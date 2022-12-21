ARDMORE, Pa. (CBS) -- A community rallied to make sure a local business can continue to shell out favorites for years to come.In Ardmore, there's one shop in particular where people come from all over to crack open the holidays.The Head Nut is all about the personal experience."It's charm, it's old-style business meeting new-style customers," said owner Lee Molineux Jr. "Our customers see the product going into the bag instead of it being done at a warehouse or a small closed store."The Molineux family business goes back to 1945 when it was known as Tem Tee Nuts."Small little packages sold...

ARDMORE, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO