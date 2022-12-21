Read full article on original website
Related
'Keep that water circulating': How to prevent your pipes from freezing in Central Georgia cold snap
MACON, Ga. — With temperatures set to reach below freezing later this week, plumbers say they're getting ready for calls to start ringing in about frozen and busted pipes. So, what can you start doing right now to avoid a Christmas nightmare?. Before you get into full holiday mode,...
Flight cancellations amid winter storm leads to new, budding friendships
Severe winter weather has dampened the mood for many travelers looking to celebrate Christmas with friends and family as thousands of flights get canceled or delayed across the U.S.
Christmas Day 2022: What stores are open and closed today? Hours for Walmart, Target, The Home Depot
Need to shop in person this Christmas Day 2022? For the third year, Walmart, Target, Kohl's and Best Buy are closed—but some stores are open.
What's open on Christmas Day? Starbucks, McDonald's open; Costco, Walmart closed
Many favorites like Target and Best Buy are closed on Christmas but some stores like CVS and Rite Aid may remain open December 25.
A snow-loving camel, a crabby reporter, and a wild road trip: 3 stories show the warmer side of the winter storm
A 6-month-old camel in California got his first taste of snow, and a reporter helped viewers in Iowa get through the storm news by complaining... a lot.
13WMAZ
Macon, GA
34K+
Followers
11K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
Macon local newshttps://www.13wmaz.com/
Comments / 0