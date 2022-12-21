Read full article on original website
Related
kinyradio.com
Kodiak man’s murder convictions upheld by court of appeals
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals has upheld James Wells’ murder convictions which were handed down by a trial jury in October 2019 for the April 2012 murders of two U.S. Coast Guard (USCG) employees, Electrician’s Mate First Class James Hopkins and retired Chief Boatswain’s Mate Richard Belisle at a United States Coast Guard base on Kodiak Island, Alaska.
kmxt.org
Coast Guard and Santa team up for a visit to Kodiak’s villages
Santa traded his sleigh for a Jayhawk helicopter and made a special visit to Kodiak’s villages earlier this month, as part of a decades-long Coast Guard tradition on the island. It took six Santas, a team of elves and 14 Coast Guard pilots just over a week to deliver...
kmxt.org
Nearly 3 years after deadly sinking, debris from F/V Scandies Rose finds its way to family in Kodiak
It’s been nearly three years since the deadly sinking of the F/V Scandies Rose near Sutwik Island, off the Alaskan Peninsula. Now, pieces of the ship have started washing ashore, bringing closure to some family members of the crew members lost. Seven men were on board the Scandies Rose...
Comments / 0