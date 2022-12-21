Read full article on original website
Related
Winter Weather East Tennessee: Power outages
Power outages have been reported as winter weather impacts East Tennessee.
Tennessee resorts to rolling blackouts as winter storm strains power grid
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVO) — Subzero temperatures in Tennessee have led to authorities asking power companies to perform rolling electric blackouts amid struggles with the power grid’s capacity. The Tennessee Valley Authority asks that 154 power providers cut power for 10-15 minutes on an ongoing basis following Thursday’s winter storm, without an end date for the […]
WTVCFOX
Tennessee animal shelter without heat as state braces for subzero temps
SPARTA, Tenn. (WZTV) — A small animal shelter in a rural part of Middle Tennessee is dealing with electrical issues, leaving part of the building without any heat as the state braces for an arctic blast. White County Animal Shelter says the heating system in the back half of...
Rolling Power Outages Due to Extreme Cold
When it registers zero degrees outside and suddenly the power goes out, it can be heart stopping. The temperature can drop several degrees in a short time, even in homes with some of the best insulation. While there are those who may be prepared with propane heaters to take the chill off, many do not have the luxury. Tennessee Valley Authority and local electric companies, like Middle Tennessee Electric, are working hard to keep the power coming, but to take the strain off of the power grid, much of Friday it meant rolling power outages. They ceased late Friday afternoon.
Tennessee residents should take these steps to prevent frozen pipes this week
As extremely cold temperatures make their way to Middle Tennessee, Metro Water Services said they're anticipating pipe and water main breaks and have already deployed additional crews ready to respond.
mcnewstn.com
TN American offers thoughts on prepping residential water pipes for hard freeze
As cold weather arrives in the Tennessee Valley, Tennessee American Water reminds its customers to take steps to prevent water damage from frozen and burst pipes as well as frozen meters. “The new year has brought cold weather to our area, which can cause the water pipes in your home...
TVA asks customers to reduce power usage amid frigid temperatures
With much of the nation dealing with extreme low temperatures, the Tennessee Valley Authority has asked customers to reduce their electricity use as much as possible until further notice.
Should you leave water dripping during a deep freeze?
An arctic front moving in will drop temperatures across parts of the U.S. to dangerously low numbers over the next few days.
WSMV
Middle Tennesseans frustrated at rolling blackouts amid frigid temps
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - On Friday morning for a few hours, several Nashville Electric Service (NES) customers had their power turned on and off in 90-minute intervals. NES was one of several power companies in Tennessee who carried out a rolling blackout at the request of the Tennessee Valley Authority. The blackouts were later paused at about noon on Friday.
wtvy.com
How to avoid burst pipes ahead of freezing temperatures
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Many people across north Alabama are preparing for bone-chilling temperatures. Freezing temperatures are expected to roll across the Tennessee Valley on Friday and it could cause major problems for homeowners. Low temperatures can cause a home’s pipes to freeze and then burst. It could cause go...
wgnsradio.com
TVA Lifts Curtailment
(MURFREESBORO) At approximately 10:30 Saturday morning (12/23/2022), the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) lifted its curtailment requirements for Middle Tennessee Electric (MTE). Early this morning, TVA initiated Step 50 of the Emergency Load Curtailment Plan, where all local power companies, MTE included, were required to reduce system demand by 10%. This...
WSMV
Power outages affecting Middle Tennesseans as temps drop
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – Power outages are beginning to affect thousands in Middle Tennessee as cold weather moves into the area. As of 9 p.m. Friday, Nashville Electric Services reported fewer than 7,000 customers were still without power. An NES spokesperson said crews were responding to those affected areas to restore power. However, not every customer’s power will be restored by Friday night.
wvlt.tv
Power outages reported across East Tennessee
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Multiple power outages were reported across East Tennessee Friday morning as heavy winds, cold temperatures, and some snow & rain move through the area. The City of Oak Ridge is experiencing multiple weather-related outages. They’re asking residents to not call 911 if they need to report...
Johnson City Press
Update: Storm brings gusty winds, icy temperatues to Northeast Tennessee
{div}Update: A powerful winter storm brought frigid temperatures, howling winds, power outages and a dusting of snow to Northeast Tennessee on Friday. During the late morning, BrightRidge had more than 3,000 outages, and it brought in some contracted crews to help restore power. The Gray and Boones Creek areas of Washington County had the most power outages.
Take These Items Out Of Your Car Before Tennessee Freezes
Tennessee is preparing for the first major freeze of winter.
Prepare for Extreme Cold Weather With These Tips from Middle Tennessee Electric
With the dangerously cold temperatures arriving tonight and remaining for several days, Middle Tennessee Electric (MTE) encourages people to be prepared and take precautions to stay warm and safe while managing their energy costs. Below are some tips:. Use space heaters sparingly if possible. Space heaters are designed to heat...
wvlt.tv
First Alerts: Snow to sub-zero wind chills just hours away
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Two First Alert Weather Days arrive in just hours. Friday brings the coldest air in nearly five years for East Tennessee. There is also concern about black ice forming late tonight into Friday morning as the temperature plummets. And yes, there will be some snow by...
Winter storm knocks out power to hundreds across the region
(WJHL) — Several utilities across Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia continue to report power outages after a winter storm delivered high winds, snow and single-digit temperatures to the region. BrightRidge As of approximately 10:40 p.m., 21 outages have been reported across the utility’s service area. Appalachian Power Appalachian Power reports 17,039 total customer outages across […]
WKRN
Vehicle fires, crashes reported around Middle Tennessee overnight
First responders were busy Thursday night and early Friday morning as they responded to multiple incidents around Middle Tennessee amid dangerous road conditions. Vehicle fires, crashes reported around Middle Tennessee …. First responders were busy Thursday night and early Friday morning as they responded to multiple incidents around Middle Tennessee...
WKRN
Propane supply concerns in Middle TN ahead of winter weather
As the Arctic blast makes its way to Middle Tennessee, some propane companies are seeing a rise in customers requesting their tanks be refilled. Propane supply concerns in Middle TN ahead of winter …. As the Arctic blast makes its way to Middle Tennessee, some propane companies are seeing a...
Comments / 1