Logan, UT

Lyin' Joe Biden
4d ago

So... He will keep getting released. Eventually, he'll obtain a firearm, and commit murder. Then, Bidenette's will blame it on gun violence, and try to restrict legal law abiding citizens from owning firearms.

Related
kvnutalk

Logan man arrested for alleged child kidnapping – Cache Valley Daily

LOGAN — A 40-year-old Logan man is being held in jail without bail, accused of allegedly trying to kidnap two of his estranged children. Armando Ramirez-Cortez was booked Wednesday into the Cache County Jail. According to a probable cause statement, Logan City Police officers were called by the alleged...
LOGAN, UT
KUTV

Millcreek robbery suspect threatens spread of 'viral viruses'

MILLCREEK, Utah (KUTV) — Officers with the Unified Police Department took a man into custody after he reportedly robbed two different banks by threatening that he "worked in a lab" and had "vials with viral viruses." Murphy James Hollie, 38, was arrested on Wednesday after police said he attempted...
MILLCREEK, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Driver of cement truck involved in November fatal crash is arrested

LEHI, Utah — The driver of a cement truck involved in a November crash in Lehi that took the life of a deputy with the Salt Lake County Sheriff’s Office was arrested Wednesday. Police say Jonas Hyrum Faamausili, 26, was driving an Alta View Concrete Mixer Truck southbound...
LEHI, UT
ksl.com

Judge dismisses case against Kamas teen accused of killing his brother

KAMAS — A criminal case against a Summit County teenager accused of shooting and killing his younger brother has been dismissed. On June 3, 2020, Cash Cover, 11, was shot and killed at his family's home in what the Summit County Sheriff's Office originally called a "tragic accident." Cash and his older brother, then 14, were outside their house with their mother when they were given permission "to access a BB gun to shoot on the property," according to a statement from the sheriff's office shortly after the incident.
KAMAS, UT
Gephardt Daily

West Valley City PD investigates OICI involving U.S. Marshals Service

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, Dec. 22, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The U.S. Marshals Service says it will release more information Thursday regarding an alleged officer-involved shooting which reportedly happened Wednesday night in West Valley City. Initial reports from the scene, still unconfirmed hours after the incident, indicate a wanted...
WEST VALLEY CITY, UT
ksl.com

Layton police recover large amount of stolen property

LAYTON — Police recovered a large amount of stolen property during an arrest Wednesday. The Layton Police Department announced Thursday it made an arrest following the discovery of a large amount of property believed to have been stolen. The items range from bikes and golf clubs to Milwaukee tools...
LAYTON, UT

