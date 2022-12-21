Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Oregon witness says saucer-shaped object was 100 feet longRoger MarshOregon State
Thursday in Portland: Thousands without power as winter storm moves into Portland areaEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Friday in Portland: Alaska Airlines cancels all morning flights in and out of PDX amid winter stormEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: Multnomah County declares state of emergency with deadly low temperatures in the forecastEmily ScarviePortland, OR
In 2010, a mom said she dropped her 7-year-old stepson off at school. He missed his classes and he was never seen again.Fatim HemrajPortland, OR
Related
focushillsboro.com
Witness in Oregon Claims to Have Seen a 100-foot-long Saucer-Shaped Object
100-foot-long Saucer-Shaped Object: As reported by the National UFO Reporting Center, on October 1, 2022, at around 8 p.m., a witness in Portland, Oregon saw a saucer-shaped object traveling from south to north in the sky (NUFORC). The eyewitness attempted to determine how many red lights were located around the object’s periphery.
WWEEK
Translator’s Steve Barton Has Released a New Holiday Single With Peter Buck (R.E.M.), Steve Berlin (Los Lobos), Scott McCaughey (The Minus Five) and Debbi Peterson (The Bangles)
Steve Barton’s holiday gift to Portland is a supergroup of Portland transplants. When the Translator frontman and solo artist, who first moved to town himself in 2016, wound up with the makings of a seasonal single—“Happy Holidays,” with one song for Christmas and one song for New Year’s, released Dec. 9—he first reached out to Steve Berlin.
Portland Pickles hilariously troll jogger who ate it after interview about the joys of running in snow
It’s snowing in Portland, which means it’s time to revisit the infamous runner who hilariously fell in the snow immediately after giving an interview about the joys of running in the snow. It happened again Thursday morning as Dillon, the mascot for the Portland Pickles, a collegiate summer baseball team, went for a run in Read more... The post Portland Pickles hilariously troll jogger who ate it after interview about the joys of running in snow appeared first on Awful Announcing.
oregonbusiness.com
Portland Home Sales See 32.3% Year-Over-Year Tumble, Decrease in New Listings
RE/MAX’s latest housing report shows dramatic year-over-year shifts, suggesting the market is correcting to pre-pandemic levels. Portland saw a decline in both the number of homes sold and the number of new homes listed last month versus November of the previous year — outpacing metro areas across the country — as the real estate market returns to what some in the industry are describing as “ a more normalized market.”
kptv.com
‘2 trees, 2 cars,’ Portland family say 3rd about to fall
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The windy, icy weather has really proven to cause tree troubles for a street in Northeast Portland. Thursday morning, two trees fell onto a family’s car and another failing tree is causing concern to neighbors on the street too. Neighbors say the problem tree has...
WWEEK
Two Local Organizations Seek to Get a Wider Range of People Involved in Mountain Recreation
For a range of activities held in a wide open winter wonderland, snow sports have a lot of barriers. From the cost of gear to finding someone to teach you to having a way to traverse a snowy highway to get to a mountain, becoming a seasoned ski bum isn’t as easy as it looks. For Black, Indigenous and people of color, as well as those who are LGBTQ+, it’s even trickier.
Lucky Labrador Brewing closing struggling North Portland pub
The Lucky Labrador, one of Portland’s oldest brewpubs, on Friday will close its North Portland pub, one of its four locations. Gary Geist, who opened the longtime Portland favorite more than a quarter century ago with partner Alex Stiles, said he made the decision to close the location after the struggles delivered by the COVID era.
WWEEK
Owner of Dante’s Complains to Mayor About a Reef-Managed Parking Lot That’s “Devolved Into Chaos”
Last week, WW wrote about how Miami-based Reef Technology, which manages most of the parking lots in downtown Portland, is seeing some of its most meaningful contracts end due to alleged poor management. (It’s also shuttered the majority of its “ghost kitchen” trailers scattered across the city that make fast food for delivery, including Wendy’s.)
