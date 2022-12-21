ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Chicago

Here's Where Masks Are Recommended in the Chicago Area

While face coverings aren't currently recommended in the entirety of the Chicago area, masks are being advised in some portions following an uptick in COVID-19 metrics. Nationwide, metrics have risen since Thanksgiving, data showed, and could potentially climb higher following gatherings around Christmas. According to an update of the CDC's county-by-county community levels map, nearly 11% of U.S. counties are at high community level status, while 41% are listed at medium.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Friday to Be Most ‘Brutal' Day of Storm With -35 Wind Chills, ‘Life and Death' Travel Conditions

A winter storm warning remains in effect until 6 a.m. Saturday for the entire Chicago area as brutally cold wind chill temperatures of between 35 and 40 degrees below zero and strong, sustained winds gusting up to 45 miles-per-hour continue to create treacherous, icy and potentially "life-threatening" travel conditions as the storm continues to blow from west to east.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather Alert: Blowing snow, negative wind chills

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Staying cold with blowing snow this morning. Then a dramatic warm-up begins.For today,  Partly cloudy. Blowing snow. Very cold. High 10. Wind chills  -5 to -15.  Winter Storm Warnings and Blizzard Warnings continue, but many expire this morning. They may be replaced with various Wind Chill advisories or other warnings.Tonight will be partly cloudy and cold with a low of 2 degrees.Sunday, still partly cloudy. High 14 but wind chills to -10 early.Another chance of light snow on Monday, then the 40s and 50s Wednesday through Friday.
CHICAGO, IL
southwestregionalpublishing.com

Bittersweet days on 63rd Street

For many in Clearing, Garfield Ridge and beyond, it was the worst news they had heard in a long time. After a 55-year run on the Southwest Side, La Petite Pastry Shop is closing at year’s end. Reaction was swift on the shop’s Facebook page. “I am devastated,”...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago's weather will be changing after Christmas Day

CHICAGO - Chicago's weather will be changing dramatically after Christmas Day. The National Weather Service said that Chicagoans should expect snow on Sunday night into Monday morning. Sunday's highs will be 11° to 15°. Monday will be warmer, with highs 18° to 25°. And Tuesday will get even...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

Chicago, IL
103K+
Followers
84K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy