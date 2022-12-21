ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

TSMC in talks with suppliers over first European plant – FT

(Reuters) – Taiwanese chipmaker TSMC is in advanced talks with key suppliers about setting up its first potential European plant in the German city of Dresden, the Financial Times reported on Friday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd (TSMC) is sending a team of senior executives to Germany early next...
Crypto firm Bullish, Far Peak SPAC call off $9 billion deal

(Reuters) – Cryptocurrency firm Bullish and special purpose acquisition company Far Peak Acquisition Corp said on Thursday they had called off their $9 billion merger deal. (Reporting by Anirban Chakroborti in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D’Silva)
Canadian watchdog yet to decide on Roger-Shaw merger, will give notice on decision

(Reuters) – Canada’s competition tribunal said on Thursday it had not arrived at a decision regarding the C$20 billion ($14.7 billion) merger between Rogers Communications Inc and Shaw Communications Inc. “The Tribunal wishes to advise the public that it intends to provide 24-48 hours notice on its website...
Tesla suspends production at Shanghai plant – internal notice

SHANGHAI (Reuters) – Tesla suspended production at its Shanghai plant on Saturday, according to an internal notice and two people with knowledge of the matter, bringing ahead a previous plan to pause most work at the plant in the last week of December. The U.S. automaker cancelled the morning...
China to cut quarantine for overseas travelers from next month – Bloomberg News

(Reuters) – China plans to cut quarantine requirements for overseas travelers in January as the country dismantles the last vestiges of its ‘COVID Zero’ policy, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter. (Reporting by Akriti Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Toby Chopra)
Citi appoints new co-heads of emerging markets division in EMEA

(Reuters) – Citigroup Inc on Thursday named Hamza Girach and Rizwan Shaikh as co-heads of emerging markets at its banking, capital markets and advisory division in Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA). Girach and Shaikh have been with the bank for roughly two decades. Girach was part of...
Toshiba’s preferred bidder finalising $10.6 billion financing for buyout -sources

TOKYO (Reuters) – The preferred bidder for Toshiba Corp is finalising 1.4 trillion yen ($10.6 billion) in financing from Japanese lenders to fund its acquisition, according to two sources, a deal that would see one of the country’s best known conglomerates taken private. Private equity firm Japan Industrial...
Spain Q3 GDP expands 0.1% q/q, 4.4% y/y, INE final data shows

(Reuters) – The Spanish economy expanded 0.1% in the third quarter, slowing from a 1.5% growth rate in the previous three-month period, the National Statistics Institute (INE) said on Friday. The GDP data for the third quarter was revised from a preliminary 0.2% growth announced two months ago, official...
Elon Musk’s vow to hold on to Tesla stock fails to soothe investors

(Reuters) – Tesla Inc shares touched a fresh two-year low in volatile trading on Friday as boss Elon Musk’s promise to not sell his shares for at least two years did little to reassure investors. Musk has offloaded shares worth $40 billion in the world’s most valuable carmaker...
Indian EV maker denies allegations of misappropriation of incentives

NEW DELHI (Reuters) – India’s Avon Cycles Ltd has denied any wrongdoing in a scheme granting subsidies to vehicle manufacturers to boost the sale of electric vehicles (EV), after the government said the company was among those being investigated for misappropriation. The Indian government is reimbursing electric vehicle...
CarMax pauses share buyback after quarterly profit plunges 86%

(Reuters) – CarMax Inc on Thursday paused share buybacks after reporting an 86% fall in quarterly profit, hurt by waning demand for used cars as inflation-hit consumers reined in discretionary spending. Shares of the largest U.S. used-car retailer were down 11.5% at $52.54 before the bell. While auto retailers...
AT&T, BlackRock to form commercial fiber-optic platform

(Reuters) – Wireless carrier AT&T Inc and fund manager BlackRock Inc are forming a joint venture to operate a fiber-optic platform in the United States, the companies said on Friday. The venture, Gigapower LLC, plans to deploy its network to an initial 1.5 million customer locations outside of AT&T’s traditional 21-state wireline service presence, they said.
Brazil’s incoming finance minister picks treasury secretary

SAO PAULO (Reuters) – Brazil’s incoming Finance Minister Fernando Haddad said on Thursday that Rogerio Ceron will be the country’s treasury secretary in President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva’s government. Ceron recently left the command of Sao Paulo Parcerias, an agency linked to the city government...
Panama aims for ‘fair’ deal with Canadian miner First Quantum

PANAMA CITY (Reuters) – Panama’s government is in talks with Canada-based miner First Quantum Minerals over the conditions under which it operates its flagship copper mine, the government’s Chief Revenue Officer Publio De Gracia said on Friday. The official from the country’s economy and finance ministry said...
Equity funds record largest ever weekly outflows -BofA

LONDON (Reuters) – Investors shed stocks at the highest weekly rate ever in the week to Wednesday, selling a net $41.9 billion of equities, according to a report from BofA Global Research on Friday that attributed the sell-off to tax-related purposes. U.S. value funds and passive equities also recorded...
Rainwater Tech to list in New York via SPAC merger

NEW YORK (Reuters) – Rain Enhancement Technologies Inc, a developer of systems that boost rainfall in arid regions, has agreed to combine with special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) dMY Technology Group VI, the companies told Reuters. Led by Mike Nefkens, the former president of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Services, Rain...
Valneva makes U.S. regulatory submission for one-shot chikungunya vaccine

PARIS (Reuters) – Vaccines company Valneva said on Friday that it had completed a regulatory submission step with the United States Food & Drug Administration (FDA) for its single-shot chikungunya vaccine candidate, VLA1553. Chikungunya is a mosquito-borne viral disease. Valneva plans to make regulatory submissions for its VLA1553 vaccine...
Japan unveils record budget in boost to military capacity

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan unveiled on Friday a record 114.4 trillion yen ($863 billion) budget for the next fiscal year from April, pushed up by increased military spending and higher social security costs for a fast-ageing population. The budget – endorsed by Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s cabinet on Friday...

