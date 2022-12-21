ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KIRO 7 Seattle

Mexico plans to ask US for up to $48B for solar projects

KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 4 days ago

MEXICO CITY — (AP) — Mexico plans to ask U.S. President Joe Biden for as much as $48 billion in financing for solar projects, Foreign Relations Secretary Marcel Ebrard said Tuesday.

Ebrard said the request will be presented to Biden at the upcoming Jan. 9-10 meeting of U.S., Canadian and Mexican leaders in Mexico City.

Mexico hopes to build solar energy parks in the northern border state of Sonora, along with power transmission lines. Mexico hopes to receive some of the funding from the North American Development Bank, or NADBank.

The bank funds green development projects, but has never provided financing on anything near the scale Mexico is requesting.

Mexico also may get some of the funding between now and 2030 by issuing debt bonds.

The solar parks are to be run by Mexico's state-owned utility, which has been involved in a trade dispute between Mexico and the United States.

The U.S. and Canada accuse President Andrés Manuel López Obrador of trying to favor Mexico's state-owned utility over power plants built by foreign and private investors, something that is forbidden under the U.S.-Mexico Canada free trade pact.

On Tuesday, López Obrador also ended speculation about whether a Chinese company might be able to mine lithium deposits in Sonora. The Chinese firm already had approvals for such a mine when López Obrador declared earlier this year that lithium was a strategically important mineral that could only be mined by the Mexican government.

López Obrador had promised to respect any existing permits, but on Tuesday he said none were viable.

“Fortunately, there were no private concessions,” López Obrador said. “They are claiming there was a concession, but it was at the project stage. Now, any lithium mining will involve a state-owned Mexican company.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
KIRO 7 Seattle

China sanctions 2 US citizens over action on Tibet

BEIJING — (AP) — China has sanctioned two U.S. citizens in retaliation for action taken by Washington over human rights abuses in Tibet, the government said Friday, amid a continuing standoff between the sides over Beijing's treatment of religious and ethnic minorities. The Foreign Ministry said in a...
WASHINGTON STATE
KIRO 7 Seattle

Stuck at the border, migrants find a little Christmas cheer

CIUDAD JUAREZ, Mexico — (AP) — After fleeing violence in their Guatemalan town, but with their way to relatives in California blocked by continuing U.S. asylum restrictions, a family of 15 joined an Advent candlelight ceremony organized by their shelter just south of the border. The evening service...
EL PASO, TX
KIRO 7 Seattle

After Jan. 6: Congress born of chaos ends in achievement

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The 117th Congress opened with the unfathomable Jan. 6, 2021, mob siege of the Capitol and is closing with unprecedented federal criminal referrals of the former president over the insurrection — all while conducting one of the most consequential legislative sessions in recent memory.
TEXAS STATE
KIRO 7 Seattle

EXPLAINER: Arctic blast sweeps US, causes bomb cyclone

NEW YORK — (AP) — An arctic blast has brought extreme cold, heavy snow and intense wind across much of the U.S. — just in time for the holidays. The weather system, dubbed a "bomb cyclone," is disrupting travel and causing hazardous winter conditions. Where is this winter weather coming from, and what's in store for the coming days?
MARYLAND STATE
AFP

'Changed radically': How women fight in Ukrainian city

The very day Russia launched its attack on her country, Svitlana Taranova enlisted in the Ukrainian army in the southern city of Mykolaiv, her birthplace. While an AFP team was in Mykolaiv in September and October, the city was bombarded almost every night.
KIRO 7 Seattle

Federal effort to boost election worker protections fizzles

ATLANTA — (AP) — Federal proposals that would have significantly boosted security funding for election offices and heightened penalties for threatening their staff failed to advance this year, leaving state officials looking to their legislatures for support. The massive budget bill that passed Congress on Friday will send...
COLORADO STATE
KIRO 7 Seattle

Tunisia's political experiment threatens economic collapse

NICE, France — (AP) — Tunisia's increasingly authoritarian president appears determined to upend the country's political system. The strategy is not only threatening a democracy once seen as a model for the Arab world, experts say it is also sending the economy toward a tailspin. The International Monetary...
KIRO 7 Seattle

Taliban ban women from working for domestic, foreign NGOs

KABUL, Afghanistan — (AP) — The Taliban government on Saturday ordered all foreign and domestic non-governmental groups in Afghanistan to suspend employing women, allegedly because some female employees didn't wear the Islamic headscarf correctly. They also separately banned women from attending religious classes at the mosques in the capital of Kabul.
KIRO 7 Seattle

22 dead in fire at illegal shelter in Russia

MOSCOW — (AP) — A fire Saturday at a private shelter in the Siberian city of Kemerovo that was operating illegally killed 22 people, Russian officials said. Initial reports described the wooden building in the city 3,000 kilometers (1,900 miles) east of Moscow as a nursing home, but the country's Investigative Committee, which probes major crimes, later said it was a “temporary residence for persons in a difficult life situation.”
KIRO 7 Seattle

Armed Arab assailant rams car into Israeli police, shot dead

KFAR QASSEM, Israel — (AP) — Israeli police on Friday shot dead an Arab assailant who they said lured officers into an ambush in which he rammed them with his car after trying to shoot them, an attack that left three policemen wounded in central Israel. The incident...
KIRO 7 Seattle

Taliban use water cannon on women protesting university ban

KABUL, Afghanistan — (AP) — Taliban security forces used a water cannon to disperse women protesting the ban on university education for women on Saturday, eyewitnesses said, as the decision from the Taliban-led government continues to cause outrage and opposition in Afghanistan and beyond. The development came after...
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
114K+
Followers
149K+
Post
47M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy