Trump tax audits required by IRS were delayed, panel says

Blogging Big Blue
IRS sets new rule: Anyone with $600 income must report, file for taxes
The IRS issues a warning to those who may be receiving a Form 1099 for the first time. Be cautious and make sure they have all of their important income documentation before completing a tax return, especially early filers who normally file a tax return during January or early February.
How Trump Managed to Pay ZERO Federal Income Tax in 2020
Trump’s federal income tax payments dropped to absolute zilch in his final year as president, according to a report from the House Joint Committee on Taxation released Tuesday evening. In 2018 and 2019, the former president paid $1.1 million in federal income tax, but that dropped to $0 in 2020, according to the report released after the committee finally obtained six years worth of tax returns. Trump allegedly finagled his way out of his tax bracket by claiming massive annual losses on properties, as high as $32 million in both 2015 and 2016, effectively zeroing out his tax liabilities despite reporting millions in taxable income. The ex-president has also been known to carry forward the losses to keep his tax payments low, as revealed by a New York Times investigation, which illustrated how the so-called master businessman utilized a nearly $1 billion loss in the early 90’s to counter gains over the following 18 years. The Democrat-led committee said it would release the former president’s returns in full in the coming days.Read it at CNN
IRS says it will delay requirement to report $600 in gig work on taxes
The IRS said it is delaying a controversial requirement by one year that would have led to more online sellers and gig workers having income reported to the nation's tax agency. The rule change would have required payment platforms such as Venmo, Paypal or Cash App to send tax forms...
Calls for investigation after Trump tax returns expose “audit” lie — and years of “negative income”
The House Ways and Means Committee on Tuesday voted to release years of former President Donald Trump's tax returns and revealed that the IRS did not perform mandatory audits during his first two years in office. The panel voted to release Trump's tax returns from his years in office after...
iheart.com
IRS Announces $1,400 Stimulus Checks Going Out To Millions
The IRS has sent out letters alerting nine million households that they are eligible for $1,400 stimulus checks for individuals and $2,800 checks to couples. Eligible recipients mostly include taxpayers who don't need to file federal income tax returns because they don't earn enough to warrant one, and because of that, didn't get one or more of the original stimulus checks. Those recipients include single filers making less than $12,550 ($14,250 for those older than 65), and couples making less than $25,100 ($27,000 for those older than 65). This mostly affects those receiving Social Security but many others might be eligible as well.
CNBC
'Early filers' should wait to submit their tax return in 2023, the IRS warns. Here's why
The IRS has a warning for early filers: You’ll need to wait for "key documents" before submitting your tax return. Taxpayers need to watch for Form 1099-K, which reports income for third-party payment networks such as Venmo or PayPal. Experts suggest waiting to file until "the end of February...
Washington Examiner
Taxpayers filing their 2022 taxes could be in for a 'refund shock'
While many are getting ready to begin filing their 2022 taxes at the start of the New Year, it is likely that the refund they receive this year will not be as big as the refund they received last year. Some benefits that were enacted in response to the pandemic...
IRS: $600 transaction no need to be reported
People who use payment applications like Venmo, PayPal, and Cash App may need to record some transactions totaling more than $600 to the Internal Revenue Service (IRS). Not all payments app transactions exceeding $600 require IRS reporting. Income must be reported, but if you receive a 1099-K form, you might need to show that a transaction was not profitable.
Two far-right members of the House of Representatives were spotted blowing straight past a security checkpoint outside the House floor on Wednesday evening as they headed in to attend a surprise address to Congress from Ukraine’s president.Matt Gaetz and Lauren Boebert were seen on the second floor of the Capitol building walking down a hallway outside of the House floor when they veered right towards the chamber. Before they were able to reach the door, two US Capitol Police officers in suits stopped the pair, addressing Mr Gaetz by name, and informed them that they needed to go through...
REVEALED: Donald Trump's Tax Returns Show Ex-Prez Paid $0 In Taxes In 2020, Reported Negative Income Four Times In Six Years
Donald Trump’s tax returns show the ex-president and his wife, Melania, paid $0 in taxes in 2020, RadarOnline.com can confirm.The shocking revelation comes just hours after the Democrat-controlled House Ways and Means Committee voted to release Trump’s tax returns on Tuesday night in a 24-16 vote.Although the complete release of the former president’s tax returns is expected to come in the next few days, the information already released also found that Trump and his wife reported a negative income in four of the six years between 2015 and 2020. According to the six-year period covered in the newly released returns,...
