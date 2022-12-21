Event Review: Winter Solstice and Yule Celebration. It’s December 22nd as I write this article. I did not have to write about this event but I felt like I wanted to share my experience. I wanted to share this experience with everyone. It’s also almost 2023. It will be another year, and a new start. You may be asking, what is Winter Solstice and Yule?

ALLENTOWN, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO