.Tonight will be partly cloudy and cold with a low of 2 degrees.Sunday, still partly cloudy. High 14 but wind chills to -10 early.Another chance of light snow on Monday, then the 40s and 50s Wednesday through Friday.
Chicago's Christmas Eve Forecast Shows More Frigid Temperatures, Easing Winds
Friday saw below-zero temperatures and ferocious winds across the Chicago area, and while things aren’t going to warm up much on Saturday, there will be slight improvements that portend much bigger changes to come. A winter storm warning will remain in effect until noon for counties in northwest Indiana,...
Chicago Residents Make the Most of Frigid Christmas Eve Conditions
Saturday is the coldest Christmas Eve the city has seen in decades, but Chicago residents are trying to make the best of the situation as they go about their daily routines this holiday weekend. Biting cold temperatures and frigid wind chills didn't stop resident Christian Varela from taking his dog...
500 flights canceled at Chicago’s O’Hare airport
CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — Airlines at Chicago’s O’Hare airport have canceled up to 500 flights and are reporting average delays of 30 minutes, the airport said Friday. WLS reported at least 829 canceled flights between O’Hare and Midway due to winds gusting up to 50 miles per hour as part of a massive winter storm […]
What is the coldest temperature ever recorded at Chicago and in the world?
GOT A QUESTION FOR TOM? Ask him here! Dear Tom, What is the coldest temperature ever recorded at Chicago and in the world? Keith Jefferies, Chicago Dear Keith, In official temperature records dating from November 1, 1870, to the present, Chicago’s lowest temperature reading stands at -27 degrees on January 20, 1985. The world’s lowest […]
Chicago weather: Winter Storm Warning in effect; deep freeze, high winds follow snow
A winter storm moving into the area Thursday is expected to dump several inches of snow and bring high winds and dangerous cold.
southwestregionalpublishing.com
Bittersweet days on 63rd Street
For many in Clearing, Garfield Ridge and beyond, it was the worst news they had heard in a long time. After a 55-year run on the Southwest Side, La Petite Pastry Shop is closing at year’s end. Reaction was swift on the shop’s Facebook page. “I am devastated,”...
Chicago could issue mask advisory if COVID cases rise to high level, Mayor Lori Lightfoot says
Chicago could issue a mask advisory if COVID levels rise, Mayor Lori Lightfoot said Thursday.
5 COVID-19 deaths in one week in Chatham, Greater Grand Crossing
Five people died of COVID-19 in one week in zip code 60619 from December 5 to December 12, according to a Crusader analysis of the latest data from the Chicago Department of Public Health’s (CDPH) COVID-19 info. The deaths renew concerns of the COVID-19 disease at a time when...
Winter Storm Updates: Crashes Reported as Conditions Worsen Heading Into Evening Commute
A winter storm has set its sights on the Chicago area, leading to thousands of flight cancellations, school closures and the early end to a number of festivities ahead of the Christmas holiday. Experts say strong wind gusts of up to 55 mph, wind chills as low as -35 degrees...
Live Winter Storm Updates: Iced-Over Roads Cause Semis To Slide Off Highways in Chicago, Indiana
Dangerous wind chill temperatures across the Chicago area and northwest Indiana are expected to remain between -30 degrees and -40 degrees Friday as a Winter Storm Warning remains in effect. The severity of the cold, coupled with high winds and blowing snow, prompted travel warnings, Metra delays, flight cancelations and treacherous roadways.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago's weather will be changing after Christmas Day
CHICAGO - Chicago's weather will be changing dramatically after Christmas Day. The National Weather Service said that Chicagoans should expect snow on Sunday night into Monday morning. Sunday's highs will be 11° to 15°. Monday will be warmer, with highs 18° to 25°. And Tuesday will get even...
fox32chicago.com
Good to know: Chicago's heat ordinance requires landlords to supply heat to units during winter
CHICAGO - There is a heat ordinance in Chicago that requires landlords to supply heat to units during the winter. Indoor temperatures must be at least 68 degrees during the day, and no less than 66 degrees overnight. You can report any issues to the city by calling 311. Warming...
Central African traveler busted at O'Hare for carrying over 30 pounds of porcupine and other bush meats
“The officers were able to find 5 pounds of non-human primate meat, 3 pounds of porcupine meat, and 25 pounds of unknown meat products, which were all prohibited under CDC guidelines,” said Steve Bansbach with U.S. Customs and Border Protection.
Chicago man jumps into Lake Michigan amid cold snap to keep tradition alive
CHICAGO - A Chicago man is making a splash and continuing tradition, despite the arctic weather. On Friday, Dan O'Conor, also known as the Great Lake Jumper, leaped into Lake Michigan. This is a daily tradition he started in June 2020 during the peak of the pandemic, and he has...
