ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasco, WA

Freezing temps incoming! Protect your four P’s

By Rylee Fitzgerald
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4K7cVj_0jpY4bjt00

TRI-CITIES, Wash. — The temperature is still dropping, and it’s going to get in the negative digits this week for much of our region. The key is being prepared before it hits freezing.

We want you to protect your four P’s.

Protect your People

This goes for yourself, as well as the people around you. Watch those who might be more vulnerable to the cold temperatures.

“If you’ve got an elderly neighbor or neighbor that doesn’t have somebody else; checking on them,” said Ben Shearer with the Pasco Fire Department . “If that sidewalk is not getting shoveled, not only shoveling that sidewalk, but check on them. Make sure they’re doing okay. Make sure their house is doing okay.”

Shearer also said to see if neighbors or family have medications and food stocked up and ready for extreme temperatures.

Protect your Pets

We can’t forget about our furry, scaly, feathered or other animals. If pets are kept outside, be sure they have a dry, clean place to rest.

“We still want to make sure they have clean water, not frozen water, access to food and those kinds of things,” said Shearer.

Protect your Pipes

The pipes that carry water around your house are also at risk in freezing weather.

“If you’ve got indoor pipes, even sometimes, a lot of kitchen sinks and stuff are built on those exterior walls. With these extreme temperatures, it’s possible even those pipes can get cold, so opening your cabinet doors, just letting the warm air from your house circulate around those cabinets inside around those pipes,” said Shearer.

If the temperature drops, pipes could expand, maybe burst and potentially block the flow. Make sure your pipes are insulated and protected.

Protect your Plants

Frost damage can affect plants that aren’t used to the cold. If possible, bring your prized plants inside.

In the area, we see all sorts of weather patterns and conditions. Make sure you know which ones can handle extreme heat, and extreme colds.

It’s also easy to add a fifth ‘P’ to this. That’s just about being ‘Prepared.’

Roadside emergency kit

People don’t want to be stuck out in the freezing cold for too long.

If you find yourself with a car that’s not running, or roadside with your vehicle for whatever reason, preparation is key in the freezing winter weather.

Officials recommend keeping an emergency kit that could save you from things that might happen while you’re stuck in the cold.

“This time of year, making sure your car is always topped off, making sure you have good fuel in it, and making sure that you’re fueled up too. Make sure you’ve got water, snacks, extra batteries for your cell phone. Keeping an extra blanket or two extra layers of clothes in your car. Even for a cross round trip is a good idea. You never know what could happen,” said Shearer.

He also said to let someone know of your travel plans. He says to keep extra batteries. Chargeable items drain quickly when it’s cold. Short trips, even just across town, may take significantly more time in bad weather. If your car is idling, it may shut down.

Flash lights, jumper cables, gloves, a shovel and first aid kit are also recommended to keep aboard.

First Alert Weather – More snow to wintry mix today, with a Weather Alert Day late Wednesday into Thursday with dangerously low temps on the way – Jason

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 0

Related
nbcrightnow.com

Kennewick mechanic offers tips to keep your car running this winter

KENNEWICK, Wash. - Old man winter has arrived, and storms are hitting the Pacific Northwest hard. Throughout the next few months, whether you're driving across town or driving over the pass, you may see some challenges. One of the biggest mistakes many people do is not preparing themselves before the...
KENNEWICK, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

🚨🚨ALERT DAY🚨🚨 Warming shelters, travel and latest forecast

REGIONAL, WASHINGTON – An ALERT DAY has been issued by the KAPP-KVEW First Alert Weather Team for Thursday, December 22 and Friday, December 23. An ALERT DAY is issued when weather conditions will significantly impact your life, including travel or life-threatening conditions. The ALERT DAY has been issued due to the following: Extreme cold and wind chill affecting the following...
YAKIMA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Weather delays and closures for December 23

TRI-CITIES, Wash.- Non-Essential Hanford employees north of the Wye Barricade and south of the Wye Barricade: Swing and graveyard shifts cancelled for Friday, December 23. All workers who do not telework should not report to work. Essential employees needed to maintain minimum safe operations should follow their normal work schedule.
KENNEWICK, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Fire and emergency services: Ice and snow create hazards on an already dangerous job

RICHLAND, Wash. — With freezing weather, and temperatures dropping into single digits, it can change how firefighters respond to fires. This means needing more crews to interchange at a fire, extra gear to warm up in and slowing down on the ice and snow-covered roads. This weather is one more hazard on an already dangerous job. Firefighters do their best...
RICHLAND, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

WSDA extends quarantine zone in Grandview to prevent spread of Japanese Beetles

GRANDVIEW, Wash. — The Washington State Department of Agriculture has extended the quarantine zone in the Grandview area in attempts to get ahead of the invasive Japanese Beetles. “We have 120 days to make that final, and all that means is that additional acreage is going to be included in the already established quarantine where we don’t want people to...
GRANDVIEW, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Richland’s Hospice House evacuated after ceiling collapse, water main break

RICHLAND, Wash. – Chaplaincy Health Care evacuated its Hospice House Friday after a water main break caused the ceiling to partially collapse. No one was hurt when it happened, according to Hospice House officials, but all patients had to be taken to the Kennewick Life Care Center. Staff said the patients continued to get their care from Chaplaincy staff. In...
RICHLAND, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Early morning power outage affects 3,000 residents in Kennewick

KENNEWICK, Wash.- A power outage in east Kennewick left about 3,000 customers without power early in the morning of December 22. Benton Public Utility District (PUD) crews responded to the outage at the substation in east Kennewick, but were unable to pinpoint the cause. All power was restored by 5...
KENNEWICK, WA
nbcrightnow.com

United Way and parnters host car giveaway in Walla Walla

WALLA WALLA, Wash.- United Way of the Blue Mountains recently partnered with Walla Walla Valley Honda to host a special car giveaway. Applications to win the car were accepted at various agencies and eligible people were also nominated for the award. Staff at Walla Walla Valley Honda voted for the winner of the car.
WALLA WALLA, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Kennewick, WA
11K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

YakTriNews.com, KAPP-TV and KVEW-TV provide you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Yakima and Tri-Cities, Washington.

 http://www.yaktrinews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy