While face coverings aren't currently recommended in the entirety of the Chicago area, masks are being advised in some portions following an uptick in COVID-19 metrics. Nationwide, metrics have risen since Thanksgiving, data showed, and could potentially climb higher following gatherings around Christmas. According to an update of the CDC's county-by-county community levels map, nearly 11% of U.S. counties are at high community level status, while 41% are listed at medium.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO