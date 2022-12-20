LAFC 2023 schedule: Defending MLS champion LAFC opens with three matches in L.A. area

LAFC captain Carlos Vela holds up the 2022 MLS Cup after his team defeated the Philadelphia Union at Banc of California Stadium. The team opens its 2023 schedule with three games in the L.A. area. (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times)

LAFC will open its push to repeat as MLS champions in the Los Angeles area.

After the first of three El Tráfico matchups with the rival Galaxy at the Rose Bowl on Feb. 25, LAFC will host Portland on March 4 and New England on March 12 at Banc of California Stadium.

The 34-game schedule will run from late February through Oct. 21, with an MLS Cup final rematch against the Philadelphia Union set for Sept. 23 in Subaru Park. Amid reports Inter Miami might sign Lionel Messi, LAFC is hosting the Florida club Sept. 2.

Four LAFC matches will be broadcast on Fox and two will air on FS1. The remainder of matches will be streamed via new league television partner Apple TV.

MLS teams will take a break from July 15 to Aug. 20 to join Liga MX competing in the Leagues Cup. The teams will also be idle during October and November FIFA international windows.

2023 LAFC Schedule

FEBRUARY



25: vs. Galaxy at Rose Bowl, 6:30 p.m., Apple

MARCH

4: vs. Portland, 1:30 p.m., Fox; 12: vs. New England, 7:30 p.m., Apple; 18: at Seattle, noon, Fox; 25: vs. Dallas, 7:30 p.m., Apple.

APRIL

1: at Colorado, 6:30 p.m., Apple; 8: vs. Austin, 4:30 p.m., Fox; 16: at Galaxy, 1:30 p.m., Fox; 22: at Nashville, 5:30 p.m., Apple; 29: vs. Houston, 7:30 p.m., Apple.

MAY

6: at San Jose, 4:30 p.m., Apple; 13: at Salt Lake, 6:30 p.m., Apple; 17: vs. Kansas City, 7:30 p.m., Apple; 20: vs. San Jose, 7:30 p.m., Apple; 31: vs. St. Louis, 7:30 p.m., Apple.

JUNE

3: vs. Atlanta, 7:30 p.m., Apple; 10: at Houston, 5:30 p.m., Apple; 17: at Kansas City, 5:30 p.m., Apple; 21: vs. Seattle, 7:30 p.m., Apple; 24: vs. Vancouver, 7:30 p.m., Apple.

JULY

1: at Dallas, 5:30 p.m., Apple; 8: vs. San Jose, 7:30 p.m., Apple; 15: at Minnesota, 5:30 p.m., Apple.

AUGUST

20: vs. Colorado, 7:30 p.m., Apple; 26: at Charlotte, 4:30 p.m., Apple.

SEPTEMBER

2: vs. Inter Miami, 7:30 p.m., Apple; 9: at Portland, 7:30 p.m., Apple; 16: vs. Galaxy, 7:30 p.m., Apple; 20: at St. Louis, 5:30 p.m., Apple; 23: at Philadelphia, 4:30 p.m., Apple.

OCTOBER

1: vs. Salt Lake, 5 p.m., FS1; 4: vs. Minnesota, 7:30 p.m., FS1; 7: at Austin, 5:30 p.m., Apple; 21: at Vancouver, TBD, Apple.

