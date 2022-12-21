Read full article on original website
GPD, FDLE search for missing Gainesville boy
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) issued a missing child alert for a 13-year-old Gainesville boy on Friday morning, followed by a Gainesville Police Department alert early Friday afternoon. “Police are searching for 13-year old Ean Stephens who was last seen at his family’s home on the 3700 block...
APD arrests man connected to Alachua shooting
Alachua Police Department (APD) officials arrested a suspect connected to a Dec. 9 fatal shooting in Alachua. On Thursday, APD announced the arrest of Lacorrin Calhoun, 20, in connection with shooting Jaquan Robinson, 22, of Fort White at One 51 Apartments on Northwest 150th Road. Calhoun was charged with second-degree...
Crash claims Lake City woman, injures 3
On Wednesday evening, a 66-year-old Lake City woman died and three other people were injured in a two-vehicle collision along SW Country Road 240 south of Lake City. According to a Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) release, a 39-year-old Lake City man was driving a pickup west on CR 240 while approaching SW Little Road at 7 p.m. The driver failed to negotiate a left curve causing the pickup to collide with the front of an SUV being driven by a 70-year-old Lake City man.
Head-on crash kills 2 from Keystone Heights
Two young adults from Keystone Heights died Friday when their vehicle hit another car head on in Clay County. According to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), the accident occurred at 2:40 p.m. near the intersection of County Road 214 and Laredo Street, which is east of Keystone Heights. The report...
State unveils redesigned UF license plate
The University of Florida specialty license plate received a redesign and is now available to the public. According to a Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (FLHSMV) Thursday release, announced the newly redesigned plate is available at tax collector offices and license plate agencies throughout the state. Floridians who want to purchase the new plate are advised to contact their local office to ensure stock is available.
Local church gives blankets to shelter
On Thursday morning, Mount Pleasant United Methodist Church gave away 40 blankets and 22 beanies to the homeless at the St. Francis House. With temperatures forecasted to drop as low as 20 degrees this weekend in Gainesville, the donation is timely. “We are here today on behalf of our church...
Region braces for cold front
A projected cold front will move into North Central Florida Friday night with temperatures dipping into the 20s. According to the National Weather Service (NWS) forecast, an arctic blast will hit most of the United States this weekend. Starting Friday night, the temperature will drop to the low 20s and...
Hawthorne tops final football power poll
The 2022 high school football season has come to a close in the state of Florida and nine state champions were crowned in Tallahassee and Fort Lauderdale. The only team to take home a state title in the Prep Zone Power Poll area is the Hawthorne Hornets. The 1R state champion was also the only unbeaten team remaining in the rankings.
Ridaught: It was an unbelievable sports year
It’s that time of year again, time to reflect on the year that was. And what a year it was in 2022. This year there were state champions in football, boys basketball, boys weightlifting, girls cross country, volleyball, and individual state champions in swimming. Plus, several schools made first-ever...
