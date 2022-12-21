A Minnesota man has pleaded guilty to fourth-offense driving under the influence Wednesday in connection to a 2019 fatal crash in Watertown. Antonio Otero, 36, of Lakeville, Minnesota, was initially charged with felony vehicular homicide and felony manslaughter as well as misdemeanor counts of reckless driving and possession of marijuana. The charges were in connection to a wreck on Sept. 5 on U.S. Highway 212 in which Roberta Anderson, 59 of Marvin, died.

