Bloomington, IN

3 reasons IU basketball beat Elon: different personnel comes through after another slow start

By Wilson Moore, Indianapolis Star
 4 days ago
BLOOMINGTON -- IU men's basketball's past three games have been a neutral-site contest against a stacked Arizona team, its Big Ten home opener against Nebraska and road bout with defending champion Kansas. Tuesday's expected domination of Elon was less anticipated, and had far fewer implications on the rest of the season.

The Hoosiers did what they needed to do in a 96-72 win over the Phoenix. They have one game remaining before more conference play.

IU again started slow, and it doesn't matter

It's become the norm against mid-major opponents: IU is flat to begin the game. Its opponent makes some shots and hangs around longer than the paper matchup says it should before the Hoosiers' advantage in length, physicality and skill wins out.

Tuesday, IU opened the game with three straight empty possessions and led by 2 points with 7 minutes left in the first half. Elon was shooting an unsustainable 6-of-9 from 3-point range at the time; the Phoenix finished 10-for-24. Meanwhile, IU got enough from its starters – Jalen Hood-Schifino, Race Thompson and Miller Kopp each scored at least 13 points – to coast for much of the second half.

The kids get more playing time

Xavier Johnson's leg injury at Kansas created an immediate hole in the backcourt as the guard is expected out for an extended period. Less expected was Trayce Jackson-Davis' absence. The senior forward began the season playing with a wrap on his right thumb and missed his second game for unrelated precautionary reasons Tuesday.

Trey Galloway and Malik Reneau started, and the surplus minutes trickled down to freshman C.J. Gunn and sophomore Logan Duncomb, neither of whom are in the regular rotation. Both saw the floor and contributed.

In the first half, Duncomb, all in succession, tipped a rebound back for the first of his 10 points, hustled down the floor as Elon tried to push the pace and blocked an attempt at the rim, then grabbed an offensive rebound and got fouled on the next play.

Gunn brought energy to both ends, getting into the space of smaller Elon guards and forcing turnovers. On offense, he often played off the ball with Hood-Schifino handling point guard duties. Gunn finished with 11 points, three assists and two steals in 19 minutes, his putback slam to end the first half providing the biggest spark for a sleepy, mostly student-less crowd.

Jalen Hood-Schifino steps up

With Johnson out, Hood-Schifino now has the keys to the offense. The freshman doesn't have a veteran with whom he can split ball-handling reps and help run the offense.

In his first game with increased responsibility, Hood-Schifino scored 17 points, dished out seven assists and grabbed two rebounds. Even more encouraging was his 2-for-4 mark from beyond the arc, where he's run hot and cold throughout the season. Elon is nowhere near the caliber of opponent he'll see after the new year, but it was a promising start to a predicament that isn't going away soon.

Indiana 96, Elon 72

ELON (2-11): Bowen 1-3 0-0 2, Sherry 3-3 0-0 7, Halloran 5-8 3-4 15, Pratt 3-9 0-0 7, Mackinnon 6-11 5-6 19, Ervin 4-11 1-3 12, Noord 1-5 0-0 3, Michael 2-3 3-4 7, Luessenhop 0-0 0-0 0, Williams 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-53 12-17 72.

INDIANA (9-3): Kopp 4-9 2-2 13, Reneau 4-10 1-2 9, Thompson 9-13 0-1 18, Galloway 0-2 2-2 2, Hood-Schifino 7-12 1-2 17, Bates 3-3 0-0 8, Gunn 5-10 0-0 11, Duncomb 5-6 0-3 10, Banks 3-4 2-2 8, Leal 0-0 0-0 0, Childress 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 40-69 8-14 96.

Halftime—Indiana 47-29. 3-Point Goals_Elon 10-24 (Ervin 3-8, Halloran 2-4, Mackinnon 2-4, Sherry 1-1, Noord 1-2, Pratt 1-5), Indiana 8-20 (Kopp 3-8, Bates 2-2, Hood-Schifino 2-4, Gunn 1-4, Galloway 0-1, Thompson 0-1). Fouled Out_Sherry. Rebounds_Elon 23 (Mackinnon 6), Indiana 38 (Thompson 11). Assists_Elon 11 (Halloran 6), Indiana 23 (Hood-Schifino 7). Total Fouls_Elon 14, Indiana 20.