WWEEK
Lucky Labrador Brewing Is Permanently Closing Its North Killingsworth Street Location
Lucky Labrador Brewing is pulling the plug on one of its underperforming locations. Today, the company announced on its Facebook page that it would permanently close the pub at 1700 N Killingsworth St. The reason is a familiar story by now: continual blows to the restaurant and bar industry during the pandemic.
kqennewsradio.com
EUGENE TO PORTLAND DEALING WITH ICE, CLOSURES
While the Umpqua Valley stayed in the mid to upper 30’s Thursday night, travelers didn’t have to go far north to begin encountering challenges as a strong winter storm hit parts of the Pacific Northwest. The National Weather Service forecast up to a half-inch of ice for much...
WWEEK
Fido’s, the Tigard Taphouse That Became Famous for Housing Adoptable Dogs, Is Closing
Fido’s, the world’s first taproom that housed adoptable dogs in Tigard, is winding down business after a nearly five-year run. On Dec. 20, founder Scott Porter announced on the pub’s Facebook page that the last day of operation would be Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023. “Thank you to...
2023 predictions for Portland real estate
Real estate experts explain what Portland home buyers should know and predict whether we’ll see prices continue to rise in 2023.
hereisoregon.com
Preserved 1902 house, owned by one Oregon family, is listed on the National Register of Historic Places
The 120-year-old Riverdale residence of influential judge Charles H. Carey, considered one of the most important lawyers and political power brokers in early Oregon, was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in November. The Colonial Revival-style house, near the west bank of the Willamette River between Portland and...
livingetc.com
Architects have designed a dream home in the desert, the perfect haven for modern life that is full of decor ideas
Imagine taking all the sensibilities of modern design - the calming finishes, the perfect acoustics, the high spec kitchen and the space to live and work flexibly - and transporting them into the middle of the desert. Well, that's what Mork-Ulnes Architects have done with Octothorpe House, a wonderfully modern...
Suspect in Powell Butte Park homicide arrested in Southern Oregon
After a nationwide search, a man suspected of murdering his girlfriend was arrested Friday, authorities say.
Channel 6000
Saturday’s big thaw and what it means for traveling
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Saturday’s climb out of the freezer box will be a slow one. Daytime highs eventually reach the upper 30’s to low 40’s but not until early evening. Be aware light freezing rain is in the forecast for the greater Portland and Vancouver metro areas through Saturday afternoon.
kqennewsradio.com
REGION CONTINUES TO DEAL WITH WINTER STORM
While the Umpqua Valley has rain and moderate temperatures, much of western Oregon continues to face numerous challenges as it deals with the impacts of a strong winter storm. In Eugene, many offices and organizations planned to open mid-morning Friday but eventually decided to close for the day, due to continued hazardous driving conditions. A declaration of an Ice Emergency remained in effect.
KATU.com
WATCH | Pilots handle strong gusts by ‘crabbing’ at Portland International Airport
PORTLAND, Ore. — Facing strong wind on Thursday, airline pilots landing at the Portland International Airport had to approach the runway at an angle. The technique, which looks frightening, is called 'crabbing,' and is used fairly often. Pilots angle towards the wind with their wings level so that the...
iheart.com
Ice Storm Coats Western Oregon
Sleet and freezing rain are making driving dangerous today, which is supposed to be the busiest travel day before Christmas. The National Weather Service has a Winter Storm Warning in effect through 10 p.m. Friday. Conditions are expected to warm above freezing on Saturday, except for the Columbia River Gorge which will remain icy longer.
kptv.com
People rush to grocery stores, stock up ahead of Portland area storm
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - People rushed to grocery stores across the Portland area on Wednesday to stock up before the predicted storm. Lines of shoppers wrapped around the building in many stores and lines of cars waited to fill up at the pump. Many people said they’re stocking up ahead...
Comments / 0