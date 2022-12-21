Freezing temps incoming! Protect your four P’s

TRI-CITIES, Wash. — The temperature is still dropping, and it’s going to get in the negative digits this week for much of our region. The key is being prepared before it hits freezing.

We want you to protect your four P’s.

Protect your People

This goes for yourself, as well as the people around you. Watch those who might be more vulnerable to the cold temperatures.

“If you’ve got an elderly neighbor or neighbor that doesn’t have somebody else; checking on them,” said Ben Shearer with the Pasco Fire Department . “If that sidewalk is not getting shoveled, not only shoveling that sidewalk, but check on them. Make sure they’re doing okay. Make sure their house is doing okay.”

Shearer also said to see if neighbors or family have medications and food stocked up and ready for extreme temperatures.

Protect your Pets

We can’t forget about our furry, scaly, feathered or other animals. If pets are kept outside, be sure they have a dry, clean place to rest.

“We still want to make sure they have clean water, not frozen water, access to food and those kinds of things,” said Shearer.

Protect your Pipes

The pipes that carry water around your house are also at risk in freezing weather.

“If you’ve got indoor pipes, even sometimes, a lot of kitchen sinks and stuff are built on those exterior walls. With these extreme temperatures, it’s possible even those pipes can get cold, so opening your cabinet doors, just letting the warm air from your house circulate around those cabinets inside around those pipes,” said Shearer.

If the temperature drops, pipes could expand, maybe burst and potentially block the flow. Make sure your pipes are insulated and protected.

Protect your Plants

Frost damage can affect plants that aren’t used to the cold. If possible, bring your prized plants inside.

In the area, we see all sorts of weather patterns and conditions. Make sure you know which ones can handle extreme heat, and extreme colds.

It’s also easy to add a fifth ‘P’ to this. That’s just about being ‘Prepared.’

Roadside emergency kit

People don’t want to be stuck out in the freezing cold for too long.

If you find yourself with a car that’s not running, or roadside with your vehicle for whatever reason, preparation is key in the freezing winter weather.

Officials recommend keeping an emergency kit that could save you from things that might happen while you’re stuck in the cold.

“This time of year, making sure your car is always topped off, making sure you have good fuel in it, and making sure that you’re fueled up too. Make sure you’ve got water, snacks, extra batteries for your cell phone. Keeping an extra blanket or two extra layers of clothes in your car. Even for a cross round trip is a good idea. You never know what could happen,” said Shearer.

He also said to let someone know of your travel plans. He says to keep extra batteries. Chargeable items drain quickly when it’s cold. Short trips, even just across town, may take significantly more time in bad weather. If your car is idling, it may shut down.

Flash lights, jumper cables, gloves, a shovel and first aid kit are also recommended to keep aboard.

