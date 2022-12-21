ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taylorsville, UT

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KUTV

Weber County house fire displaces family, causes $300k in damage

OGDEN, Utah (KUTV) — Multiple crews responded to a house fire in Ogden Saturday morning. Representatives of the Weber Fire District reported that they were joined by officials of Roy City Fire & Rescue, Weber Area Dispatch 911 & Emergency Services District and the Weber County Sheriff's Office in responding to reports of a structure fire on 4600 West at 4 a.m.
OGDEN, UT
KUTV

Garage Grinches target condominium in Millcreek just before Christmas

MILLCREEK, Utah (KUTV) — Thieves targeted a condo complex in Millcreek ahead of the Christmas, allegedly cutting through a garage door and taking items from multiple vehicles. It was all captured on camera. Highland Orchard Condominium has a gated entrance, a code to get through the garage, and signs...
MILLCREEK, UT
KUTV

Endangered, missing South Salt Lake 18-year-old found safe

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — UPDATE: Danielle Croyle with SSLPD advised Cruz was located safely Thursday night. ORIGINAL STORY: Representatives of the South Salt Lake Police Department have requested community assistance in locating a missing, endangered teen. Officers reported that Luis Cruz, 18, was last seen at 6 a.m....
SOUTH SALT LAKE, UT
KUTV

1 critical, another stable after double shooting in Payson home

PAYSON, Utah (KUTV) — Two women were hospitalized after a double shooting in Utah County Thursday afternoon. According to Sgt. Noemi Sandoval of the Payson Police Department, the incident took place around 500 West Saddlebrook in Payson a short time before 2 p.m. Two women, described as being in...
PAYSON, UT
KUTV

Millcreek robbery suspect threatens spread of 'viral viruses'

MILLCREEK, Utah (KUTV) — Officers with the Unified Police Department took a man into custody after he reportedly robbed two different banks by threatening that he "worked in a lab" and had "vials with viral viruses." Murphy James Hollie, 38, was arrested on Wednesday after police said he attempted...
MILLCREEK, UT
KUTV

Try Won Won Kitchen at Trolley Square

KUTV — Won Won Kitchen at Trolley Square is a delicious new restaurant. Kari spoke to Mandy McKenna about some of the tasty items on the menu. Also, Friday is your last chance to enter to win a prize in our KUTV 12 Days Of Christmas Giveaway. Today we are giving away $200 to Won Won Kitchen OR you can enter to win our grand prize, which is all 12 gifts!
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KUTV

Kneepkens, No. 12 Utah women swamp Southern Utah 90-56

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (AP) — Gianna Kneepkens scored 17 points and No. 12 Utah used a hot second half to race past Southern Utah 90-56 on Thursday night as the Utes matched the best start in school history. The 2018-19 team also started 12-0. The chance to set...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KUTV

Jared Lloyd Wraps Up BYU's Final Season Of Independence On Talkin' Sports

12/23/2022 — (KUTV) - The BYU football team wrapped up the 2022 season with a win against Southern Methodist at the New Mexico Bowl. The win gave BYU an 8-5 season, its eighth season in 12 years as an Independent with at least 8 wins. It also cleared the way for BYU to play its next season in the Big 12. A move that's been anticipated since the beginning of the season, but well before that if you're a fan of the Cougar program.
PROVO, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy