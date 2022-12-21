ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS 8

Downtown San Diego residents wanting to break leases because of the homeless crisis have options

SAN DIEGO — San Diego’s homeless crisis is having a profound impact on both people living on the streets, and the people living and working near unhoused individuals. For some people living in Downtown San Diego, the situation has gotten so bad - they want to leave the area, and are willing to even break their leases. But moving out isn't just time consuming, it can also be costly.
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

KUSI News Director Steve Cohen reacts to San Diego’s rising homeless crisis

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The homeless population in San Diego is at record high, and all our elected leaders have done is tell us the situation is getting better. Mayor Todd Gloria says he’s doing everything he can, but the homeless problem has only gotten worse. In fact, the homeless population in Downtown San Diego alone has nearly tripled since Mayor Gloria took office.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS 8

Major gas pipeline that serves San Diego shut down due to leak

SAN DIEGO — A major gas pipeline that serves San Diego County was shut down on December 20 after officials discovered it was leaking. "At approximately 8:45 p.m. Pacific Time yesterday [December 20], SFPP discovered a gasoline release at the Iron-Wood Nine Golf Course in Cerritos, California, from its pipeline segment that serves San Diego customers," said Katherine Hill, a Senior Communications Specialist with Kinder Morgan.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
kusi.com

Homeless become increasingly violent across San Diego

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The homeless problem here in San Diego seems to be getting worse, and recently we have been reporting on several homeless people becoming violent. An incident near a youth center became violent when a man wielding a hammer went after several nearby unsheltered individuals. This...
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

SANDAG bullies mileage tax opposition into submission

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – SANDAG continues to push voices of opposition out as the Regional Transportation Plan timeline for approval comes to a head. Mayor John McCann of Chula Vista, San Diego’s second-largest constituency, was barred from taking a position on SANDAG’s board. He would have opposed the so-called ‘mileage tax’ per his campaign promises.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS 8

Pedestrian seriously injured by commuter train in Old Town.

SAN DIEGO — A pedestrian was hospitalized with serious injuries Saturday after he was struck by a commuter train in Old Town, the San Diego Police Department said. The victim, said to be about 40 years old, was hit by a North County Transit District Coaster around 9:30 a.m. Saturday at 4910 Taylor St. at the Old Town Station, according to SDPD Officer David O'Brien.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS 8

Chula Vista creates new Department of Housing, Homeless Services

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — Chula Vista is committing more resources to the housing and homeless crisis. The city has created a new department focused on the unsheltered and local housing needs. The Department of Housing and Homeless Services will focus on homeless outreach, affordable housing and rental assistance. "We've...
CHULA VISTA, CA
eastcountymagazine.org

LAKESIDE HAS MORE SHOPPING CHOICES: GROCERY OUTLET OPENS

December 23, 2022 (Lakeside) -- On Wednesday, December 15, Grocery Outlet held its grand opening in Lakeside. ECM has been in contact with corporate and the new owner-operator Cristobal Sanchez as he prepared for the occasion. ECM arrived to a crowded store with fully stocked shelves and a very clean...
LAKESIDE, CA
NBC San Diego

Crews Battle 3-Alarm Fire at $145 Million East Village Building Housing Homeless

A three-alarm fire broke out Thursday in a high-rise building downtown that houses homeless people. The blaze was first reported a little after 12:10 p.m. on the 12th floor of the 14-story building at 1 14th St., in the Saint Teresa de Calcutta apartments in the East Village neighborhood. Crews knocked down the fire by 12:36 p.m. At 2:30 p.m., investigators were still unclear what caused the fire.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Times of San Diego

Police Plan Friday Night DUI and License Checkpoints in San Diego and La Mesa

Police in both San Diego and La Mesa announced plans for DUI and license checkpoints on Friday night as the Christmas holiday weekend begins. The earliest checkpoint will be in La Mesa from 7 p.m. to 2 a.m., while the one in San Diego is scheduled for later in the evening, from 10 p.m. to 3 a.m. Both will be at unidentified locations chosen because of previous DUI accidents and arrests.
LA MESA, CA
CBS 8

CBS 8

