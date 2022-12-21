Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From AllentownTed RiversAllentown, PA
This Pennsylvania Restaurant Serves Some of the Best Brunch in the Country, According to SurveyTravel MavenLumberville, PA
Explore the Abandoned Honeymoon Resort Hiding in Pennsylvania's Pocono MountainsTravel MavenTannersville, PA
Local DAR chapter hosts Wreaths Across America event in EastonLauren JessopEaston, PA
Noelle, a Christmas Show for Grownups Opens Tonight at the Ice House in BethlehemDenise SheltonBethlehem, PA
Related
thevalleyledger.com
BOSCOLA ANNOUNCES $183,333 GRANT TO FURTHER EXPAND APPRENTICESHIP PROGRAMS IN THE LEHIGH VALLEY
BETHLEHEM (DEC 23, 2022) – State Senator Lisa M. Boscola announced today that the Lehigh Valley Workforce Investment Board was a awarded a $183,333 grant for its Lehigh Valley Apprenticeship Consortium-Industrial Training and Education Consortium (iTEC) by the Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry. “Apprenticeship programs play a critical...
thevalleyledger.com
NCC Offers Intro to Fire Services
BETHLEHEM, PA – Northampton Community College, in partnership with the Northampton County Fire School, is offering an entry -level fire training course designed to introduce new firefighters to basic information including an overview of the fire service, fire service organization, firefighter safety, personal protective equipment, tools and emergency lighting, and backing apparatus. This is the first of five levels (courses) in the curriculum.
thevalleyledger.com
December 25, 2022 | Current Volunteer Opportunities from Volunteer Center of the Lehigh Valley
Serve on one of our three subcommittees- Quality, Affordable Housing; Vibrant Economic Climate; Regional Cooperation and Community Engagement. Slate Belt Rising, a subsidiary of Community Action Lehigh Valley, is a community revitalization initiative serving the boroughs of Bangor, Pen Argyl, Portland, and Wind Gap. In the coming months, we will begin implementation for projects in our new six-year community plan. Minimum age 18 or 16 with adult. Contact Jaana Kelley, 484-893-1030, jkelley@caclv.org. Website link- www.volunteerlv.org/organization/0011a00000t5KMcAAM.
thevalleyledger.com
BOSCOLA ANNOUNCES $296,396 APPRENTICESHIP GRANT AWARDED TO THE INTERNATIONAL BROTHERHOOD OF ELECTRICAL WORKERS LOCAL 375
BETHLEHEM (DEC 22, 2022) – State Senator Lisa M. Boscola announced today that a $296,396 grant through Pennsylvania’s Pre-Apprentice and Apprenticeship Grant Program has been awarded to the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) Local 375 Joint Apprenticeship and Training Fund in Allentown to provide training for 30 apprentices in the Lehigh Valley.
thevalleyledger.com
ArtsQuest’s Christkindlmarkt Celebrates Record Attendance
BETHLEHEM, Pa.— ArtsQuest’s Christkindlmarkt Bethlehem, presented by Univest Financial®, had a successful 30th year this holiday season, welcoming 107,272 attendees to this year’s market, breaking 2019’s record setting number (almost 95,000), and surpassing last year’s 93,500. Guests supported the market’s unique artisan and retail vendors for five weekends from Friday, Nov. 18 – Sunday, Dec. 18.
thevalleyledger.com
Event Review: Winter Solstice and Yule Celebration – By: Janel Spiegel
Event Review: Winter Solstice and Yule Celebration. It’s December 22nd as I write this article. I did not have to write about this event but I felt like I wanted to share my experience. I wanted to share this experience with everyone. It’s also almost 2023. It will be another year, and a new start. You may be asking, what is Winter Solstice and Yule?
thevalleyledger.com
BASKETBALL FOR BREAKFAST: SITTING DOWN WITH ROBERT OCKENFUSS | INTERVIEW BY: DIANE FLEISCHMAN
There is no restaurant that serves basketballs on their menu, but recently, we had a chance to meet Robert Ockenfuss, a retired school teacher, basketball player and coach, who holds a very high respect and passion for the sport, as his mission continues as a teacher, with his published book, ‘Quest For The Net’, and an array of basketball clinics.
Comments / 0