WDEF
EPB implementing Rolling Blackouts at request of TVA
UPDATE: TVA has lifted the requirement for power companies to reduce power. EPB released the following statement. “As of 11:30 a.m. on December 24, TVA indicated mandatory power reductions will no longer be needed. Currently, TVA indicates they do not expect more will be needed before the end of the arctic blast. Should TVA require power reductions again, EPB will exhaust all available options to minimize impact on customers before resorting to brief, controlled outages. Critical community service providers such as hospitals will not be affected by any such measures and were not affected by the process earlier today.”
WDEF
Chattanooga Firefighters Fight Fire on Shallowford Road
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- After numerous fires on Friday, the Chattanooga Fire Department did not receive a break from the elements on Friday night into Saturday. This time it was a house fire on the 900 block of Shallowford Road. Firefighters say they arrived on the scene at 11:30 Friday Night to find flames coming through the front door. They fought the blaze for hours and were still on scene late this morning taking care of hotspots.
WDEF
Local, state officials warn area residents of inclement weather
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WDEF) — Multiple agencies and organizations are preparing for the worst tonight in the Tennessee Valley, as inclement weather “not seen in decades” is on the way. Everyone from Mayor Wamp’s Office to UTC, EPB and the Hamilton County Highway Department is either advising...
WDEF
Dalton Elks Lodge Gives Toys and Food to Community for Christmas
DALTON, Ga. (WDEF)- An organization in Dalton had its annual Christmas community giveback early this Christmas Eve morning. The Dalton Elks Lodge organized Christmas gifts and food for over a hundred families in the Dalton area. They have been organizing this event every single year for decades. Junior Roberson, a...
WDEF
Homeless Coalition Give Toys to Children Displaced in Budgetel Evictions
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- Evicted Budgetel residents currently residing at a motel in Lookout Valley recieved a surprise this morning.The Chattanooga Regional Homeless Coalition came out to the Super 8 on Birmingham Highway and gave away gifts to those who were displaced by the Budgetel evictions in November. A dozen volunteers...
WDEF
Neighborhood Clubhouse Catches Fire in Ooltewah
OOLTEWAH, Tenn. (WDEF)- A fire took place in Ooltewah Saturday afternoon. The Tri-County Volunteer Fire Department says the clubhouse in the Thunder Farms neighborhood off of Snow Hill Road caught on fire shortly before 1 this afternoon. Firefighters initially fought inside the building but had to evacuate due to the roof collapsing.
WDEF
Good and Bad ideas for coping with the cold
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – If you are new to a house, there are several tips you should heed during an extreme cold spell like we’re going to see tonight. — open cabinet drawers around your pipes to let the heat circulate around them. — don’t plug space heaters into...
WDEF
Union Gospel Mission Serves Christmas Lunch
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)-Despite the cold, the homeless population in Chattanooga had access to a hot meal today. The Union Gospel Mission held its annual Christmas lunch on the lawn of the Bessie Smith Performance Hall. They say that over 250 people were served during such a critical time with not just the weather, but the holidays.
WDEF
Woman dies after returning into burning home to save pet bird
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Chattanooga Fire officials now say that a woman who initially escaped a fire this morning,, went back in and did not survive. The fire began in one home on Jarnigan Avenue in north Chattanooga round 6:30 AM and then was driven by the wind to the house next door.
WDEF
Rossville VFW to host free Christmas dinner for veterans
ROSSVILLE, Georgia (WDEF) — Christmas Day is almost here. But sadly, not everyone will have a family to spend it with, including area veterans. Fortunately, a local husband-wife team is determined to fix that. While Christmas is often associated with family, some local veterans could be spending the day...
WDEF
Chatt State basketball Classic
CHATTANOOGA, Tennessee (WDEF)- Several games throughout the pass few days and Friday. Thursday’s games included Howard vs Chattanooga Prep boys’ basketball where Chatt Prep won 56-42. Cleveland had a back-and-forth affair edging out East Hamilton 52-50.
WDEF
From The Archives: Christmas Movies in 1986
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – While your family make hunker down for some serious steaming over Christmas weekend, the tradition used to be of bundling them all up to go to the movies. So we’re taking you back to the year 1986 to see what was playing at Christmas. The...
