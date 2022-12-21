ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Station, TX

Aggies Flip 4-Star TE Jaden Platt From Stanford

By Matt Galatzan
 4 days ago

The Aggies got a huge late flip from Stanford tight end commit Jaden Platt on the eve of Early Signing Day

The Texas A&M Aggies got a late surprise on the eve of Early Signing Day on Tuesday night, flipping 4-star tight end Jaden Platt from Stanford.

Platt took a recent visit to College Station , which proved to ultimately be the deciding factor.

“It was good, it was good getting back with the coaches and seeing all the old things, but as well as the new things,” Platt told 247Sports of his visit to College Station. “The new facility tour, what they have coming up and then of course the newest and the biggest part was the education standpoint. My family we didn't really see A&M's education type. They introduced us to the professors at aerospace, and we got to see the building. It was awesome. It was nice. It was an answer we needed and a box we needed checked.”

Platt picked the Aggies over Stanford, as well as a late push from the Florida Gators, who, at the time, seemed to be the favorites for his signature.

Platt was hosted by Aggies freshman tight end Donovan Green, who also made a good impression on soon-to-be Aggie.

“He gave me some tips on coming to college just in general," Platt said in the interview. "It was really good. I really like talking to him,” Platt said. “He seems like a like-minded guy and someone I wouldn't mind being teammates with.”

