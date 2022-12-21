Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From AllentownTed RiversAllentown, PA
This Pennsylvania Restaurant Serves Some of the Best Brunch in the Country, According to SurveyTravel MavenLumberville, PA
Explore the Abandoned Honeymoon Resort Hiding in Pennsylvania's Pocono MountainsTravel MavenTannersville, PA
Local DAR chapter hosts Wreaths Across America event in EastonLauren JessopEaston, PA
Noelle, a Christmas Show for Grownups Opens Tonight at the Ice House in BethlehemDenise SheltonBethlehem, PA
Related
thevalleyledger.com
December 25, 2022 | Current Volunteer Opportunities from Volunteer Center of the Lehigh Valley
Serve on one of our three subcommittees- Quality, Affordable Housing; Vibrant Economic Climate; Regional Cooperation and Community Engagement. Slate Belt Rising, a subsidiary of Community Action Lehigh Valley, is a community revitalization initiative serving the boroughs of Bangor, Pen Argyl, Portland, and Wind Gap. In the coming months, we will begin implementation for projects in our new six-year community plan. Minimum age 18 or 16 with adult. Contact Jaana Kelley, 484-893-1030, jkelley@caclv.org. Website link- www.volunteerlv.org/organization/0011a00000t5KMcAAM.
Thousands without power in region as grid operator requests less use of electricity (UPDATE)
EVENING UPDATE: Met-Ed’s outage page says the number of the utility’s customers without power in Northampton County increased by 27 from noon to 6:30 p.m. With the sun down on the frigid day, the hardest hit Met-Ed areas in the county were Upper Mount Bethel Township (325 customers), Palmer Township (268 customers) and Easton (105 customers).
WFMZ-TV Online
Dog cafe and pet wellness shop to permanently close in Easton
EASTON, Pa. – A bistro catering to man's best friend is ending operations in downtown Easton. Bella's Bistro Pet Wellness & Dog Cafe — selling all-natural dog treats along with pet gifts, supplies and wellness products — is set to permanently close Friday, Dec. 23, after a year of business at 123 N. Second St., according to a post on the business' Facebook page.
Thousands in Lehigh Valley, western N.J. lose power as bitter cold arrives, utilities report (UPDATE)
Power companies serving the Lehigh Valley and northwestern New Jersey were reporting thousands of properties without electricity Friday afternoon. Met-Ed and PPL Electric Utilities listed the weather the cause for the outages as a cold front brought gusty winds and dropping temperatures to the region. Around 2 p.m., PPL was...
WFMZ-TV Online
Fast-casual restaurant chain to continue Lehigh Valley expansion with Bethlehem area outpost
BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. - A fast-casual restaurant chain is expanding rapidly in the Lehigh Valley. Wingstop, known for its cooked-to-order classic and boneless chicken wings and chicken tenders, is expected to open its newest area location - its third within the past few months - in the first quarter of 2023 in the Bethlehem Square, 3926 Linden St., Bethlehem Township.
thevalleyledger.com
BOSCOLA ANNOUNCES $183,333 GRANT TO FURTHER EXPAND APPRENTICESHIP PROGRAMS IN THE LEHIGH VALLEY
BETHLEHEM (DEC 23, 2022) – State Senator Lisa M. Boscola announced today that the Lehigh Valley Workforce Investment Board was a awarded a $183,333 grant for its Lehigh Valley Apprenticeship Consortium-Industrial Training and Education Consortium (iTEC) by the Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry. “Apprenticeship programs play a critical...
Take A Look Inside The Largest Wawa In The World
If you thought Wawa couldn't get any more awesome, think again. Remember when the brand-new Wawa opened its door in Center City, Philadelphia back in 2018? The celebration was quite the party, too. It was epic. There was a DJ, giveaways, a celebratory grand-opening hot drink, and more. Why such...
thevalleyledger.com
NCC Offers Intro to Fire Services
BETHLEHEM, PA – Northampton Community College, in partnership with the Northampton County Fire School, is offering an entry -level fire training course designed to introduce new firefighters to basic information including an overview of the fire service, fire service organization, firefighter safety, personal protective equipment, tools and emergency lighting, and backing apparatus. This is the first of five levels (courses) in the curriculum.
phillyvoice.com
Hoagie chain Goodcents to expand into Pennsylvania with 10 stores
A new hoagie shop will soon be entering the intense field of competition in Pennsylvania, where the abundance of local delis and big sandwich chains never leaves people craving for very long. Goodcents, a Kansas City-based sub shop that's been around for more than 30 years, is planning to expand...
thevalleyledger.com
ArtsQuest’s Christkindlmarkt Celebrates Record Attendance
BETHLEHEM, Pa.— ArtsQuest’s Christkindlmarkt Bethlehem, presented by Univest Financial®, had a successful 30th year this holiday season, welcoming 107,272 attendees to this year’s market, breaking 2019’s record setting number (almost 95,000), and surpassing last year’s 93,500. Guests supported the market’s unique artisan and retail vendors for five weekends from Friday, Nov. 18 – Sunday, Dec. 18.
wdiy.org
Northampton County Accepts the ‘Bodnarczuk Preserve’ as Its 22nd Park | WDIY Local News
Northampton County has announced the addition of a new piece of land which will become part of its growing park system. WDIY’s Sarit Laschinsky has more. The county announced in a release that on Dec. 20, it officially accepted a land donation from the Mauser family, which will become the county’s 22nd park.
Fans of Ardmore business go nuts after learning shop will stay open
ARDMORE, Pa. (CBS) -- A community rallied to make sure a local business can continue to shell out favorites for years to come.In Ardmore, there's one shop in particular where people come from all over to crack open the holidays.The Head Nut is all about the personal experience."It's charm, it's old-style business meeting new-style customers," said owner Lee Molineux Jr. "Our customers see the product going into the bag instead of it being done at a warehouse or a small closed store."The Molineux family business goes back to 1945 when it was known as Tem Tee Nuts."Small little packages sold...
knightcrier.org
Tap in to Stove And Tap on Main Street!
Sophisticated food with a local pub’s atmosphere make up the restaurant Stove and Tap in Lansdale. Stove and Tap, a restaurant on Main Street, provides the atmosphere of a local pub while serving the food of an upscale restaurant. The restaurant is not afraid to experiment with unbelievable flavor combinations that make your mouth water. Let’s look at what I got for lunch…
Pa. health service ambulances impounded over slow payments
Crozer Health paramedics have been dealing with an aging fleet of vehicles often in need of repairs. Now, they say, after the company has struggled to pay for those repairs, one shop is keeping the ambulances until it gets paid. Crozer said it planned to pay its garage bill by...
These Bucks County Restaurants are Considered Essential Dining Spots for Locals and Visitors
Several restaurants in the Bucks County area are being considered essential stops for locals and visitors throughout the year. Robin Shreeves wrote about the eateries for The Keystone. The Black Bass Hotel, located at 3774 River Road in Lumberville, was originally built in 1745 and is one of the oldest...
Local Residents Can Enjoy Nature and the Outdoors on the Recently-Opened Newtown Rail Trail
The Newtown trail was recently opened during a local ceremony.Photo byBucks County Planning Commission. A new Bucks County trail is attracting both locals and visitors who want to enjoy the outdoors in one of the area’s most beautiful spots. Laura Stark wrote about the local trail for Rails to Trails Conservancy.
thevalleyledger.com
BOSCOLA ANNOUNCES $296,396 APPRENTICESHIP GRANT AWARDED TO THE INTERNATIONAL BROTHERHOOD OF ELECTRICAL WORKERS LOCAL 375
BETHLEHEM (DEC 22, 2022) – State Senator Lisa M. Boscola announced today that a $296,396 grant through Pennsylvania’s Pre-Apprentice and Apprenticeship Grant Program has been awarded to the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) Local 375 Joint Apprenticeship and Training Fund in Allentown to provide training for 30 apprentices in the Lehigh Valley.
morethanthecurve.com
Numerous power outages across the region including three significant ones locally
PECO’s Outage Map shows numerous power outages, mostly small ones, popping up across the region including in the area MoreThanTheCurve.com focuses on. According to PECO, there are 106 accounts without power in Conshohocken, 161 in Plymouth Township, and 47 in Whitemarsh Township. There are no outages in West Conshohocken.
PhillyBite
Top 5 Best Pizza in Monroe County PA
Nestled in the heart of the Pocono Mountains, Monroe County is widely recognized as a place for vacationing and romantic weekend getaways. Don't forget the Pizza. From NY-Style of Pizza that tastes like it's from New York Pizza at Brothers Pizzeria to giant 18 Inch Pies at Biggie's Pizza, We have you covered at these staff picks of The Best Pizza Shops and Restaurants in Monroe County, PA.
With Christmas Just Days Away, Here Are All the Best Light Displays in Bucks County
Every year, residents and visitors of Bucks County come to enjoy the various light displays that local families have up for all to see. Louise Feder wrote about the local lights for Visit Bucks County. With Christmas just on the horizon, the popular tourism site has a list of stops...
Comments / 0