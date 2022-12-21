ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Man who set CTA van on fire during unrest gets 26 months in federal prison

By Sun Times Media Wire
WBBM News Radio
WBBM News Radio
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2d9ETy_0jpY7g7J00

( WBBM NEWSRADIO) – A man who torched a Chicago Transit Authority van downtown during the May 2020 protests after the murder of George Floyd and livestreamed his plans for mayhem was sentenced to 26 months in prison Tuesday.

Lamar Taylor buried his face in his hands and sobbed upon hearing U.S. District Judge Gary Feinerman’s sentence at the Dirksen Federal Courthouse. Taylor could be released soon from the Metropolitan Correctional Center, where he’s been held for the last 22 months. Inmates are typically entitled to a 15% sentence reduction for good behavior.

Feinerman said many who were downtown on May 30, 2020, were there to peacefully protest.

“And yet there were those — Mr. Taylor among them — who used those protests as an opportunity to not engage in protests but instead to either loot or set fires or otherwise cause mayhem,” the judge said.

But in rejecting the prosecution’s call for a four-year prison term, Feinerman said he was taking into account Taylor’s rough South Side upbringing that included seeing a brother shot dead by Chicago police. He also noted Taylor had taken advantage of programs while behind bars to set himself on the right path after his release.

“Please forgive me for the pain I caused the city of Chicago, the firefighters, the police officers. I apologize to everyone,” Taylor said before he was sentenced.

Taylor, who lives in the city, pleaded guilty in May to arson conspiracy and civil disobedience, admitting that he set fire to an unoccupied CTA van on State Street amid the rioting and looting that consumed downtown in May 2020.

As Taylor was driving downtown, he posted a video on Facebook Live in which he said, among other things, “I’m on my way to protest for a Rolex.”

Taylor claimed after he’d first been charged that he saw police fatally shoot his brother in March 2014, and he was therefore triggered by the murder of Floyd by then-Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin.

Federal prosecutors called that explanation “disingenuous and outright shameful.”

Taylor’s attorney, Anthony Sassan, on Tuesday argued that in a later part of the Facebook post, Taylor doesn’t brag about his plans but expresses his fear of the quickly changing situation downtown.

But Assistant U.S. Attorney Albert Berry mocked the idea that Feinerman should simply ignore the “bad stuff” said in the post.

“He cannot step away from the fact that he burned that CTA van for no legitimate reason,” Berry said.

Last month, Feinerman sentenced Taylor’s cousin, Denzal Stewart, to three years and nine months, for his part in the arson. Stewart’s longer sentence reflected his lengthy criminal history.

( Source: Sun-Times Media Wire & Chicago Sun-Times 2022. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Listen to WBBM Newsradio now on Audacy!
Sign up and follow WBBM Newsradio
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cwbchicago.com

Man accused of CTA ‘busjacking’ gets 1-year sentence

A Chicago man who prosecutors said forced a CTA bus operator at gunpoint to drive him to an off-route location has received a one-year prison sentence in a plea deal with prosecutors. Maurice Lowry, 28, boarded the eastbound #67 bus around 11 p.m. on December 8, 2021, and asked the...
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

Victim slashed during robbery at Grand Red Line, Chicago police say

Chicago — A man was cut on the wrist as three offenders robbed him on the Grand Red Line platform on Christmas Eve, Chicago police said. The 43-year-old was approached by three people who struck up a conversation around 3:43 a.m. But the situation turned violent when the group pushed the man down, causing him to hit his head on the wall. The robbers rifled through his pockets, took his property, and left the platform, according to a CPD report.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Shootout with off-duty cop after attempted carjack on West Side

CHICAGO — An off-duty police officer engaged in a shootout when an individual attempted to hijack an officer’s car in Near West Side early Saturday morning. Police said the off-duty officer was standing next to the vehicle at the 1500 block of West Roosevelt Road in the city’s Little Italy neighborhood around 2:05 a.m. when […]
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

Off-duty Chicago police officer exchanged gunfire with car thief at gas station

An off-duty Chicago police officer exchanged gunfire with a man who stole his car from a service station on the Near West Side overnight, officials said. The officer was outside his Jeep Cherokee at the service station in the 1500 block of West Roosevelt when the offender jumped behind the wheel and drove away around 2:05 a.m.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Suspect in Custody After Exchanging Gunfire With Off-Duty Chicago Police Officer

A suspect is in custody after exchanging gunfire with an off-duty Chicago police officer during an attempted carjacking on the city’s Near West Side on Saturday morning. According to police, the officer was outside of a vehicle in the 1500 block of West Roosevelt at approximately 10:25 a.m. when a suspect got into the car and struck a fire hydrant as he attempted to flee from the scene.
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago Journal

Robbery crew undeterred by subzero temps, hit nearly a dozen victims overnight

CHICAGO - As the weather deteriorated and temperatures dropped to lows not seen since Jussie Smollett's infamous sandwich run, at least one crew was out working early this morning undeterred by the dangerous cold and hawk winds, and authorities reported they robbed nearly a dozen people in eight separate armed robberies over the course of a little more than an hour.
CHICAGO, IL
ABC7 Chicago

Chicago police: 8 armed robberies in just over an hour on Near West Side

CHICAGO -- Chicago police are investigating at least eight armed robberies on the Near West Side early Friday. The first robbery occurred about 2:10 a.m. in the 2300-block of West Augusta Boulevard in Ukrainian Villiage, police said. Two armed robbers stepped out of a silver Toyota SUV and demanded a 33-year-old man's wallet, phone and book bag before fleeing, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

13 people robbed in overnight spree on Chicago’s Near West Side, police say

Chicago — For the second night in a row, armed robbers swept through Chicago’s Near West Side neighborhoods overnight, leaving at least 13 victims in the wake of their crime wave. CWBChicago reported yesterday that at least nine victims had been targeted in a similar spree on Wednesday night and Thursday morning. Another spike on Sunday claimed at least seven robbery victims.
CHICAGO, IL
WBBM News Radio

WBBM News Radio

Chicago, IL
29K+
Followers
15K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local news from Chicago.

 https://www.audacy.com/wbbm780

Comments / 0

Community Policy