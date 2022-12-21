Read full article on original website
Lyin' Joe Biden
4d ago
So... He will keep getting released. Eventually, he'll obtain a firearm, and commit murder. Then, Bidenette's will blame it on gun violence, and try to restrict legal law abiding citizens from owning firearms.
Reply
3
Related
ABC 4
Self-proclaimed ‘millionaire’ sentenced in aggravated assault case
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) — The Salt Lake City man who claimed to be a millionaire and was accused of holding a woman captive in his home and assaulting her has been sentenced to serve time in jail and will be placed on probation following his release. Ramone...
kvnutalk
Logan man arrested for alleged child kidnapping – Cache Valley Daily
LOGAN — A 40-year-old Logan man is being held in jail without bail, accused of allegedly trying to kidnap two of his estranged children. Armando Ramirez-Cortez was booked Wednesday into the Cache County Jail. According to a probable cause statement, Logan City Police officers were called by the alleged...
KUTV
Millcreek robbery suspect threatens spread of 'viral viruses'
MILLCREEK, Utah (KUTV) — Officers with the Unified Police Department took a man into custody after he reportedly robbed two different banks by threatening that he "worked in a lab" and had "vials with viral viruses." Murphy James Hollie, 38, was arrested on Wednesday after police said he attempted...
Truck driver arrested following crash that killed sheriff's deputy
A cement truck driver involved in a fatal crash that killed a Salt Lake County Sheriff's deputy last month has been arrested.
Salt Lake City police recover two handguns and arrest two men after traffic stop
Salt Lake City Police say officers arrested two men for alleged possession of a firearm by a restricted person and possession of drug paraphernalia while on a "proactive patrol" in downtown on Wednesday.
Man allegedly claimed to have vials of viruses in his pockets as he robbed Salt Lake County banks
A homeless man robbed two banks in the Salt Lake County area this Dec., claiming to have "viral viruses" in his pockets, according to the Unified Police Dept.
kslnewsradio.com
Driver of cement truck involved in November fatal crash is arrested
LEHI, Utah — The driver of a cement truck involved in a November crash in Lehi that took the life of a deputy with the Salt Lake County Sheriff’s Office was arrested Wednesday. Police say Jonas Hyrum Faamausili, 26, was driving an Alta View Concrete Mixer Truck southbound...
Gephardt Daily
Weber Sheriff’s Office bust suspected roof fraudster, seek other victims
OGDEN, Utah, Dec. 23, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Weber County Sheriff’s Office is looking for other possible victims of an accused phony roof repairman they’ve arrested for alleged fraud and working without a license. The accused fraud artist, Tony Aguilar, 55, believed to be of Ogden,...
ksl.com
Judge dismisses case against Kamas teen accused of killing his brother
KAMAS — A criminal case against a Summit County teenager accused of shooting and killing his younger brother has been dismissed. On June 3, 2020, Cash Cover, 11, was shot and killed at his family's home in what the Summit County Sheriff's Office originally called a "tragic accident." Cash and his older brother, then 14, were outside their house with their mother when they were given permission "to access a BB gun to shoot on the property," according to a statement from the sheriff's office shortly after the incident.
ABC 4
Man arrested in connection to Lehi cement truck crash killing deputy
LEHI, Utah (ABC4) – A man has been arrested and is facing charges in relation to the fatal Lehi cement truck crash that killed a deputy of the Salt Lake County Sheriff’s Office in November. Jonahs Hyrum T Faamausili, 26, of West Jordan, was arrested and booked into...
kvnutalk
Logan man arrested for allegedly stalking and secretly recording Nibley woman – Cache Valley Daily
LOGAN — A 40-year-old Logan man has been arrested and charged with allegedly setting up cameras to secretly record a woman and stalking her, according to law enforcement. Aaron Hartzell Norton was booked Sunday into the Cache County Jail. According to a probable cause statement, Cache County Sheriff’s deputies...
UTA bus driver speaks out after assault
Neil Uemura of Salt Lake City, a seven-year bus driver veteran was on his daily bus route Tuesday night when the unthinkable happened.
Two women hospitalized with gunshot wounds in Payson, police say
Two women in Payson were transported to the hospital with gunshot wounds following an altercation on Thursday, Dec. 22.
Gephardt Daily
West Valley City PD investigates OICI involving U.S. Marshals Service
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, Dec. 22, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The U.S. Marshals Service says it will release more information Thursday regarding an alleged officer-involved shooting which reportedly happened Wednesday night in West Valley City. Initial reports from the scene, still unconfirmed hours after the incident, indicate a wanted...
Utah man arrested on warrant for felony kidnapping
Salt Lake City Police officers arrested a man wanted for felony kidnapping on Tuesday, Dec. 20.
kvnutalk
Logan man pleads guilty to stealing wallet and making $6,800 in charges – Cache Valley Daily
LOGAN — A 41-year-old Logan man has admitted to stealing a citizen’s wallet and making thousands of dollars in fraudulent charges two months ago. Ethan Allen Fischer accepted a plea deal, pleading guilty to three of the 22 charges he was facing. Fischer was in 1st District Court,...
West Valley City man injured after shooting self while cleaning gun
A West Valley City man ended up in the hospital this evening after police say he accidentally shot himself while cleaning his gun.
Summit County court dismisses manslaughter charge against 15-year-old boy who accidentally shot his brother
The Third District Juvenile Court in Summit County has ordered the case involving a 15-year-old boy who accidentally shot his brother two years ago to be dismissed without prejudice on Thursday, Dec. 15.
KSLTV
Man in critical condition after hit-and-run in West Valley
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — A man was hospitalized with critical injuries after he was hit in a hit-and-run. At approximately 9 p.m. the man was crossing a street when a white Toyota truck turned left from southbound 3600 West onto 4100 South and hit him. The light was...
ksl.com
Layton police recover large amount of stolen property
LAYTON — Police recovered a large amount of stolen property during an arrest Wednesday. The Layton Police Department announced Thursday it made an arrest following the discovery of a large amount of property believed to have been stolen. The items range from bikes and golf clubs to Milwaukee tools...
Comments / 5