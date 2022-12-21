Read full article on original website
fox5atlanta.com
Do not call 911; What to do if your frozen pipes burst
ATLANTA - While the entire nation has been tasked with record low temperatures, blustery winds and winter wonderlands, many metro Atlanta residents woke up to frozen water pipes threatening to burst. What can be done if this stroke of bad luck happens to you? Here's a guide of suggested tips...
Do's and don'ts of dealing with bitter sub-freezing weather in Georgia
ATLANTA — Before heading out to shop for last minute gifts, you’ll want to make sure your tank is full of gas, you have antifreeze, and you are stocked up on items like water, blankets and snacks just in case you get stranded while out. Although GDOT is...
When will the cold weather in Georgia end?
Santa Claus will come and go tonight, but he won’t be taking extreme cold temperatures away when he leaves. Freezing temperatures and high wind chills will remain throughout Georgia at least through Monday. A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect until 1 p.m. Sunday across portions of north-central and...
Atlanta Daily World
Over 150 million Americans Impacted By Arctic Blast, How To Protect Your Home And Stay Warm
Over 150 million Americans are being impacted as a severe arctic blast makes it way across the nation. While some states in the Midwest is experiencing temperatures below 30 degrees, the Northeast and South is enduring temperatures in the single digits. In Georgia, the frigid temperatures and high winds have...
Thousands still without power in Georgia due to below-freezing temperatures
ATLANTA — Metro Atlanta residents are waking up to widespread power outages on Christmas Eve, with thousands spending the night without electricity. Georgia Power said their customers should have power restored by 1 p.m. on Sunday at the latest. According to Georgia EMC, there are around 35,000 reports of outages among its customers throughout the state at 9:30 a.m. Saturday.
Artic blast leads to concerns about safely warming homes
ATLANTA — As the frigid temperatures approach Georgia, people are thinking of ways to best beat the cold. Fire officials are warning there's a wrong - and dangerous - way to do it. According to the U.S. Fire Administration, an office under FEMA, there have been 2,149 home fire...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Preventing pipe bursts in frigid weather, experts offer advice
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Homeowner James Kennerly can’t help but worry as the deepest freeze metro Atlanta has had in 9 years is headed our way. “My main concern is the exterior pipes because we’re leaving town today trying to beat the weather tomorrow,” he said.
wtoc.com
Nursery grower gives tips on protecting plants during cold weather
BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - As nurseries brace for the cold that could damage their plants, they also urge you to take a few simple steps to protect the plants around your home. As South Georgia temperatures plunge below freezing this weekend, nursery growers like Matthew Wise brace for what...
WALB 10
Georgia under electrical critical load condition
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - As temperatures have dropped all over Georgia, the increase in electrical usage has put the entire state under a Critical Load Condition. Critical loads are electrical loads that directly affect an organization’s ability to maintain key operations and must be kept running even during power interruptions, for example, a data center’s servers or life support equipment in a hospital.
Large tree takes out power for more than 800 Georgia Power customers
DECATUR, Ga. — Pat Callahan woke up before three in the morning Friday to find the electricity in her home was completely off. First, she believed it would only be off for a few hours. As the day stretched on, she tried to find different ways to stay warm.
wtoc.com
Travelers impacted by holiday traffic a day before Christmas Eve
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - I-95 is packed with people trying to make it to loved ones in time for the holidays and with a lot of cars on the road, comes traffic. The Georgia Welcome Center off of I-95 had a lot of cars in the parking lot earlier. Many...
Single digit temperatures, sub-zero wind chills expected overnight across north Georgia
ATLANTA — Dangerous cold arrived in north Georgia Friday morning with strong winds. The arctic blast led to temperatures falling rapidly across metro Atlanta and north Georgia. Severe Weather Team 2 Chief Meteorologist Brad Nitz says lows tonight will reach single digits. That’s the coldest weather in nearly a...
atlantanewsfirst.com
What you need to do to get your car ready for the extreme cold
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - With an arctic blast expected this week across the metro Atlanta area, it is paramount that Georgians are prepared. To help prevent cold weather dangers from impacting your car and commute to your destination, AAA and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, and the Georgia Emergency Management Agency recommends following these tips:
GDOT announces lane closures due to dangerous cold weather conditions
(ATLANTA, Ga.) — Georgia Department Of Transportation released a winter weather advisory announcing road closures due to the weather conditions effecting the roads. An arctic blast arrived in north Georgia overnight Thursday, going into Friday. Due to the extreme weather conditions, GDOT closed the I-75 South Metro Express Lanes...
Georgia Power offers tips to prepare for winter freeze
Extremely cold temperatures are expected throughout north and central Georgia this week. As the region grips for the blast of cold, Georgia Power is prepared to respond across its system. The company is actively monitoring changing weather conditions. Technicians will be ready to respond to any impacts caused by winter...
How long will below freezing temperatures last in Georgia?
An arctic blast is expected to hit Georgia Thursday night and into Friday morning, bringing below freezing temperatures and wind chills below zero degrees. But how long are those temperatures expected to last?. Get ready, Georgia, you’re going to be in a deep freeze for several days from tonight through...
How Georgians Are Preparing Their Homes For The 'Dangerous' Arctic Blast
Temperatures will be in the negative degrees this weekend.
Georgia Power working to repair damage caused by severe winds and extremely frigid temperatures
GEORGIA (WJBF) – Georgia Power is reporting that they have teams on the field working diligently to repair damage and restore power to customers following the extremely frigid temperatures and severe, high winds. According to Georgia Power, due to the severe weather, trees and powerlines have fallen down, which has interrupted service for Georgia Power […]
WRDW-TV
How to prepare your home for major freeze later this week
AUGUSTA, Ga. - Now is the time to prepare for this week’s impending cold blast, according to experts, since subfreezing temperatures can cause huge problems for your home’s heating and water systems. Experts say there are some things homeowners can do right now to ensure they stay warm...
'Keep that water circulating': How to prevent your pipes from freezing in Central Georgia cold snap
MACON, Ga. — With temperatures set to reach below freezing later this week, plumbers say they're getting ready for calls to start ringing in about frozen and busted pipes. So, what can you start doing right now to avoid a Christmas nightmare?. Before you get into full holiday mode,...
