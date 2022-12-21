Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Bed Bath & Beyond Allegedly Closing Another Hudson Valley Store
The retail chain is allegedly set to close yet another Hudson Valley location in early 2023. As retail giant Bed Bath & Beyond continues to shutter 150 underperforming stores nationwide in support of its "current optimization strategy," the Hudson Valley will be disappointed to know that another area location is set for closure.
‘Horrific Crash:’ Dump Truck Crashes Into SUV In Hudson Valley
First responders rushed to the scene near a local airport after an SUV collided with a dump truck carrying gravel. On Wednesday, first responders rushed to the scene of what's described as a horrific crash in Orange County, New York. Rockland Video was on the scene and tells Hudson Valley...
New York Man Dies Hiking In Hudson Valley
A Hudson Valley man lost his life hiking in the region this past weekend. On Wednesday the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) released its DEC Forest Rangers - Week in Review. Unforuntalty this week's review featured a Dutchess County man who died hiking in Ulster County. Dutchess...
Horrific Flooding Pummels Ulster County, NY in Freak Storm
Shocking pictures have surfaced showing the road conditions in the Hudson Valley. Wow, today's weather can only be described as complete chaos. Late last night a storm made it's way into the Hudson Valley and it's brought heavy rain, flooding, high winds and freezing conditions. Warnings have been going out all day, but unfortunately the damage to the area has not been preventable. Ulster County in particular was really walloped by the storm and some of the pictures from it are just shocking.
Popular Dunkin' Reopens In Hudson Valley After Remodeling
This story has been updated.A popular Dunkin' Donuts location in the Hudson Valley has reopened following extensive remodeling for more than a month. The Dunkin', located in Putnam County at 3115 Route 22 in Patterson, has been closed since Wednesday, Nov. 16 for remodeling work. However, the …
How Did Someone Get Trapped Inside A Washing Machine In Hudson, Valley New York?
Hudson Valley officials rushed to a local home after someone get trapped inside a washing machine!. I was off last week, but while away, a friend sent me a very bizarre story that I felt I should share with our readers at Hudson Valley Post. Person Gets Stuck In Washing...
hudsonvalleyone.com
Who has the best soup in Ulster County?
Long gone are the warm summer days of refreshing lite fair, dining al fresco, and enjoying summer nights. ’Tis the cold-weather season when hearty, heavy comfort meals that warm our bodies and souls. These cold winter days bring back nostalgic memories of playing in the snow and coming inside...
Treacherous Flooding Conditions Expected in Ulster County, NY
Dangerous conditions are expected all day and residents should be mindful while driving. The weather this season has been completely all over the place, one day it's 70 degrees and the next we're getting a storm and it's freezing. However, the weather today could cause some serious flooding conditions and one city in the Hudson Valley has already put up a warning about it.
hudsonvalleyone.com
“Anti-capitalist community space” and cafe opens in Kingston area
The tiny Kingston hamlet of Wilbur, where the bottom of Wilbur Avenue hits Abeel Street, has a deep history as an industrial port on the Rondout Creek. Catskills bluestone, Rosendale cement and bricks from Hudson River claybanks were once loaded onto barges here, for transport to growing cities up and down the Hudson Valley.
Beware of New York ‘Porch Pirates’ Across Hudson Valley
Just before the holidays, Hudson Valley residents believe the same "porch pirate" has stolen gifts outside local homes. Can you help identify the suspect?. Poughkeepsie, New York residents are hoping for help to find an alleged "porch pirate." Porch Pirate In Poughkeepsie, New York Caught on Video. A concerned Poughkeepsie,...
New York's first casino in a shopping mall set to open in Orange County
NEWBURGH, N.Y. -- As casino gaming is expanding in New York, retail malls are struggling.Now, those two trends have merged in the Orange County town of Newburgh.On Wednesday, CBS2 visited the soon-to-open, first-ever casino inside a New York shopping mall.A flock of seagulls outnumbered cars at the Newburgh Mall, where Sears just closed and many storefronts are empty.But in the old Bon-Ton department store space, Resorts World Hudson Valley Casino is about to open its doors."It kind of went downhill. It was almost ready to fold, the mall," casino employee Renee Goldman said.Goldman is a Newburgh area native who remembers the...
Deerly Departed: Hunter's Buck From Greene County Confiscated After Facebook Post
A New York hunter learned the hard way that if you’re going to break the rules, it’s probably best not to announce it on social media. Department of Environmental Conservation officers in Greene County were tipped off on Wednesday, Dec. 7, about a Facebook post showing a man with a deer that had been taken illegally, the department said.
‘Best Player’ In Newburgh, New York History Signs With Big Ten College
The "best football player" in Newburgh history, a "generational talent" is heading to a major college football conference. On Wednesday, Newburgh Free Academy Senior Deondre Johnson signed a letter of intent to play Division 1 football. Newburgh Football Star Signs With Big 10 School. On National Signing Day for Division...
Gov. Hochul announces pardons and sentence commutations for 13 people
Gov. Kathy Hochul announced this week she is granting clemency to 13 people convicted of crimes, including nine who have lived crime-free for years and four who are still serving prison time. The list did not include Poughkeepsie mother Nikki Addimando, who is still serving time for killing her alleged...
Can You Say the Name of this Columbia County NY Town Correctly?
There is a small town in Columbia County New York where everyone seems to have a different pronunciation for. Which one is correct and which ones seem to be wrong? To be honest it all depends on who you speak to and if they 'grew up there' or not. The...
$500 Million Stolen From Incapacitated, Vulnerable HV, NY Clients
A former Hudson Valley lawyer is accused of stealing nearly $500,00 million from incapacitated clients. On Monday, New York Attorney General Letitia James and Acting New York State Police Superintendent Steven A. Nigrelli announced the indictment and arrest of a former attorney from Dutchess County, New York. Dutchess County, New...
Funeral plans announced for fallen Orange County EMS worker
Lisa Sillins, an EMS worker for Ambulunz, died after allegedly being hit by a drunk driver at the end of her shift.
Schenectady missing teen Hajile Howard found
The Schenectady police department has located missing person Hajile Howard. The police updated their Facebook page stating Howard is safe and along with thanking the public for their support.
Fake Billboard on NY I-90 Receiving Major Public Attention
A billboard off of New York I-90 near Albany is getting some backlash. The billboard reads, "James will never know what Christmas is like... Drive Sober." Beside that text, there is a picture of a ten-month-old baby. Underneath the picture of the baby are the dates "2/13/21 - 12/18/21." The billboard alludes to that baby James died in a DWI accident before Christmas 2021.
Warrant Issued for Man Involved in Assaulting Saugerties Business Owners
A scary situation earlier this month in Saugerties has resulted in one arrest, and a warrant issued for the second individual involved in an assault on a business owner. Two Ulster County men were allegedly involved in assaulting the business owners at Rust Free Motors in Saugerties, including choking one of the victims.
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV
Poughkeepsie, NY
14K+
Followers
14K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Poughkeepsie, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0