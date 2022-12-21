North Texans prepare for upcoming cold snap 01:48

MESQUITE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The arctic blast is on its way and since it's North Texas' first taste of this kind of cold this season, many people are stocking up on the items to keep you warm.

Elliott's Hardware in Mesquite was busy with customers grabbing an array of items to keep themselves and their homes warm.

CBS DFW

The change in weather means a shift in store layout.

"We moved everything up front," said General Manager of Elliott's Hardware's Mesquite location Larry Traylor.

Customers making sure they have the essentials to ride out this cold blast,

"I've got firewood, I've got propane, I'm ready," said customer Larry Simmons.

"I got a smoker so that if everything freeze up we can still cook," said customer James Singleton.

The most popular item according to Traylor, frost protectors for your pipes.

"Those seem to be flying out the door, i think we're probably going to run out before tomorrow," added Traylor.

Other hot items, frost protection blankets for your plants, portable heaters, back up generators in case your electricity cuts off, wood and salt.

"Make sure you have means to protect yourself, get heat into your house so either generator or kerosene heaters," added Traylor.

Traylor's advice—don't wait for the brutal cold to arrive—because you may be out of luck, "Don't wait last minute because as people start getting a little bit more scared and worried about it, there's going to be a more, bigger run on it."