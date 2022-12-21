Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Landlords file lawsuit to terminate lease after learning new tenant is abortion businessLive Action NewsBristol, VA
New Museum in Sullivan County Plans to Showcase Rich History of Holston River ValleyJohn M. DabbsSullivan County, TN
New Found Support for Local Non-Profit Groups This SeasonJohn M. DabbsBristol, VA
Visit the Largest Snow Tubing Park in North CarolinaTravel MavenSeven Devils, NC
Local Jewish Community Prepares for Chanukah CelebrationJohn M. DabbsBlountville, TN
Related
wcyb.com
Greeneville Fire Department delivers goody bags to several communities
GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WCYB) — The Greenville Fire Department delivered goody bags to several communities Saturday. They made 15 stops to neighborhoods and schools with bags filled with candy and fruit. The fire department says they're happy to see the children's smiling faces during this holiday season. Santa was also...
wcyb.com
Carter County church opens its doors as a shelter for Christmas weekend
CARTER Co. (WCYB) — A local church in Carter County is opening its doors again Saturday again tonight as a shelter amid these frigid temperatures. Harmony Freewill Baptist Church members are housing people in the church's fellowship hall. Pastor Brandon Young says they received lots of donations from the community to help others.
wcyb.com
Bristol, Tennessee community partners providing winter gear to those in need
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WCYB) — With the frigid temperatures we are experiencing, it's important to take proper precautions to protect yourself. That's why the city of Bristol, Tennessee and community partners are ensuring those in need have hats, gloves, scarves, and other winter items. The winter gear is being collected...
wcyb.com
Speedway in Lights and ice skating rink at Bristol Motor Speedway closed Friday
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WCYB) — The Pinnacle Speedway in Lights and the Tri-Cities Airport Ice Rink at Bristol Motor Speedway are closed Friday due to weather. For more information, click here.
wcyb.com
South Fork Utility District reports water leak in Bristol, Tn.
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WCYB) — South Fork Utility District is reporting a water leak in Bristol, Tennessee, according to a press release. The leak is happening at the intersection of Broyles Lane and Springfield Drive. South Fork Utility District says to expect water interruptions as they fix the leak. Stay...
wcyb.com
Bristol shelters helping provide warmth amid frigid temperatures
BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — Plunging temperatures and prolonged exposure to the extreme cold could lead to hypothermia or death. That's why Bristol is just one local community opening up warming shelters for those in need. Blankets, cots and other resources are being provided in Bristol at locations like the...
wcyb.com
Carter County church opens for those seeking shelter from cold
CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — Harmony Freewill Baptist Church in Carter County will be open Friday and Friday night for anyone who needs shelter during the frigid winter weather, according to Mayor Woodby. Woodby says for anyone who is going through power outages or those who need a warm...
wcyb.com
United Way of Bristol TN/VA continuing work to meet campaign fundraising goal
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WCYB) — The United Way of Bristol Tennessee and Virginia is continuing its push to meet its yearly campaign goal. This year, the goal is $1 million, and the United Way says it's about $175,000 short of that amount. They are also hoping to raise an additional...
wcyb.com
Carter County EMA opens fire stations as shelter
CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — Warming stations and shelters have been set up by Carter County Emergency Management in response to the frigid conditions, according Hampton Valley Forge TN Volunteer Fire Department. Hampton Valley Forge TN Volunteer Fire Department says the shelters have been opened in the Hampton Fire...
wcyb.com
Holiday travel not slowing down for the holiday weekend
Bristol, TN — The winter weather hasn't stopped people from traveling for the holiday weekend. Parts of it were snowy, and then it cleared up and then it got snowy again, and then it cleared up again." The road conditions varied depending on location. One traveler News 5 spoke...
wcyb.com
Multiple shelters to open in Bristol as frigid temperatures arrive
BRISTOL, Va./Tenn. (WCYB) — Multiple shelters will be open in Bristol as frigid temperatures arrive this week, according to Bristol, Virginia City Manager Randy Eads. Anyone who needs transportation to get to a shelter is asked to call Bristol, Virginia Police Dispatch at 276-645-7400 for assistance. Bristol, Virginia police, fire, and public works personnel will be searching for people who may need help seeking shelter from the cold.
wcyb.com
What to know about local schools in the 39th Arby's Classic
A Northeast Tennessee tradition is back on Tuesday when the 39th Arby's Classic tips off on December 27. Five schools from Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia are competing in this year's tournament. "You associate the holidays with basketball," says Tennessee High head coach Michael McMeans. "It's a cool time of...
wcyb.com
Contract approved to renovate Kingsport Fire Station No. 2
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — Kingsport officials approved a contract to replace Fire Station No. 2. Assistant Fire Chief Terry Arnold says they are in the design phase for the new station, which will be located beside the current one on Crescent Drive. He says the current station is not...
wcyb.com
How to keep pipes from freezing in and out of the home
As the coldest temperatures in years are knocking on the door of the Tri-Cities, it's important to take care of pipes in your home. Having your temperature set to about 65 degrees and leaving your faucet dripping - these are just a couple of things you can do to keep your pipes from freezing this winter season.
wcyb.com
Woman dies following 2-vehicle crash in Kingsport, police say
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — A woman died following a two-vehicle crash in Kingsport Thursday morning, according to the Kingsport Police Department. Police responded to the crash on West Stone Drive at Lewis Lane at around 9:40 a.m. According to police, the driver of a Kia Sorrento was going westbound...
wcyb.com
Police: 2 Johnson City men arrested after investigation into sale of fentanyl and heroin
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — Two Johnson City men were arrested following an investigation into the sale of fentanyl and heroin, according to the Washington County, Tennessee Sheriff's Office. Michael Sumner, 35, and Robert Hipps, 35, were taken into custody on Wednesday. Both men were charged with maintaining a...
wcyb.com
Milton talks growth from taking more reps
(WCYB) — Tennessee will find out how Joe Milton can perform in big-game situations when Tennessee takes on Clemson in the Orange Bowl. "We have to finish it off, obviously, for our brother Hendon (Hooker)," says Milton. "He put a lot into the program, and if he was out there, he'd be playing his heart out."
wcyb.com
TVA and BTES ask customers to reduce power usage during arctic blast
The Tennessee Valley Authority and Bristol, Tennessee Essential Services are asking customers to reduce power usage during the current arctic blast. Officials said as of Friday morning, power demand is more than 30,000 megawatts. This demand is expected to remain through Saturday. Here are some tips to conserve electricity from...
