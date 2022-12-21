ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

MLive

10 unpleasant places to be in 2022 in Michigan

Michigan had a lot to celebrate this year. A white spirit bear appeared on a trail camera in the Upper Peninsula, construction workers uncovered ancient mastodon bones in western Michigan and the Detroit Lions, remarkably, hit a winning streak after a 1-6 start.
MICHIGAN STATE
Kalamazoo Gazette

West Michigan school closings for Friday, Dec. 23

GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Winter break has started early for several school districts across West Michigan with several districts announcing closures across the region on Friday, Dec. 23. With the entire region in a blizzard warning through Saturday night, temperatures in single digits and more than a half foot...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

Pre-Christmas Blizzard: What’s changed overnight

FLASH-FREEZE UPDATE: Dangerous Flash-Freeze definitely in play for this evening: Close look at timeline. UPDATE: Thursday afternoon update on Blizzard: Snow timeline, freshest accumulation update. Here’s a quick look at a few changes to the major winter storm for tonight into Christmas. First off you should know there haven’t...
BAY CITY, MI
Jackson Citizen Patriot

Massive 20-foot storm seiche forecast to roll across Lake Erie

DETROIT - We’re used to big storms over the Great Lakes producing some big waves, but a phenomenon is forecast to happen in Lake Erie during this current storm that is going to look like a huge, rolling section of water. It’s called a seiche (pronounced say-sh) and it’s kind of like if you tipped a nearly-full bathtub of water and sent ripples rolling from one end to the other.
BUFFALO, NY
The Grand Rapids Press

The Grand Rapids Press

Grand Rapids, MI
