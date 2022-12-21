ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kodiak, AK

Kodiak man’s murder convictions upheld by court of appeals

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals has upheld James Wells’ murder convictions which were handed down by a trial jury in October 2019 for the April 2012 murders of two U.S. Coast Guard (USCG) employees, Electrician’s Mate First Class James Hopkins and retired Chief Boatswain’s Mate Richard Belisle at a United States Coast Guard base on Kodiak Island, Alaska.
Coast Guard and Santa team up for a visit to Kodiak’s villages

Santa traded his sleigh for a Jayhawk helicopter and made a special visit to Kodiak’s villages earlier this month, as part of a decades-long Coast Guard tradition on the island. It took six Santas, a team of elves and 14 Coast Guard pilots just over a week to deliver...
