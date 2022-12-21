Downtown Topeka shooting leaves 1 person injured
TOPEKA ( KSNT ) – A shooting has been reported in the downtown area of Topeka on Tuesday night.
The Topeka Police Department’s Watch Commander told 27 News that one person has been taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries following a shooting at 7:46 p.m. near the intersection of 3rd St. and Fillmore St. A suspect is currently speaking with officers at this time.Click here for more Crime stories | KSNT.com
There is no threat to the public, according to the Watch Commander. More information will be added here as it becomes available.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT 27 News.
Comments / 1