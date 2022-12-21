Read full article on original website
Bryan College Station Eagle
The Eagle’s 2022 Top 10 News Stories, No. 6: Aggie Park proves a success in first season
Editor’s note: This is part of a daily series of the top 10 stories in Bryan-College Station and the Brazos Valley this year. The completion of Aggie Park is The Eagle’s No. 6 story in 2022. Stories will appear daily with No. 1 running in the Dec. 31 edition.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Bryan-College Station neighbors: Obituaries for December 24
Read through the obituaries published today in Bryan-College Station Eagle. (4) updates to this series since Updated 17 min ago.
Bryan College Station Eagle
The Eagle’s 2022 Top 10 Sports Stories, No. 8: Bryan softball coach Luna fired early in season
Editor’s note: The saga of former Bryan softball coach Enrique Luna is The Eagle’s No. 8 sports story of 2022. This is part of a daily series of the top 10 stories in Bryan-College Station and the Brazos Valley this year. Stories will appear daily with No. 1 running in the Dec. 31 edition.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Missing A&M student Tanner Hoang found dead in Austin
Missing Texas A&M student Tanner Hoang was found dead Saturday afternoon in Austin, according to the Finding Tanner Hoang Facebook page, which was providing official search updates. Hoang went missing on Dec. 16 and hadn’t been heard from since. The 22-year-old Hoang was found dead in the vicinity of...
Bryan College Station Eagle
We are grateful to be a part of this community
Merry Christmas from The Eagle family to yours. We hope everyone is staying safe and warm on this holiday and is surrounded by the love of family and good friends. As we close out another year, we can’t say enough how grateful we are to live and work right here in Bryan-College Station. We can think of no place we’d rather be.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Missing Texas A&M student’s vehicle found in Austin
Missing Texas A&M student Tanner Hoang, who hasn’t been heard from since Friday, had his vehicle located in an Austin parking lot Thursday afternoon. The vehicle — a 2009 silver Lexus ES350 four-door sedan with a Texas license plate numbered BS2C737 — was found unoccupied with no sign of Hoang. State and local law enforcement officials are investigating and will be processing the car.
Bryan College Station Eagle
North Carolina CB Grimes will transfer to Texas A&M; Harris picks LSU
North Carolina cornerback Tony Grimes will transfer to Texas A&M, he announced Thursday via social media. Grimes said he would enter the transfer portal on Dec. 5. He will be a fourth-year player at A&M. The 6-foot, 195-pound defensive back is the first addition to A&M’s 2023 roster via the...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Educator Anne Reber retires after 28 years at Texas A&M
On her final day after 28 years at Texas A&M University, most recently as associate vice president for student affairs, Anne Reber reflected on what her time in education has meant to her. Her simple conclusion is the people made it all worthwhile. “I love the students, and that’s what...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Calendar for Saturday, Dec. 24
Santa’s Wonderland, 3 p.m.-midnight (3-11 p.m. Christmas Day), 18898 Texas 6 S. in College Station. Daily through Dec. 30. Christmas in the Park, 6-11 p.m., Stephen C. Beachy Central Park, 1000 Krenek Tap Rd. in College Station. Shuttles run 4 p.m.-midnight from Post Oak Mall parking lot. Daily through Jan. 1.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Calendar for Friday, Dec. 23
Ringing in the New Year? Here are a couple options: The Children’s Museum of the Brazos Valley (4114 Lake Atlas Dr. in Bryan) is hosting families from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. inside the museum for special programming while outside on the Lake Walk between 11 a.m.-1 p.m. there will be food trucks, music and a giant confetti-ball toss at noon. Between 10 p.m.-2 a.m., Hershel’s at the Stella Hotel (4100 Lake Atlas Dr. in Bryan) will host a free burlesque show featuring Ruby Joule and live music by Terry Easterwood.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 24, 2022 in Bryan, TX
It will be a cold day in Bryan, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a bitter 39 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 24 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Hard Freeze Warning until SAT 12:00 PM CST.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Dec. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station
Bryan's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy early, then clearing later on. Low 21F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. It will be a cold day in Bryan Saturday, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a nippy 38 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 24 degrees tomorrow. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Bryan area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the north.
Bryan College Station Eagle
The Eagle’s 2022 Top 10 Sports Stories, No. 7: Franklin wins back-to-back state football titles
Editor’s note: Franklin’s run to a second straight state title in football is The Eagle’s No. 7 sports story of 2022. This is part of a daily series of the top 10 stories in Bryan-College Station and the Brazos Valley this year. Stories will appear daily with No. 1 running in the Dec. 31 edition.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Two B-CS warming centers available with cold weather coming
Several local nonprofits are working together to open and operate two warming centers in Bryan-College Station beginning Thursday afternoon amid an Artic blast and freezing temperatures. The warming centers are located at The Salvation Army in Bryan and the VFW Post 4692 in Bryan. The Brazos Valley Volunteer Organizations Active...
