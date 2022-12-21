ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Trump tax audits required by IRS were delayed, panel says

By JOSH BOAK, BRIAN SLODYSKO, LISA MASCARO, MEG KINNARD - Associated Press
2news.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
TheDailyBeast

How Trump Managed to Pay ZERO Federal Income Tax in 2020

Trump’s federal income tax payments dropped to absolute zilch in his final year as president, according to a report from the House Joint Committee on Taxation released Tuesday evening. In 2018 and 2019, the former president paid $1.1 million in federal income tax, but that dropped to $0 in 2020, according to the report released after the committee finally obtained six years worth of tax returns. Trump allegedly finagled his way out of his tax bracket by claiming massive annual losses on properties, as high as $32 million in both 2015 and 2016, effectively zeroing out his tax liabilities despite reporting millions in taxable income. The ex-president has also been known to carry forward the losses to keep his tax payments low, as revealed by a New York Times investigation, which illustrated how the so-called master businessman utilized a nearly $1 billion loss in the early 90’s to counter gains over the following 18 years. The Democrat-led committee said it would release the former president’s returns in full in the coming days.Read it at CNN
iheart.com

IRS Announces $1,400 Stimulus Checks Going Out To Millions

The IRS has sent out letters alerting nine million households that they are eligible for $1,400 stimulus checks for individuals and $2,800 checks to couples. Eligible recipients mostly include taxpayers who don't need to file federal income tax returns because they don't earn enough to warrant one, and because of that, didn't get one or more of the original stimulus checks. Those recipients include single filers making less than $12,550 ($14,250 for those older than 65), and couples making less than $25,100 ($27,000 for those older than 65). This mostly affects those receiving Social Security but many others might be eligible as well.
Washington Examiner

Taxpayers filing their 2022 taxes could be in for a 'refund shock'

While many are getting ready to begin filing their 2022 taxes at the start of the New Year, it is likely that the refund they receive this year will not be as big as the refund they received last year. Some benefits that were enacted in response to the pandemic...
Blogging Big Blue

IRS: $600 transaction no need to be reported

People who use payment applications like Venmo, PayPal, and Cash App may need to record some transactions totaling more than $600 to the Internal Revenue Service (IRS). Not all payments app transactions exceeding $600 require IRS reporting. Income must be reported, but if you receive a 1099-K form, you might need to show that a transaction was not profitable.
The Independent

Matt Gaetz and Lauren Boebert blow through Capitol security and refuse screenings before Zelensky speech

Two far-right members of the House of Representatives were spotted blowing straight past a security checkpoint outside the House floor on Wednesday evening as they headed in to attend a surprise address to Congress from Ukraine’s president.Matt Gaetz and Lauren Boebert were seen on the second floor of the Capitol building walking down a hallway outside of the House floor when they veered right towards the chamber. Before they were able to reach the door, two US Capitol Police officers in suits stopped the pair, addressing Mr Gaetz by name, and informed them that they needed to go through...
COLORADO STATE
RadarOnline

REVEALED: Donald Trump's Tax Returns Show Ex-Prez Paid $0 In Taxes In 2020, Reported Negative Income Four Times In Six Years

Donald Trump’s tax returns show the ex-president and his wife, Melania, paid $0 in taxes in 2020, RadarOnline.com can confirm.The shocking revelation comes just hours after the Democrat-controlled House Ways and Means Committee voted to release Trump’s tax returns on Tuesday night in a 24-16 vote.Although the complete release of the former president’s tax returns is expected to come in the next few days, the information already released also found that Trump and his wife reported a negative income in four of the six years between 2015 and 2020. ​According to the six-year period covered in the newly released returns,...
Sharee B.

IRS Confirms Issuance of $1,400 Stimulus Checks for Eligible Families

Stimulus checks have gone out in several states over the past few months, however, there are still thousands of families who are eligible but haven't yet received one. According to the Office of Tax Analysis,nearly 9 million taxpayer families were still considered eligible to receive the stimulus payments approved by the American Rescue Plan Act. In addition to receiving a $1,400 check, they may also qualify for additional tax credits or rebates such as the Child Tax Credit and Earned Income Tax Credit.
CBS Sacramento

Americans could be in for a tax refund shock next year

Millions of U.S. taxpayers could face a tax refund shock when they file their 2022 returns because of the expiration of many pandemic benefits that lawmakers had designed to help Americans weather the crisis. That means families may see smaller refunds when they file their taxes in early 2023 for the current tax year, said Mark Steber, chief tax information officer at Jackson Hewitt. The average tax refund in 2022 (for the 2021 tax year) was almost $3,200, a 14% jump from the prior year, according to IRS data.But the benefits that juiced refunds this year have largely lapsed, ranging from federal...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS Boston

Don't bank on getting your tax refund quickly, IRS cautions

The IRS is cautioning U.S. taxpayers not to bank on getting their refunds by any specific date when they file their returns in early 2023. The tax agency recently said some returns may need extra time to review, and thus could take longer to process. The alert comes as millions of taxpayers are still waiting for their returns to be processed from prior filing seasons, with an already massive backlog at the IRS growing even larger in the past year, according to a government watchdog agency. The note of caution comes as taxpayers will soon begin filing their 2022 tax returns, with...
TheStreet

Five Last-Minute Tax Deductions Before December 31

2022 has been a bumpy ride for Americans, with a roiling economy, angst over viruses, surging numbers of layoffs, a lackluster stock market,, and a general downward tilt in consumer confidence. Weary U.S. adults may not be in the mood for it, but the end of the year represents a...
The Independent

Trump tax returns: Committee says IRS failed to conduct ‘mandatory’ audits

The IRS failed to conduct mandatory audits on Donald Trump during his first two years in The White House. That's according to the House Ways and Means Committee, which says revenue did not follow its own guidance. It is mandatory to audit sitting presents, but while Trump filled his taxes for the previous two years in 2017, the IRS did not start to audit the returns until 2019. According to the committee, the IRS began their audit on the same day the panel requested access to Trump's taxes and related audits.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Ivanka and Jared split over attending Trump 2024 launch – follow liveWhy was Donald Trump impeached twice during his first term?Four big lies Trump told during his 2024 presidential announcement
AL.com

IRS raising interest rates starting Jan. 1

The Internal Revenue Service is making changes in its interest rates. Interest rates will increase for the calendar quarter beginning Jan. 1, 2023, the agency said. For individuals, the rate for overpayments and underpayments will be 7% per year, compounded daily, up from 6% for the quarter that began on Oct. 1. Overpayments are payments made in excess of the amount owed; underpayments are taxes owed but not fully paid.

Comments / 0

Community Policy