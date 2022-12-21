ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

NEIU faculty meet with state senator over damaging cuts

By Eli Ong, Julian Crews
WGN News
WGN News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Mq9rC_0jpY5P8G00

CHICAGO — “The leadership has failed us. We need help.”

Those are the words of Dr. Olivia Perlow, Sociology professor and Chair of the African American Studies Department at Northeastern Illinois University.

NEIU faculty and professors met with State Senator Ram Villivillam Tuesday afternoon to address grievances they have with the university’s president — Gloria J. Gibson — and their board of trustees over damaging cuts that have slashed departmental chairs and allegedly reinforced the school’s declining enrollment.

Dr. Olivia Perlow, who chairs two other departments on top of African American Studies, pointed toward the College of Arts and Sciences dropping from 17 to eight department chairs as a major reason why enrollment is dropping as well.

“At this very moment, we have 3,500 students going into the Spring,” Perlow said.

According to Perlow, that number is just a quarter of what the school’s enrollment was 10 years ago.

Students at the university said the cuts have led to some classes not being available, affecting their ability to graduate on time.

“I’m a sociology major … planning on being a poli-sci minor and only half of those classes are available,” said NEIU junior Daniel Mauer.

Hope Chicago providing full college scholarships

The board of trustees voted not to retain Gibson as president, but she said she’s still going to do her best to help NEIU through the end of her term in June.

“I am committed to working with the faculty and the university community to move Northeastern forward to grow our enrollment and support and retain our students,” Gibson said in a statement.

Last fall, Faculty leadership delivered a vote of no confidence in the board of trustees and Gibson as President, which led to the meeting with Villavillam.

“We need to make sure [the university] is working,” Villavillam said. “We need to make sure that more is done to ensure we are providing that talent to our workforces.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WGN News

Purdue Northwest faculty passes no-confidence vote on chancellor

HAMMOND, Ind. — The faculty at Purdue University Northwest have passed a no-confidence vote on Chancellor Thomas Keon. Keon has been under fire since he made a racist remark at one of the university’s commencement ceremonies earlier this month. He has since apologized for his remarks in which he mocked Asians. The Chicago Tribune reports […]
HAMMOND, IN
WGN News

Chicago students make wooden toys for other kids

CHICAGO — A classroom on Chicago’s West Side has morphed into a full-on wood toy workshop. The assignment in Peter LeGrand’s Proviso Area for Exceptional Children is to build a toy, with love, for Christmas. “These guys have intellectual challenges, physical challenges,” LeGrand said. “We have kids who had cancer, kids who have had brian […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Non-profit funds gifts for kids affected by gun violence

CHICAGO — A Chicago non-profit organization is honoring loved ones who’ve died by gun violence in Chicago, bringing in a Christmas Surprise at a Walmart in Pullman. Children who have been affected by the loss of a loved one due to gun violence are getting more than $100 to spend on holiday gifts. Tia Eskridge […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Cook County, Chicagoland suburbs prepare for incoming winter storm

COOK COUNTY, Ill. — Preparations are well underway Wednesday for a Winter Storm Warning going into effect for Cook County Thursday through Saturday. Leaders held a press conference to “provide an update on winter storm preparations across Cook County and share safety tips for residents during the winter storm,” according to a release. County Board […]
COOK COUNTY, IL
WGN News

Outreach workers to help homeless population amid dangerous weather conditions

CHICAGO — Outreach workers are fanning out and are connecting with people who are unhoused as the dangerous weather conditions approach. Brandie Knazze, the Chicago DFSS commissioner said that over the next several days and nights multiple outreach teams will be on the street visiting encampments encouraging residents to take shelter and make sure they’re […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Reunion 10 years in the making: Boy reunites with foster family

CHICAGO — It was a reunion ten years in the making with a  backstory as good as they come. “It was 2017 and he was the first child I had ever fostered,” Bernice Wilson said. The woman known as ‘Granny’ bonded immediately with seven-year-old Elijah but their time together was short-lived. “He went from home to […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Dreezy Claus stops by WGN Weekend Morning News

CHICAGO — Christmas Eve is a busy time for Santa but Dreezy Claus still made time to stop by WGN Weekend Morning News. Dreezy Claus is taking requests for a Santa visit and pictures online. He said he is a big fan of the Chicago area AND WGN Weekend Morning News!
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

6@6: Worst holiday co-workers

The hosts discuss the people you don't want to work with around the holidays along with The Grinch and the ugliest Christmas sweater on WGN Morning News on December 21.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Blizzard, winter storm warning in effect for Northwest Indiana

HAMMOND, Ind. — Blizzard and winter storm warnings are in effect for Northwest Indiana as the winter storm moves through. Porter and LaPorte counties are under a blizzard warning until 6 a.m. Friday. The winter storm warning is in effect until 6 a.m. Saturday. According to the Indiana Department of Homeland Security, LaPorte County is […]
LAPORTE COUNTY, IN
WGN News

Chicago not alone with an unwelcome pre-holiday Arctic punch

The much anticipated arrival of an Arctic air mass arrived in the Chicago area late morning and early afternoon Thursday. In four hours, the temperature dropped from 33 degrees to 13 degrees at O’Hare Airport. Midway Airport experienced similar plummeting temperatures. Wind speed increased after the front passed producing wind chill values to near -20 […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

WGN News

38K+
Followers
14K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Chicago news, sports and weather at https://wgntv.com/

 https://wgntv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy