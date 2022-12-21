ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Easton, PA

thevalleyledger.com

December 25, 2022 | Current Volunteer Opportunities from Volunteer Center of the Lehigh Valley

Serve on one of our three subcommittees- Quality, Affordable Housing; Vibrant Economic Climate; Regional Cooperation and Community Engagement. Slate Belt Rising, a subsidiary of Community Action Lehigh Valley, is a community revitalization initiative serving the boroughs of Bangor, Pen Argyl, Portland, and Wind Gap. In the coming months, we will begin implementation for projects in our new six-year community plan. Minimum age 18 or 16 with adult. Contact Jaana Kelley, 484-893-1030, jkelley@caclv.org. Website link- www.volunteerlv.org/organization/0011a00000t5KMcAAM.
BETHLEHEM, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Thousands without power in region as grid operator requests less use of electricity (UPDATE)

EVENING UPDATE: Met-Ed’s outage page says the number of the utility’s customers without power in Northampton County increased by 27 from noon to 6:30 p.m. With the sun down on the frigid day, the hardest hit Met-Ed areas in the county were Upper Mount Bethel Township (325 customers), Palmer Township (268 customers) and Easton (105 customers).
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Dog cafe and pet wellness shop to permanently close in Easton

EASTON, Pa. – A bistro catering to man's best friend is ending operations in downtown Easton. Bella's Bistro Pet Wellness & Dog Cafe — selling all-natural dog treats along with pet gifts, supplies and wellness products — is set to permanently close Friday, Dec. 23, after a year of business at 123 N. Second St., according to a post on the business' Facebook page.
EASTON, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Fast-casual restaurant chain to continue Lehigh Valley expansion with Bethlehem area outpost

BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. - A fast-casual restaurant chain is expanding rapidly in the Lehigh Valley. Wingstop, known for its cooked-to-order classic and boneless chicken wings and chicken tenders, is expected to open its newest area location - its third within the past few months - in the first quarter of 2023 in the Bethlehem Square, 3926 Linden St., Bethlehem Township.
BETHLEHEM, PA
thevalleyledger.com

BOSCOLA ANNOUNCES $183,333 GRANT TO FURTHER EXPAND APPRENTICESHIP PROGRAMS IN THE LEHIGH VALLEY

BETHLEHEM (DEC 23, 2022) – State Senator Lisa M. Boscola announced today that the Lehigh Valley Workforce Investment Board was a awarded a $183,333 grant for its Lehigh Valley Apprenticeship Consortium-Industrial Training and Education Consortium (iTEC) by the Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry. “Apprenticeship programs play a critical...
BETHLEHEM, PA
Lite 96.9 WFPG

Take A Look Inside The Largest Wawa In The World

If you thought Wawa couldn't get any more awesome, think again. Remember when the brand-new Wawa opened its door in Center City, Philadelphia back in 2018? The celebration was quite the party, too. It was epic. There was a DJ, giveaways, a celebratory grand-opening hot drink, and more. Why such...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
thevalleyledger.com

NCC Offers Intro to Fire Services

BETHLEHEM, PA – Northampton Community College, in partnership with the Northampton County Fire School, is offering an entry -level fire training course designed to introduce new firefighters to basic information including an overview of the fire service, fire service organization, firefighter safety, personal protective equipment, tools and emergency lighting, and backing apparatus. This is the first of five levels (courses) in the curriculum.
BETHLEHEM, PA
phillyvoice.com

Hoagie chain Goodcents to expand into Pennsylvania with 10 stores

A new hoagie shop will soon be entering the intense field of competition in Pennsylvania, where the abundance of local delis and big sandwich chains never leaves people craving for very long. Goodcents, a Kansas City-based sub shop that's been around for more than 30 years, is planning to expand...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
thevalleyledger.com

ArtsQuest’s Christkindlmarkt Celebrates Record Attendance

BETHLEHEM, Pa.— ArtsQuest’s Christkindlmarkt Bethlehem, presented by Univest Financial®, had a successful 30th year this holiday season, welcoming 107,272 attendees to this year’s market, breaking 2019’s record setting number (almost 95,000), and surpassing last year’s 93,500. Guests supported the market’s unique artisan and retail vendors for five weekends from Friday, Nov. 18 – Sunday, Dec. 18.
BETHLEHEM, PA
CBS Philly

Fans of Ardmore business go nuts after learning shop will stay open

ARDMORE, Pa. (CBS) -- A community rallied to make sure a local business can continue to shell out favorites for years to come.In Ardmore, there's one shop in particular where people come from all over to crack open the holidays.The Head Nut is all about the personal experience."It's charm, it's old-style business meeting new-style customers," said owner Lee Molineux Jr. "Our customers see the product going into the bag instead of it being done at a warehouse or a small closed store."The Molineux family business goes back to 1945 when it was known as Tem Tee Nuts."Small little packages sold...
ARDMORE, PA
knightcrier.org

Tap in to Stove And Tap on Main Street!

Sophisticated food with a local pub’s atmosphere make up the restaurant Stove and Tap in Lansdale. Stove and Tap, a restaurant on Main Street, provides the atmosphere of a local pub while serving the food of an upscale restaurant. The restaurant is not afraid to experiment with unbelievable flavor combinations that make your mouth water. Let’s look at what I got for lunch…
LANSDALE, PA
thevalleyledger.com

BOSCOLA ANNOUNCES $296,396 APPRENTICESHIP GRANT AWARDED TO THE INTERNATIONAL BROTHERHOOD OF ELECTRICAL WORKERS LOCAL 375

BETHLEHEM (DEC 22, 2022) – State Senator Lisa M. Boscola announced today that a $296,396 grant through Pennsylvania’s Pre-Apprentice and Apprenticeship Grant Program has been awarded to the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) Local 375 Joint Apprenticeship and Training Fund in Allentown to provide training for 30 apprentices in the Lehigh Valley.
ALLENTOWN, PA
PhillyBite

Top 5 Best Pizza in Monroe County PA

Nestled in the heart of the Pocono Mountains, Monroe County is widely recognized as a place for vacationing and romantic weekend getaways. Don't forget the Pizza. From NY-Style of Pizza that tastes like it's from New York Pizza at Brothers Pizzeria to giant 18 Inch Pies at Biggie's Pizza, We have you covered at these staff picks of The Best Pizza Shops and Restaurants in Monroe County, PA.
MONROE COUNTY, PA

