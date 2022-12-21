Read full article on original website
Downtown San Diego residents wanting to break leases because of the homeless crisis have options
SAN DIEGO — San Diego’s homeless crisis is having a profound impact on both people living on the streets, and the people living and working near unhoused individuals. For some people living in Downtown San Diego, the situation has gotten so bad - they want to leave the area, and are willing to even break their leases. But moving out isn't just time consuming, it can also be costly.
Fire at UPS distribution center in Kearny Mesa prompts evacuations
Fire officials responded to a structure fire at a UPS distribution center in Kearny Mesa on Friday morning, said the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.
KUSI News Director Steve Cohen reacts to San Diego’s rising homeless crisis
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The homeless population in San Diego is at record high, and all our elected leaders have done is tell us the situation is getting better. Mayor Todd Gloria says he’s doing everything he can, but the homeless problem has only gotten worse. In fact, the homeless population in Downtown San Diego alone has nearly tripled since Mayor Gloria took office.
Orange County, San Diego among popular California destinations for prospective renters
Apartment hunting can be challenging, especially if you are looking for a vacancy in California. A new study from RentCafe, an apartment search website, outlined how hard the apartment search was for prospective movers in its 2022 Year-End Report for the Golden State. The study found that Orange County, the city of San Diego and […]
North Park group loses lawsuit over 30th Street bike lanes
SAN DIEGO — A group in North Park has lost its legal fight against the city over its decision to remove hundreds of parking spaces to make room for dedicated bike lanes along 30th Street. In a final ruling, a state appellate court ruled in favor of the city...
Major gas pipeline that serves San Diego shut down due to leak
SAN DIEGO — A major gas pipeline that serves San Diego County was shut down on December 20 after officials discovered it was leaking. "At approximately 8:45 p.m. Pacific Time yesterday [December 20], SFPP discovered a gasoline release at the Iron-Wood Nine Golf Course in Cerritos, California, from its pipeline segment that serves San Diego customers," said Katherine Hill, a Senior Communications Specialist with Kinder Morgan.
Homeless become increasingly violent across San Diego
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The homeless problem here in San Diego seems to be getting worse, and recently we have been reporting on several homeless people becoming violent. An incident near a youth center became violent when a man wielding a hammer went after several nearby unsheltered individuals. This...
SANDAG bullies mileage tax opposition into submission
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – SANDAG continues to push voices of opposition out as the Regional Transportation Plan timeline for approval comes to a head. Mayor John McCann of Chula Vista, San Diego’s second-largest constituency, was barred from taking a position on SANDAG’s board. He would have opposed the so-called ‘mileage tax’ per his campaign promises.
What's Open, Closed for Christmas Eve, Day 2022 in San Diego County
Offices and services in both the city and the county of San Diego will close on Saturday, Sunday and even Monday in observance of the Christmas holiday. Here’s a look at what will be closed and open around the region for this holiday:. Closed. All administrative offices in both...
PokiTomik Adding First San Diego County Location
Family, Firefighter & Veteran-Owned Restaurant Joins Vista
Pedestrian hit by train in Old Town; COASTER temporarily halted
A male pedestrian was hit by a COASTER train in Old Town on Christmas Eve morning, said the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.
Pedestrian seriously injured by commuter train in Old Town.
SAN DIEGO — A pedestrian was hospitalized with serious injuries Saturday after he was struck by a commuter train in Old Town, the San Diego Police Department said. The victim, said to be about 40 years old, was hit by a North County Transit District Coaster around 9:30 a.m. Saturday at 4910 Taylor St. at the Old Town Station, according to SDPD Officer David O'Brien.
Flight cancellations, delays leave some San Diego travelers concerned
On one of the busiest travels days of the holiday season, some flights at San Diego International Airport were canceled or delayed due to a powerful storm that is impacting most of the country.
Chula Vista creates new Department of Housing, Homeless Services
CHULA VISTA, Calif. — Chula Vista is committing more resources to the housing and homeless crisis. The city has created a new department focused on the unsheltered and local housing needs. The Department of Housing and Homeless Services will focus on homeless outreach, affordable housing and rental assistance. "We've...
LAKESIDE HAS MORE SHOPPING CHOICES: GROCERY OUTLET OPENS
December 23, 2022 (Lakeside) -- On Wednesday, December 15, Grocery Outlet held its grand opening in Lakeside. ECM has been in contact with corporate and the new owner-operator Cristobal Sanchez as he prepared for the occasion. ECM arrived to a crowded store with fully stocked shelves and a very clean...
Dead sea lion raises question of shark presence in La Jolla waters
A local waterman and a marine biologist have differing views on whether the animal's injuries were caused by a shark attack.
Crews Battle 3-Alarm Fire at $145 Million East Village Building Housing Homeless
A three-alarm fire broke out Thursday in a high-rise building downtown that houses homeless people. The blaze was first reported a little after 12:10 p.m. on the 12th floor of the 14-story building at 1 14th St., in the Saint Teresa de Calcutta apartments in the East Village neighborhood. Crews knocked down the fire by 12:36 p.m. At 2:30 p.m., investigators were still unclear what caused the fire.
El Cajon moves forward with measure that could penalize motels
EL CAJON, Calif. — Minors booking hotel rooms, causing disruption, drug use and attempted homicides: these are some of the 911 calls El Cajon says first responders are having to deal with daily at motels and hotels. “How come half the hotel and motels in the city seem to...
Police Plan Friday Night DUI and License Checkpoints in San Diego and La Mesa
Police in both San Diego and La Mesa announced plans for DUI and license checkpoints on Friday night as the Christmas holiday weekend begins. The earliest checkpoint will be in La Mesa from 7 p.m. to 2 a.m., while the one in San Diego is scheduled for later in the evening, from 10 p.m. to 3 a.m. Both will be at unidentified locations chosen because of previous DUI accidents and arrests.
US Marine Corps encouraged to drop “sir” or ma’am” due to Gender Inclusive study
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – In recent years, we’ve seen gender identity impact our public education system, workplaces, and even political campaigns. In many cases, gender pronouns have been removed entirely in order for LGBTQ students to feel included, as if pronouns are offensive. Now, the United States Marine...
