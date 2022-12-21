ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CU Buffs officially announce 10 members added to Deion Sanders’ first coaching staff

By Tyler King tyler.king@gazette.com
The Denver Gazette
The Denver Gazette
 4 days ago
Kent State head coach Sean Lewis watches during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Wisconsin, Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, in Madison, Wis. Wisconsin won 48-0. (AP Photo/Andy Manis) Andy Manis

The first coaching staff of the Prime Time era in Boulder is nearly complete.

Colorado officially announced the addition of 10 coaches to Deion Sanders’ first staff — nine position coaches and one director of quality control.

It’s a group featuring several former coaches, multiple assistants from Jackson State, a few up-and-comers in the coaching ranks and several coaches that have spent time at Sanders’ alma mater, Florida State.

Here’s a look at each member of the staff:

Sean Lewis, offensive coordinator/quarterbacks

Kent State head coach Sean Lewis watches as his team warms up before an NCAA college football game against Oklahoma, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Norman, Okla. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki) Sue Ogrocki

The “FlashFAST” offense is headed west.

Lewis, thought of as one of the top young coaches outside the Power 5, is leaving his position as coach at Kent State to be the Buffs’ new offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.

He was in charge of the Golden Flashes for the past five seasons and was the youngest head coach in the FBS at the time of his hiring. His Kent State offense was tops in the nation in yards per game and points per game in 2020. The following year, he led Kent State to its first MAC Championship Game since 2012.

Charles Kelly, defensive coordinator/safeties

Alabama safeties coach Charles Kelly warms up his players before an NCAA college football game against Utah State, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt) Vasha Hunt

One thing many of the new assistants have in common is that they’re all proven winners, but Kelly may be chief among them.

Kelly is leaving a similar position at Alabama to run the CU defense. He’s been working under Nick Saban for the last five seasons during which the Crimson Tide have a record of 47-6.

Before that, he spent multiple years working with Jimbo Fisher at Florida State.

Gary “Flea” Harrell, assistant head coach, running backs

Harrell is one of several assistants making their way from Jackson to Boulder as the HBCU legend is keeping his same role with the Buffs.

The former Howard star from his playing days in the early 90s was also the coach of his alma mater from 2011-16.

Brett Bartolone, wide receivers

Washington State wide receiver Brett Bartolone (19) scores after catching a Jeff Tuel pass and getting between California safety Michael Lowe (5) and linebacker Nick Forbes, obscured, during the third quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 13, 2012, at Martin Stadium in Pullman, Wash. California won 31-17. (AP Photo/Dean Hare) Dean Hare

The architect of the Jackson State offense the last two seasons is also headed to CU.

Bartolone, who was a wide receiver at Washington State during his playing days, will coach the important position for the up-tempo offense.

The JSU offensive coordinator comes from the “Air Raid” school of offense and even spent time on current Colorado State coach Jay Norvell’s staff when he was at Nevada.

Tim Brewster, tight ends

Florida tight ends coach Tim Brewster, center, watches from the sideline during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Arkansas, Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack) Phelan M. Ebenhack

The former Minnesota coach, who most recently coached tight ends at Jackson State, will be a key member of the staff as one of the lead recruiters.

He’s coached multiple Mackey Award winners — the trophy given to the country’s top tight end each year — in Kyle Pitts (Florida) and Nick O’Boyle (Florida State).

Bill O’Boyle, offensive line

O’Boyle comes with Lewis from Kent State as it’s common for offensive coordinators and offensive line coaches to stick together. He was on staff at Kent State for the entirety of Lewis’ tenure and has already helped bring talent to the roster in tackle Savion Washington, who announced he’s transferring to CU.

Andre’ Hart, linebackers

Hart has been with Sanders through every step of the process as he was present at his introductory press conference and in early team meetings. He’s a rising star in the coaching ranks and prior to his time at Jackson State, he was the coach at Trinity Christian High School in Cedar Hills, Texas.

Kevin Mathis, cornerbacks

Mathis is the other JSU assistant that you can find alongside Sanders almost all the time. He played in the NFL for a decade and began his coaching career at Sanders’ Prime Prep Academy a decade ago. He’ll coach the same position he has for the last three years at JSU.

Nick Williams, defensive line

Williams’ addition has been an instant boost to CU’s recruiting. He was a top recruiter for the past two seasons at Texas A&M, where he served as a defensive analyst working with the defensive line. He was a key figure in helping the Aggies have one of the nation’s top recruiting classes in last year’s cycle.

Dennis Thurman, director of quality control - defense

New York Jets defensive coordinator Dennis Thurman answers a question from reporters after NFL football minicamp, Thursday, June 19, 2014, in Florham Park, N.J. (AP Photo/Mel Evans) Mel Evans

Sanders isn’t leaving either of his JSU coordinator behind as Thurman will have a role with the Buffs as the director of quality control on the defensive side. An All-American during his time as a player at USC, Thurman coached for nearly two decades in the NFL before joining Sanders at JSU.

