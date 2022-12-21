Read full article on original website
Landlords file lawsuit to terminate lease after learning new tenant is abortion businessLive Action NewsBristol, VA
New Museum in Sullivan County Plans to Showcase Rich History of Holston River ValleyJohn M. DabbsSullivan County, TN
New Found Support for Local Non-Profit Groups This SeasonJohn M. DabbsBristol, VA
Local Jewish Community Prepares for Chanukah CelebrationJohn M. DabbsBlountville, TN
Santa's Christmas Village Continues Historic Jonesborough's Month-Long CelebrationJohn M. DabbsJonesborough, TN
Bristol, Tennessee community partners providing winter gear to those in need
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WCYB) — With the frigid temperatures we are experiencing, it's important to take proper precautions to protect yourself. That's why the city of Bristol, Tennessee and community partners are ensuring those in need have hats, gloves, scarves, and other winter items. The winter gear is being collected...
Greeneville Fire Department delivers goody bags to several communities
GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WCYB) — The Greenville Fire Department delivered goody bags to several communities Saturday. They made 15 stops to neighborhoods and schools with bags filled with candy and fruit. The fire department says they're happy to see the children's smiling faces during this holiday season. Santa was also...
Bristol shelters helping provide warmth amid frigid temperatures
BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — Plunging temperatures and prolonged exposure to the extreme cold could lead to hypothermia or death. That's why Bristol is just one local community opening up warming shelters for those in need. Blankets, cots and other resources are being provided in Bristol at locations like the...
Carter County church opens its doors as a shelter for Christmas weekend
CARTER Co. (WCYB) — A local church in Carter County is opening its doors again Saturday again tonight as a shelter amid these frigid temperatures. Harmony Freewill Baptist Church members are housing people in the church's fellowship hall. Pastor Brandon Young says they received lots of donations from the community to help others.
South Fork Utility District reports water leak in Bristol, Tn.
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WCYB) — South Fork Utility District is reporting a water leak in Bristol, Tennessee, according to a press release. The leak is happening at the intersection of Broyles Lane and Springfield Drive. South Fork Utility District says to expect water interruptions as they fix the leak. Stay...
Multiple shelters to open in Bristol as frigid temperatures arrive
BRISTOL, Va./Tenn. (WCYB) — Multiple shelters will be open in Bristol as frigid temperatures arrive this week, according to Bristol, Virginia City Manager Randy Eads. Anyone who needs transportation to get to a shelter is asked to call Bristol, Virginia Police Dispatch at 276-645-7400 for assistance. Bristol, Virginia police, fire, and public works personnel will be searching for people who may need help seeking shelter from the cold.
United Way of Bristol TN/VA continuing work to meet campaign fundraising goal
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WCYB) — The United Way of Bristol Tennessee and Virginia is continuing its push to meet its yearly campaign goal. This year, the goal is $1 million, and the United Way says it's about $175,000 short of that amount. They are also hoping to raise an additional...
How to keep pipes from freezing in and out of the home
As the coldest temperatures in years are knocking on the door of the Tri-Cities, it's important to take care of pipes in your home. Having your temperature set to about 65 degrees and leaving your faucet dripping - these are just a couple of things you can do to keep your pipes from freezing this winter season.
Conserve energy while also staying warm during winter weather
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WCYB) — Some people may think the cooler it is outside, the warmer it should be inside, but experts say that could lead to higher energy costs. “Turn your thermostat down a little bit,” said BTES CEP Clayton Dowell. “68 degrees is a good temperature, but every degree that somebody can set below that saves about three percent on their energy bills."
Carter County church opens for those seeking shelter from cold
CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — Harmony Freewill Baptist Church in Carter County will be open Friday and Friday night for anyone who needs shelter during the frigid winter weather, according to Mayor Woodby. Woodby says for anyone who is going through power outages or those who need a warm...
Thousands of people without power in Tri-Cities region
Update: The number of BrightRidge customers without power has increased to more than 2,500, according to a post by the company's Facebook page Friday morning. No estimated time of restoration was given. --- Thousands of people are without power in the Tri-Cities region Friday morning after high winds and frigid...
What to know about local schools in the 39th Arby's Classic
A Northeast Tennessee tradition is back on Tuesday when the 39th Arby's Classic tips off on December 27. Five schools from Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia are competing in this year's tournament. "You associate the holidays with basketball," says Tennessee High head coach Michael McMeans. "It's a cool time of...
Woman dies following 2-vehicle crash in Kingsport, police say
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — A woman died following a two-vehicle crash in Kingsport Thursday morning, according to the Kingsport Police Department. Police responded to the crash on West Stone Drive at Lewis Lane at around 9:40 a.m. According to police, the driver of a Kia Sorrento was going westbound...
BTES and BrightRidge: TVA says need for rolling blackouts has ended
Bristol, Tennessee Essential Services and BrightRidge said the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) notified them that the need for rolling power outages has ended Friday afternoon. The public is continued to ask to conserve energy as the frigid weather continues. ---- Rolling blackouts will occur in the Tri-Cities region until further...
TVA and BTES ask customers to reduce power usage during arctic blast
The Tennessee Valley Authority and Bristol, Tennessee Essential Services are asking customers to reduce power usage during the current arctic blast. Officials said as of Friday morning, power demand is more than 30,000 megawatts. This demand is expected to remain through Saturday. Here are some tips to conserve electricity from...
Police: 2 Johnson City men arrested after investigation into sale of fentanyl and heroin
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — Two Johnson City men were arrested following an investigation into the sale of fentanyl and heroin, according to the Washington County, Tennessee Sheriff's Office. Michael Sumner, 35, and Robert Hipps, 35, were taken into custody on Wednesday. Both men were charged with maintaining a...
Milton talks growth from taking more reps
(WCYB) — Tennessee will find out how Joe Milton can perform in big-game situations when Tennessee takes on Clemson in the Orange Bowl. "We have to finish it off, obviously, for our brother Hendon (Hooker)," says Milton. "He put a lot into the program, and if he was out there, he'd be playing his heart out."
