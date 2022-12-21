ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bryan, TX

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

kwhi.com

NAVASOTA MAN GETS PRISON TIME FOR HIT AND RUN

A Montgomery County jury has sentenced a Navasota man to 13 years in prison after he fled the scene of a fatal traffic crash. 37-year-old Matthew Brian Davis was found guilty of Failure to Stop and Render Aid-Accident Involving Death, which is a second-degree felony. The accident occurred on November...
NAVASOTA, TX
kwhi.com

FAYETTE CO. DEPUTIES ARREST ASSAULT SUSPECT MOMENTS AFTER ASSAULT OCCURS

Fayette County deputies arrested the suspect in a reported assault Thursday night, minutes after the alleged incident took place. According to the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office, Sgt. Ryan Meagher and Deputy Holly Smith responded around 7:30 p.m. to a domestic dispute in the La Grange area. Fayette County Communications...
FAYETTE COUNTY, TX
KBTX.com

Bryan woman arrested for credit card theft

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos County Sheriff’s Office say an 18-year-old woman spent around $1,400 on a grandmother’s stolen credit card. Court documents say Martasia Watkins stole a friend’s grandmother’s credit card numbers after the friends went on vacation together. Watkins used the card multiple...
BRYAN, TX
wtaw.com

Brazos County Jail Inmate Population Is At A Four Year High

Brazos County commissioners the last two weeks observed what they thought were high population numbers at the jail. That was an accurate observation, according to the sheriff’s office chief deputy for corrections Kevin Stuart. Stuart told commissioners December 13 that the uncharacteristic increase for this time of year was...
BRAZOS COUNTY, TX
kwhi.com

‘WELCOME TO WASHINGTON COUNTY’; SUSPECTS IN PURSUIT, SEARCH WERE TIED UP BY RANCHER AND HELD AT GUNPOINT BEFORE LAW ENFORCEMENT ARRIVED

A search for two suspects last month in Washington County came to an end in part because of the efforts of a local rancher. During her monthly report to Washington County Commissioners on Tuesday, E-911 Director Robyn Hood shared details about the call that came in for two men who fled an out-of-county traffic stop and led authorities on a high-speed chase reaching 150 mph. The two, who were said to be armed, abandoned their vehicle near Independence, leading to a search involving multiple agencies.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TX
wtaw.com

Bryan Police Investigating A Fourth Report Of Gunfire In Five Days

Bryan police is investigating the fourth report of gunfire in five days. Wednesday around two a.m., officers responded to a house being hit by an undisclosed number of shots. No one was injured from the gunfire on Westwood Main, which is south of Villa Maria and west of Harvey Mitchell.
BRYAN, TX
kwhi.com

NAVASOTA MAN KILLED IN A MIDLAND TRAFFIC CRASH

A Navasota man was killed in a two-vehicle crash that occurred on Wednesday night in Midland. 61-year-old Michael Kennedy was a passenger in a 2002 Ford Expedition driven by 36-year-old Michael Galvin of Cypress. 46-year-old Tyler Clark of Montgomery was also a passenger in the vehicle. According to DPS reports,...
MIDLAND, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Missing Texas A&M student’s vehicle found, search continues for Hoang

Missing Texas A&M student Tanner Hoang, who hasn’t been heard from since Dec. 16, had his vehicle located in an Austin parking area Thursday afternoon. An update Friday afternoon revealed his vehicle was found near the hiking trail leading to the Pennybacker Bridge Overlook at Texas 360 and the Colorado River.
AUSTIN, TX
wtaw.com

Bryan Police Investigating Two Robberies At Dollar General Stores

Bryan police is investigating two robberies at Dollar General stores that took place Monday night within two hours of each other. No one was injured and there is no suspect information. The first robbery was Monday just before seven p.m., where someone left the Dollar General on South Texas with...
BRYAN, TX
kwhi.com

LAGRANGE MAN ARRESTED AFTER NARCOTICS FOUND IN MOTEL ROOM

A La Grange man was arrested on Friday after the Fayette County Narcotics Unit executed a search warrant at his motel room. According to Fayette County Sheriff Keith Korenek, the Narcotics Unit went to the Carter Motel in reference to reports of narcotics being sold in one of the rooms.
LA GRANGE, TX
KBTX.com

Highway 79 reopens following 18-wheeler in Robertson County.

ROBERTSON COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - Update: The highway is now back open. An early morning crash is blocking lanes of traffic on Highway 79 near the Sanderson Farms Feed Mill, according to the Robertson County Sheriff’s Office. An alert from the agency says the crash location is about four...
ROBERTSON COUNTY, TX
KBTX.com

Bryan police investigate early morning shooting

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan police are investigating a shooting that happened early Wednesday morning. Police say the shooting happened just before 2 a.m. in the 2400 block of Westwood Main Drive. Witnesses on scene told KBTX shots were fired into the home. No injuries were reported and no arrests...
BRYAN, TX
fox44news.com

Bryan shooting victim hospitalized

BRYAN, Texas (FOX 44) – One person is in the hospital after a Bryan shooting early Saturday morning. Bryan Police Department officers responded around 3:40 a.m. to the 3700 block of S Texas Avenue for a disturbance. While investigating the disturbance, officers heard multiple gunshots from across the parking lot at around 4 a.m. Officers found one victim with an apparent gunshot wound.
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Highway 290 in Waller County reopens following crash

WALLER COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - Update: The highway is now back open. A major crash Thursday morning has forced lane closures on the eastbound lanes of Highway 290 near the Waller County line. Hazmat crews and law enforcement say the cleanup could take several hours and ask people to avoid...
WALLER COUNTY, TX

