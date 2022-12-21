Read full article on original website
10 unpleasant places to be in 2022 in Michigan
Michigan had a lot to celebrate this year. A white spirit bear appeared on a trail camera in the Upper Peninsula, construction workers uncovered ancient mastodon bones in western Michigan and the Detroit Lions, remarkably, hit a winning streak after a 1-6 start.
West Michigan school closings for Friday, Dec. 23
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Winter break has started early for several school districts across West Michigan with several districts announcing closures across the region on Friday, Dec. 23. With the entire region in a blizzard warning through Saturday night, temperatures in single digits and more than a half foot...
Pre-Christmas Blizzard: What’s changed overnight
FLASH-FREEZE UPDATE: Dangerous Flash-Freeze definitely in play for this evening: Close look at timeline. UPDATE: Thursday afternoon update on Blizzard: Snow timeline, freshest accumulation update. Here’s a quick look at a few changes to the major winter storm for tonight into Christmas. First off you should know there haven’t...
These will be the 6 worst Michigan roads to drive on Friday and Saturday
UPDATE: Dangerous sub-zero wind chills to continue, how to spot signs of frostbite. We’ve been hearing the warnings for days: Blizzard conditions smacking parts of Michigan today and Saturday will make driving in some areas nearly impossible - and very dangerous. Little to no visibility for drivers, blowing snow, drifting snow and rapidly falling temperatures.
Michigan college advertising new statewide scholarship to lower overall tuition
ALBION, MI - A new Michigan scholarship can lower tuition at colleges and universities statewide, and private schools, such as Albion College, are already advertising it for incoming fall 2023 students. The Michigan Achievement Scholarship, approved by the State Legislature in September and signed by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in October,...
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: The Station Grill is touted as ‘Muskegon’s favorite burger destination’
MUSKEGON, MI - The Station Grill has been a staple in the Muskegon community since it first opened in 1972, growing in popularity for its mouthwatering burgers and wings. Owner Chris Meyers and his wife Kelly took over the business, 910 W Broadway Ave. in Muskegon, from his parents in 1998.
Macomb County man wins $1 million jackpot on second chance game show
LANSING, MI -- Allen Burbary was happy just winning $100,000 as a contestant on the Michigan Lottery’s “The Big Spin” game show, but was even more excited to learn he was wrong about his win. “When the wheel stopped spinning, I thought it landed on $100,000 and...
Massive 20-foot storm seiche forecast to roll across Lake Erie
DETROIT - We’re used to big storms over the Great Lakes producing some big waves, but a phenomenon is forecast to happen in Lake Erie during this current storm that is going to look like a huge, rolling section of water. It’s called a seiche (pronounced say-sh) and it’s kind of like if you tipped a nearly-full bathtub of water and sent ripples rolling from one end to the other.
Thursday afternoon update on Blizzard: Snow timeline, freshest accumulation update
UPDATE: Dangerous Flash-Freeze definitely in play for this evening: Close look at timeline. The late morning runs of all the computer models now give us a very good timeline of the snow progression. We also have a fresh look at total accumulations. The blizzard is still just three separate pieces,...
Pre-Christmas Blizzard update: Where are official blizzard conditions, wind forecast
The Blizzard Warning continues in effect for the western counties and northern counties of Lower Michigan. Here’s a look at where the observations verify it’s officially a blizzard. The official definition of a blizzard is based on a combination of low visibility and strong wind gusts. A blizzard...
Dangerous Flash-Freeze definitely in play for this evening: Close look at timeline
It is looking very strongly like there will be a very quick change from rain to snow over southeast Lower Michigan. This will likely cause wet roads to become icy in just a matter of minutes. Here is the radar forecast from 7 p.m. tonight to 3 a.m. tonight. Focus...
The Weather Channel in Michigan: ‘One of the worst blizzards I’ve covered over the past 30 years’
HOLLAND, MI - Holland was blown into the national spotlight this week when meteorologist Mike Seidel from The Weather Channel landed in town to report on the Christmas Week blizzard that has shut down highways, caused pileups and knocked out power to thousands across the state. “One of the worst...
Mega Millions results for 12/23/22; did anyone win the $510 million jackpot?
LANSING, MI – A player in Michigan was one number away from the grand prize and two players won $1 million, but there was no winner of the $510 million Mega Millions jackpot for the drawing held on Friday Dec. 23. That means the drawing on Tuesday, Dec. 27...
Whitmer OKs expansion of Michigan’s tuition free college program
A chance to improve a statewide tuition-free college program and create a better job market by way of revising the Michigan Reconnect Grant Act could soon be a reality after Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed off on a pair of bipartisan bills looking to make that happen. House Bills 6129 and...
2 Michigan counties at high COVID-19 level this week – one in each peninsula
Two Michigan counties are at a high COVID-19 Community Level this week: Ionia County (east of Grand Rapids) and Gogebic County (in the U.P. bordering Wisconsin). This is the first time a Lower Peninsula county has been at a high COVID level since Sept. 29. Michigan also has 45 counties...
Michigan overstock stores turn inventory glut into discount gold
Standing outside at 9 a.m. on a cold December morning, Sophie Ewing is gearing up for a treasure hunt. She is in a long line of more than 20 shoppers waiting for doors to open at a B2 bargain bins store in Grand Rapids. Every Tuesday new inventory comes to...
Pre-Christmas Blizzard Saturday update: Snowfall expected, wind gusts, wind chill
We are still in the grip of a windy winter storm. The effects are slowly lessening, but we still have more snow, wind and cold to endure today. Here’s an update on what we can expect around Michigan. The weather pattern can be broken up into two scenarios across...
Storm-force winds to sweep Great Lakes during blizzard, waves could top 25 feet
The incoming large-scale blizzard is forecast to be a heck of a storm for those of us living on Michigan’s Upper and Lower Peninsulas. But it will also be a doozy of a blow out on our Great Lakes. Storm-force wind warnings covering Lake Michigan, Lake Huron and Lake...
Woodland Mall is closing early Friday, Dec. 23 due to the severe winter storm
GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- Woodland Mall will be closing at 5 p.m. on Dec. 23 due to severe weather. The mall, located at 3195 28th St. SE, was scheduled to close at 9 p.m. but will close early, according to Sabo PR. Mall officials will decide whether to open Christmas Eve, Dec. 24, for shoppers on Saturday morning.
Teens selling homemade gifts as part of West Michigan employment training program
KENTWOOD, MI - Teens residing and participating in Wedgwood Christian Services‘ Employment Training program have made a variety of handmade products available for purchase online. The teens in the program have been working to sell handcrafted wood products, candles, pillows and other gift items on their Etsy store since...
