Goldsboro, NC

Former NC NAACP head Barber taking new job at Yale Divinity School

ABC11 Eyewitness News
 4 days ago

The former head of the North Carolina NAACP has a new job that's taken him to Connecticut.

The Rev. William Barber has been tapped to direct the new Center for Public Theology and Public Policy at Yale Divinity School.

Barber joins Yale's faculty as the founding director.

Because of his new position, Barber will retire as pastor of Greenleaf Christian Church in Goldsboro, where he has served as senior pastor since 1993.

He will continue as co-chair of the activist group Poor People's Campaign.

Jeb Stuart
3d ago

Congratulations Reverend Dr. Barber for another stellar achievement in your illustrious career. Yale will definitely be receiving a true gem to their prestigious University, and I have no doubt your expertise and leadership skills will make this new chapter a resounding success.

Uncle Fester 60
4d ago

Stock up food supplies @ buffet eateries! he favors Golden Corral all you can eat! Doesnt even got to a table just pulls a chair up to the buffet itself!🤔🤫😅

ABC11 Eyewitness News

