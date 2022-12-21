Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Bear devastates Raleigh bee farm, causing over $10,000 in damagesEdy ZooRaleigh, NC
GoDurham Connect expands free ride-share service to Northern DurhamEdy ZooDurham, NC
Chatham County to get tiny home communityThe Triangle TribuneChatham County, NC
Cary, NC Residents: Watch Out for Parking Lot Dent ScammersJames TulianoCary, NC
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves Some of the Best Soul Food in all of North CarolinaTravel MavenHillsborough, NC
Related
MLive.com
Game by game: How Michigan reached the College Football Playoff
This is the 143rd season for Michigan, the winningest program in college football history. It’s the first time the Wolverines have won 13 games. “To be 13-0, I mean, my mouth has a hard time even forming that,” Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh said. “It’s just very unfamiliar to say that in relation to football. It sounds like a hot start to a basketball season.”
MLive.com
After another close loss, optimism turns to frustration for Michigan basketball
CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Just three weeks ago, the Michigan men’s basketball team lost to then-No. 3 Virginia by two points. The Wolverines’ postgame mood was optimistic. One player called it a “great step forward for us.” The head coach said the effort made him believe Michigan could beat any team in the country.
MLive.com
Michigan State’s Khary Crump taking plea deal in tunnel incident
Michigan State defensive back Khary Crump, who is facing a felonious assault charge for his role in a postgame incident following an Oct. 29 loss at Michigan, has agreed to a plea deal. The redshirt sophomore will have that charge dismissed for pleading guilty to two misdemeanors – simple assault...
MLive.com
CFB Playoff bracket and rankings + early prediction for Michigan vs. TCU
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The Michigan Wolverines and TCU Horned Frogs are a pair of very different teams on paper, but both are worthy of qualifying for...
MLive.com
Small-school kicker makes history by signing as preferred walk-on at Michigan
Shortly after Cordell Jones-McNally put his right foot into a 52-yard field goal attempt at Monday’s Blue-Grey All-American Game, he knew there was a problem. The Marcellus High School senior needed to rely on the reaction from the crowd and his teammates to see if his kick split the uprights, because at 5-foot-9, he couldn’t follow the ball’s trajectory from that far away.
MLive.com
Wolverine Confidential: Get to know TCU football before playoff matchup with Michigan
Michigan has never played TCU before, so it made sense to bring in an expert to talk about the Horned Frogs. The teams will face off in the Fiesta Bowl, part of the College Football Playoff, on Dec. 31. The winner will earn a spot in the national championship. Steven...
MLive.com
Where Michigan and Michigan State’s recruiting classes rank in the Big Ten, nationally
Michigan and Michigan State had very different seasons but both landed solid recruiting classes. The first day of the early signing period for the 2023 class was Wednesday and the Wolverines and Spartans both have groups ranked in the top 25 of the 247Sports Composite.
MLive.com
First MLive Mr. Basketball watchlist update for 2022-2023 season
The annual Hal Schram Mr. Basketball award carries a lot of history. The list of winners since its inception include some of the best ever to take the floor in Michigan. Chris Webber, Shane Battier and Robert Traylor are just a handful of names to earn that award. This year,...
MLive.com
Grass Lake, Homer prepare to play at Little Caesars Arena
They’ve played in some bigger high school gyms and even some small-college gyms like Spring Arbor or Olivet. But on Monday, the boys basketball teams from Grass Lake and Homer take things to the big leagues. They will play each other on the NBA floor of Little Caesars Arena in Detroit.
MLive.com
Spartan Confidential podcast: A closer look at Michigan State football’s 2023 recruiting class
EAST LANSING, MI -- Happy holidays, Spartan Nation. On episode 96 of MLive’s Spartan Confidential podcast, reporters Brandon Champion, Kyle Austin and Matt Wenzel recap Michigan State football’s early signing period. What stands out in the 2023 class?. Topics include strength on the offensive and defensive lines, underrated...
MLive.com
Schedule set for Shot-Clock Classic at Spring Arbor
The schedule is set for the Shot Clock Classic at Spring Arbor. In its second year, the Classic will bring in boys basketball teams from the Jackson area and beyond to play with a 35-second shot clock in place.
MLive.com
Jackson roundup: Hanover-Horton beats East Jackson behind big night from Logan Blackledge
Hanover-Horton’s Logan Blackledge scored 29 points as the Comets beat East Jackson 70-59 on Thursday. Seven of those came in the fourth quarter as the Comets extended what had been a 50-45 lead after three. Beau Bialczyk added eight of his 15 points in that quarter as well. Luke Soper had 11 in the game.
MLive.com
Genesee County Sheriff’s distribute Christmas presents to inmates’ families
Genesee County Sheriff’s distribute Christmas presents to inmates’ families. From left, Chuck Hill, an Involved Dad fatherhood coordinator, Johnell Allen-Bey, Genesee County ambassador, and Steven Adams-Bey, an Oakland County engagement specialist with Nation Outside, looks over letters from inmates to be given to their family members during a Christmas present giveaway at the Genesee County Sheriff's office in Flint on Thursday, December 22, 2022. Genesee County ambassadors gave presents to over 300 children whose family members are incarcerated in Genesee County Jail.Get Photo.
MLive.com
Issa's Pizza celebrates grand opening in Ypsilanti
After making pizzas for 17 years, Omar Sowe proudly stands in front of his newly opened pizzeria at Issa's Pizza, 530 N. Huron St., in Ypsilanti on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022. This small business offers a wide menu on top of its specialty pizzas.Get Photo.
Comments / 0