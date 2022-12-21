Read full article on original website
KUTV
Weber County house fire displaces family, causes $300k in damage
OGDEN, Utah (KUTV) — Multiple crews responded to a house fire in Ogden Saturday morning. Representatives of the Weber Fire District reported that they were joined by officials of Roy City Fire & Rescue, Weber Area Dispatch 911 & Emergency Services District and the Weber County Sheriff's Office in responding to reports of a structure fire on 4600 West at 4 a.m.
KUTV
Garage Grinches target condominium in Millcreek just before Christmas
MILLCREEK, Utah (KUTV) — Thieves targeted a condo complex in Millcreek ahead of the Christmas, allegedly cutting through a garage door and taking items from multiple vehicles. It was all captured on camera. Highland Orchard Condominium has a gated entrance, a code to get through the garage, and signs...
KUTV
Endangered, missing South Salt Lake 18-year-old found safe
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — UPDATE: Danielle Croyle with SSLPD advised Cruz was located safely Thursday night. ORIGINAL STORY: Representatives of the South Salt Lake Police Department have requested community assistance in locating a missing, endangered teen. Officers reported that Luis Cruz, 18, was last seen at 6 a.m....
KUTV
1 critical, another stable after double shooting in Payson home
PAYSON, Utah (KUTV) — Two women were hospitalized after a double shooting in Utah County Thursday afternoon. According to Sgt. Noemi Sandoval of the Payson Police Department, the incident took place around 500 West Saddlebrook in Payson a short time before 2 p.m. Two women, described as being in...
KUTV
Driver of cement truck arrested for T-bone crash that killed Salt Lake County deputy
LEHI, Utah (KUTV) — The driver of a cement truck who police said deliberately ran two red lights, causing him to fatally strike a deputy of the Salt Lake County Sheriff's Office earlier this year was arrested on Wednesday. Jonas Hyrum Faamausili, 26, of West Jordan was booked into...
KUTV
UTA bus driver suffers significant injuries in 'unprovoked attack' in South Salt Lake
SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah (KUTV) — A Utah Transit Authority driver was transported to a local hospital with significant injuries after he was allegedly assaulted in what police are calling an unprovoked attack. UTA officials said the incident occurred shortly after 11 p.m. at the UTA Millcreek station in...
KUTV
Family desperate for return of remains of Utah veteran killed after assault in Philippines
PROVO, Utah (KUTV) — Family members and friends of a Utah veteran who was murdered during an attack in the Philippines are desperately awaiting for the return of his remains. Ronnie Hovis joined the Army when he was just 19 years old. His family and friends said he served...
KUTV
Millcreek robbery suspect threatens spread of 'viral viruses'
MILLCREEK, Utah (KUTV) — Officers with the Unified Police Department took a man into custody after he reportedly robbed two different banks by threatening that he "worked in a lab" and had "vials with viral viruses." Murphy James Hollie, 38, was arrested on Wednesday after police said he attempted...
KUTV
Try Won Won Kitchen at Trolley Square
KUTV — Won Won Kitchen at Trolley Square is a delicious new restaurant. Kari spoke to Mandy McKenna about some of the tasty items on the menu. Also, Friday is your last chance to enter to win a prize in our KUTV 12 Days Of Christmas Giveaway. Today we are giving away $200 to Won Won Kitchen OR you can enter to win our grand prize, which is all 12 gifts!
KUTV
Utah Health Department finds toxic bacteria around popular local, tourist destination
SPANISH FORK, Utah (KUTV) — Representatives of the U.S. Forest Service announced Thursday that testing conducted by the State of Utah Health Department confirmed the presence of toxigenic cyanobacteria species around the pools of Spanish Fork's popular Fifth Water Hot Springs. The announcement comes over two weeks after a...
KUTV
Nationwide winter storm leaves travelers stranded, including those at SLC International
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A frigid, snowy, and massive winter storm has led to thousands of flight cancellations and delays across the United States. The travel interruption comes at one of the busiest times of the year for air travel. Though the Wasatch Front was spared the worst...
KUTV
Kneepkens, No. 12 Utah women swamp Southern Utah 90-56
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (AP) — Gianna Kneepkens scored 17 points and No. 12 Utah used a hot second half to race past Southern Utah 90-56 on Thursday night as the Utes matched the best start in school history. The 2018-19 team also started 12-0. The chance to set...
KUTV
Jared Lloyd Wraps Up BYU's Final Season Of Independence On Talkin' Sports
12/23/2022 — (KUTV) - The BYU football team wrapped up the 2022 season with a win against Southern Methodist at the New Mexico Bowl. The win gave BYU an 8-5 season, its eighth season in 12 years as an Independent with at least 8 wins. It also cleared the way for BYU to play its next season in the Big 12. A move that's been anticipated since the beginning of the season, but well before that if you're a fan of the Cougar program.