IRS Confirms Issuance of $1,400 Stimulus Checks for Eligible Families
Stimulus checks have gone out in several states over the past few months, however, there are still thousands of families who are eligible but haven't yet received one. According to the Office of Tax Analysis,nearly 9 million taxpayer families were still considered eligible to receive the stimulus payments approved by the American Rescue Plan Act. In addition to receiving a $1,400 check, they may also qualify for additional tax credits or rebates such as the Child Tax Credit and Earned Income Tax Credit.
New IRS rules mean those who made more than $600 online could owe taxes next year
Independent contractors will be required to document online income that exceeds $600 in a single transaction starting next year, the Internal Revenue Service said Tuesday.
CNET
Expecting a Tax Refund in 2023? You Should Know About These 10 Tax Changes
Tax season is quickly approaching -- you can officially file your federal tax returns the last week in January -- and now's a great time to get organized. One way to get started is by brushing up on this year's key tax changes that are likely to impact the size of your tax refund.
Still missing your tax refund? The IRS will soon pay you 7% interest
Taxpayers still waiting to receive their 2021 tax refund will soon be paid 7% interest on the money by the Internal Revenue Service – but the money is taxable.
Americans could be in for a tax refund shock next year
Millions of U.S. taxpayers could face a tax refund shock when they file their 2022 returns because of the expiration of many pandemic benefits that lawmakers had designed to help Americans weather the crisis. That means families may see smaller refunds when they file their taxes in early 2023 for the current tax year, said Mark Steber, chief tax information officer at Jackson Hewitt. The average tax refund in 2022 (for the 2021 tax year) was almost $3,200, a 14% jump from the prior year, according to IRS data.But the benefits that juiced refunds this year have largely lapsed, ranging from federal...
IRS: Virtual Settlement Event will help more in US settle tax claims
WASHINGTON — The Internal Revenue Service announced today that the IRS Office of Chief Counsel partnered with the American Bar Association Tax Section to hold its first centralized National Virtual Settlement Event. This four-day event was inspired by the monthlong virtual event held in March 2021 during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Don't bank on getting your tax refund quickly, IRS cautions
The IRS is cautioning U.S. taxpayers not to bank on getting their refunds by any specific date when they file their returns in early 2023. The tax agency recently said some returns may need extra time to review, and thus could take longer to process. The alert comes as millions of taxpayers are still waiting for their returns to be processed from prior filing seasons, with an already massive backlog at the IRS growing even larger in the past year, according to a government watchdog agency. The note of caution comes as taxpayers will soon begin filing their 2022 tax returns, with...
Five Last-Minute Tax Deductions Before December 31
2022 has been a bumpy ride for Americans, with a roiling economy, angst over viruses, surging numbers of layoffs, a lackluster stock market,, and a general downward tilt in consumer confidence. Weary U.S. adults may not be in the mood for it, but the end of the year represents a...
Trump tax returns: Committee says IRS failed to conduct ‘mandatory’ audits
The IRS failed to conduct mandatory audits on Donald Trump during his first two years in The White House. That's according to the House Ways and Means Committee, which says revenue did not follow its own guidance. It is mandatory to audit sitting presents, but while Trump filled his taxes for the previous two years in 2017, the IRS did not start to audit the returns until 2019. According to the committee, the IRS began their audit on the same day the panel requested access to Trump's taxes and related audits.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Ivanka and Jared split over attending Trump 2024 launch – follow liveWhy was Donald Trump impeached twice during his first term?Four big lies Trump told during his 2024 presidential announcement
IRS raising interest rates starting Jan. 1
The Internal Revenue Service is making changes in its interest rates. Interest rates will increase for the calendar quarter beginning Jan. 1, 2023, the agency said. For individuals, the rate for overpayments and underpayments will be 7% per year, compounded daily, up from 6% for the quarter that began on Oct. 1. Overpayments are payments made in excess of the amount owed; underpayments are taxes owed but not fully paid.
