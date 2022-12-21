ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

fox5atlanta.com

Do not call 911; What to do if your frozen pipes burst

ATLANTA - While the entire nation has been tasked with record low temperatures, blustery winds and winter wonderlands, many metro Atlanta residents woke up to frozen water pipes threatening to burst. What can be done if this stroke of bad luck happens to you? Here's a guide of suggested tips...
The Georgia Sun

When will the cold weather in Georgia end?

Santa Claus will come and go tonight, but he won’t be taking extreme cold temperatures away when he leaves. Freezing temperatures and high wind chills will remain throughout Georgia at least through Monday. A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect until 1 p.m. Sunday across portions of north-central and...
GEORGIA STATE
11Alive

Thousands still without power in Georgia due to below-freezing temperatures

ATLANTA — Metro Atlanta residents are waking up to widespread power outages on Christmas Eve, with thousands spending the night without electricity. Georgia Power said their customers should have power restored by 1 p.m. on Sunday at the latest. According to Georgia EMC, there are around 35,000 reports of outages among its customers throughout the state at 9:30 a.m. Saturday.
GEORGIA STATE
11Alive

Artic blast leads to concerns about safely warming homes

ATLANTA — As the frigid temperatures approach Georgia, people are thinking of ways to best beat the cold. Fire officials are warning there's a wrong - and dangerous - way to do it. According to the U.S. Fire Administration, an office under FEMA, there have been 2,149 home fire...
GEORGIA STATE
atlantanewsfirst.com

Preventing pipe bursts in frigid weather, experts offer advice

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Homeowner James Kennerly can’t help but worry as the deepest freeze metro Atlanta has had in 9 years is headed our way. “My main concern is the exterior pipes because we’re leaving town today trying to beat the weather tomorrow,” he said.
ATLANTA, GA
wtoc.com

Nursery grower gives tips on protecting plants during cold weather

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - As nurseries brace for the cold that could damage their plants, they also urge you to take a few simple steps to protect the plants around your home. As South Georgia temperatures plunge below freezing this weekend, nursery growers like Matthew Wise brace for what...
GEORGIA STATE
WALB 10

Georgia under electrical critical load condition

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - As temperatures have dropped all over Georgia, the increase in electrical usage has put the entire state under a Critical Load Condition. Critical loads are electrical loads that directly affect an organization’s ability to maintain key operations and must be kept running even during power interruptions, for example, a data center’s servers or life support equipment in a hospital.
ALBANY, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

What you need to do to get your car ready for the extreme cold

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - With an arctic blast expected this week across the metro Atlanta area, it is paramount that Georgians are prepared. To help prevent cold weather dangers from impacting your car and commute to your destination, AAA and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, and the Georgia Emergency Management Agency recommends following these tips:
ATLANTA, GA
WSB Radio

GDOT announces lane closures due to dangerous cold weather conditions

(ATLANTA, Ga.) — Georgia Department Of Transportation released a winter weather advisory announcing road closures due to the weather conditions effecting the roads. An arctic blast arrived in north Georgia overnight Thursday, going into Friday. Due to the extreme weather conditions, GDOT closed the I-75 South Metro Express Lanes...
ATLANTA, GA
Grice Connect

Georgia Power offers tips to prepare for winter freeze

Extremely cold temperatures are expected throughout north and central Georgia this week. As the region grips for the blast of cold, Georgia Power is prepared to respond across its system. The company is actively monitoring changing weather conditions. Technicians will be ready to respond to any impacts caused by winter...
GEORGIA STATE
WRDW-TV

How to prepare your home for major freeze later this week

AUGUSTA, Ga. - Now is the time to prepare for this week’s impending cold blast, according to experts, since subfreezing temperatures can cause huge problems for your home’s heating and water systems. Experts say there are some things homeowners can do right now to ensure they stay warm...
GEORGIA STATE

