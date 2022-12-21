ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Ayana Watson
3d ago

How is anyone reading this and not thinking he shot Megan? on top of that everyone in the vehicle was beating her. And people are STILL pleading the 5th rather than incriminating themselves--- stop.

King Harris
3d ago

bribe, seeking immunity, pleading the fifth.... sound like a guilty conscience to me. anyone that's innocent would of pleaded their case instead of keeping the truth in the dark.

Attilla
3d ago

as you can see what you do in the dark will come to the light you thought nobody was looking and the man saw you at the bedroom window with your women got to say now you all know Megan side come to find out she was lying the whole time how does it feel

