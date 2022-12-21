ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chapel Hill, NC

MLive.com

Game by game: How Michigan reached the College Football Playoff

This is the 143rd season for Michigan, the winningest program in college football history. It’s the first time the Wolverines have won 13 games. “To be 13-0, I mean, my mouth has a hard time even forming that,” Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh said. “It’s just very unfamiliar to say that in relation to football. It sounds like a hot start to a basketball season.”
ANN ARBOR, MI
MLive.com

Michigan State’s Khary Crump taking plea deal in tunnel incident

Michigan State defensive back Khary Crump, who is facing a felonious assault charge for his role in a postgame incident following an Oct. 29 loss at Michigan, has agreed to a plea deal. The redshirt sophomore will have that charge dismissed for pleading guilty to two misdemeanors – simple assault...
EAST LANSING, MI
MLive.com

CFB Playoff bracket and rankings + early prediction for Michigan vs. TCU

Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The Michigan Wolverines and TCU Horned Frogs are a pair of very different teams on paper, but both are worthy of qualifying for...
ANN ARBOR, MI
MLive.com

Small-school kicker makes history by signing as preferred walk-on at Michigan

Shortly after Cordell Jones-McNally put his right foot into a 52-yard field goal attempt at Monday’s Blue-Grey All-American Game, he knew there was a problem. The Marcellus High School senior needed to rely on the reaction from the crowd and his teammates to see if his kick split the uprights, because at 5-foot-9, he couldn’t follow the ball’s trajectory from that far away.
ANN ARBOR, MI
MLive.com

First MLive Mr. Basketball watchlist update for 2022-2023 season

The annual Hal Schram Mr. Basketball award carries a lot of history. The list of winners since its inception include some of the best ever to take the floor in Michigan. Chris Webber, Shane Battier and Robert Traylor are just a handful of names to earn that award. This year,...
ANN ARBOR, MI
MLive.com

Grass Lake, Homer prepare to play at Little Caesars Arena

They’ve played in some bigger high school gyms and even some small-college gyms like Spring Arbor or Olivet. But on Monday, the boys basketball teams from Grass Lake and Homer take things to the big leagues. They will play each other on the NBA floor of Little Caesars Arena in Detroit.
DETROIT, MI
MLive.com

Genesee County Sheriff’s distribute Christmas presents to inmates’ families

Genesee County Sheriff’s distribute Christmas presents to inmates’ families. From left, Chuck Hill, an Involved Dad fatherhood coordinator, Johnell Allen-Bey, Genesee County ambassador, and Steven Adams-Bey, an Oakland County engagement specialist with Nation Outside, looks over letters from inmates to be given to their family members during a Christmas present giveaway at the Genesee County Sheriff's office in Flint on Thursday, December 22, 2022. Genesee County ambassadors gave presents to over 300 children whose family members are incarcerated in Genesee County Jail.Get Photo.
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
MLive.com

Issa's Pizza celebrates grand opening in Ypsilanti

After making pizzas for 17 years, Omar Sowe proudly stands in front of his newly opened pizzeria at Issa's Pizza, 530 N. Huron St., in Ypsilanti on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022. This small business offers a wide menu on top of its specialty pizzas.Get Photo.
YPSILANTI, MI

