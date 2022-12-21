Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Body Found: Missing Flower Mound Student Tanner Hoang Found Dead According to Reportsjustpene50Flower Mound, TX
Missing 22-year-old College Student from Flower Mound, Texasjustpene50Flower Mound, TX
Texas Holds the Record for the World's Largest Gingerbread HouseColorado JillBryan, TX
Visit the Largest Outdoor Christmas Festival in TexasTravel MavenCollege Station, TX
Related
kwhi.com
NAVASOTA MAN GETS PRISON TIME FOR HIT AND RUN
A Montgomery County jury has sentenced a Navasota man to 13 years in prison after he fled the scene of a fatal traffic crash. 37-year-old Matthew Brian Davis was found guilty of Failure to Stop and Render Aid-Accident Involving Death, which is a second-degree felony. The accident occurred on November...
kwhi.com
FAYETTE CO. DEPUTIES ARREST ASSAULT SUSPECT MOMENTS AFTER ASSAULT OCCURS
Fayette County deputies arrested the suspect in a reported assault Thursday night, minutes after the alleged incident took place. According to the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office, Sgt. Ryan Meagher and Deputy Holly Smith responded around 7:30 p.m. to a domestic dispute in the La Grange area. Fayette County Communications...
KBTX.com
Additional arrests made in connection to attempted murder of a Milam County Deputy
THORNDALE, Texas (KBTX) -Two additional arrests were made in connection to the attempted murder of a Milam County Deputy during a traffic stop earlier this month. On Thursday, the Milam County Sheriff’s office and Thorndale police searched a home they said had a connection to the shooting. Authorities found crystal methamphetamine.
wtaw.com
Hearne Man Who Enters Not Guilty Pleas On Capital Murder And Charges In Three Other Brazos County District Court Cases Is Arrested On New Charges
A Hearne man appearing in Brazos County district court Wednesday pleads not guilty to ten crimes related to four incidents during a 15 month span. 30 year old Jalen Bloom’s pleas includes the capital murder of a College Station man and an Austin woman east of the RELLIS campus over the Labor Day weekend.
Woman arrested for stabbing man while wrapping Christmas presents in College Station
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — A College Station woman was arrested for stabbing a man while wrapping presents, according to a report from the College Station Police Department. According to police, Shania Ross stabbed a man following an argument that took place at her residence. Authorities say, Ross and the...
wtaw.com
Bryan Woman Awaiting Three Trials Is Arrested After Attempting To Cash A Forged Check
A Bryan woman’s third arrest in the last seven months is on a charge of attempting to cash a forged check for $2,300 dollars. According to the arrest report from the Brazos County sheriff’s office, 38 year old Cynthia Durning told a deputy that someone gave her the check and they would split the cash.
KBTX.com
Bryan woman arrested for credit card theft
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos County Sheriff’s Office say an 18-year-old woman spent around $1,400 on a grandmother’s stolen credit card. Court documents say Martasia Watkins stole a friend’s grandmother’s credit card numbers after the friends went on vacation together. Watkins used the card multiple...
wtaw.com
Brazos County Jail Inmate Population Is At A Four Year High
Brazos County commissioners the last two weeks observed what they thought were high population numbers at the jail. That was an accurate observation, according to the sheriff’s office chief deputy for corrections Kevin Stuart. Stuart told commissioners December 13 that the uncharacteristic increase for this time of year was...
kwhi.com
‘WELCOME TO WASHINGTON COUNTY’; SUSPECTS IN PURSUIT, SEARCH WERE TIED UP BY RANCHER AND HELD AT GUNPOINT BEFORE LAW ENFORCEMENT ARRIVED
A search for two suspects last month in Washington County came to an end in part because of the efforts of a local rancher. During her monthly report to Washington County Commissioners on Tuesday, E-911 Director Robyn Hood shared details about the call that came in for two men who fled an out-of-county traffic stop and led authorities on a high-speed chase reaching 150 mph. The two, who were said to be armed, abandoned their vehicle near Independence, leading to a search involving multiple agencies.
wtaw.com
Bryan Police Investigating A Fourth Report Of Gunfire In Five Days
Bryan police is investigating the fourth report of gunfire in five days. Wednesday around two a.m., officers responded to a house being hit by an undisclosed number of shots. No one was injured from the gunfire on Westwood Main, which is south of Villa Maria and west of Harvey Mitchell.
kwhi.com
NAVASOTA MAN KILLED IN A MIDLAND TRAFFIC CRASH
A Navasota man was killed in a two-vehicle crash that occurred on Wednesday night in Midland. 61-year-old Michael Kennedy was a passenger in a 2002 Ford Expedition driven by 36-year-old Michael Galvin of Cypress. 46-year-old Tyler Clark of Montgomery was also a passenger in the vehicle. According to DPS reports,...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Missing Texas A&M student’s vehicle found, search continues for Hoang
Missing Texas A&M student Tanner Hoang, who hasn’t been heard from since Dec. 16, had his vehicle located in an Austin parking area Thursday afternoon. An update Friday afternoon revealed his vehicle was found near the hiking trail leading to the Pennybacker Bridge Overlook at Texas 360 and the Colorado River.
KBTX.com
Navasota police provide updates on recent shootings, drug crimes
NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - The Navasota Police Department on Tuesday provided updates to several recent cases including shots fired at a home on December 15th and stolen property found during a traffic stop on December 14th. The details are shared below.
wtaw.com
Bryan Police Investigating Two Robberies At Dollar General Stores
Bryan police is investigating two robberies at Dollar General stores that took place Monday night within two hours of each other. No one was injured and there is no suspect information. The first robbery was Monday just before seven p.m., where someone left the Dollar General on South Texas with...
kwhi.com
LAGRANGE MAN ARRESTED AFTER NARCOTICS FOUND IN MOTEL ROOM
A La Grange man was arrested on Friday after the Fayette County Narcotics Unit executed a search warrant at his motel room. According to Fayette County Sheriff Keith Korenek, the Narcotics Unit went to the Carter Motel in reference to reports of narcotics being sold in one of the rooms.
KBTX.com
Highway 79 reopens following 18-wheeler in Robertson County.
ROBERTSON COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - Update: The highway is now back open. An early morning crash is blocking lanes of traffic on Highway 79 near the Sanderson Farms Feed Mill, according to the Robertson County Sheriff’s Office. An alert from the agency says the crash location is about four...
KBTX.com
Bryan police investigate early morning shooting
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan police are investigating a shooting that happened early Wednesday morning. Police say the shooting happened just before 2 a.m. in the 2400 block of Westwood Main Drive. Witnesses on scene told KBTX shots were fired into the home. No injuries were reported and no arrests...
Drugs, including ecstasy and THC edibles, and cash recovered from Fayette County motel
The Fayette County Sheriff's Office recovered drugs and cash from the Cartel Motel after executing a search warrant on one of the rooms.
fox44news.com
Bryan shooting victim hospitalized
BRYAN, Texas (FOX 44) – One person is in the hospital after a Bryan shooting early Saturday morning. Bryan Police Department officers responded around 3:40 a.m. to the 3700 block of S Texas Avenue for a disturbance. While investigating the disturbance, officers heard multiple gunshots from across the parking lot at around 4 a.m. Officers found one victim with an apparent gunshot wound.
KBTX.com
Highway 290 in Waller County reopens following crash
WALLER COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - Update: The highway is now back open. A major crash Thursday morning has forced lane closures on the eastbound lanes of Highway 290 near the Waller County line. Hazmat crews and law enforcement say the cleanup could take several hours and ask people to avoid...
Comments / 1